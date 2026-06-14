Karren Brady Breaks Silence on David Sullivan Ban as Fresh Questions Swirl Around West Ham Leadership

For the first time since the controversy emerged, Karren Brady has publicly addressed her decision to remain at West Ham after becoming aware that co-owner David Sullivan had been restricted from contacting the club’s women’s and youth teams.

Karen Brady confirms she was aware of David Sullivan being banned from the women & youth teams and DEFENDED choosing to remain working with him.



Brady denies it being "hypocritical" of her to stay knowing what she knew whilst also advocating for Women's rights.



🤦🏻‍♂️ #WHUFC #BSOUT pic.twitter.com/hqGNXEOAsu — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) June 13, 2026

The former vice chair, who left the club earlier this year, said she continued in her role because Sullivan denied the allegation that triggered safeguarding concerns and because she believed in the principle of presumption of innocence.

The response comes after renewed scrutiny surrounding West Ham’s handling of the situation and the role senior figures played while the restrictions remained in place.

BREAKING: Karren Brady KNEW David Sullivan was banned from West Ham's women/youth teams, and has DEFENDED continuing to work for him.



She says she stayed because of a "presumption of innocence" and denied it was hypocritical to stay whilst being a supporter of women's rights. pic.twitter.com/5ujfJA5hIa — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 12, 2026

Brady Defends Her Position

According to Brady’s legal representatives, she was informed in 2023 that the Football Association had raised concerns regarding Sullivan following a complaint connected to an alleged historic incident.

However, her lawyers stated that she was not involved in the decision making process that resulted in restrictions being placed on Sullivan’s interactions with the women’s and youth sides. Instead, they argue her responsibility was ensuring safeguarding procedures were followed correctly and confidentially.

BLOODY HELL!!!!!



Kretinsky and Vanessa Gold unite against David Sullivan:



"We were deeply concerned by the revelations made by The Times and Panorama this week and our thoughts go out to those women who have fought so hard to make their voices heard. Any abuse of power is… pic.twitter.com/hv2GXyiirY — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 13, 2026

Brady also maintains she had no knowledge of the wider allegations that surfaced publicly this week.

Women’s Rights Questions Refuse to Go Away

The situation has inevitably placed Brady under the spotlight given her long standing public support for women in business and sport.

Karren Brady, through her lawyers, has tonight confirmed to the BBC that she knew that Sullivan was banned from contact with women’s and youth teams as a result of safeguarding concerns in 2023.



She continued to work with him for a further three years because of the principle… pic.twitter.com/N5Z2zQ1Uql — AI Sean (@AISean66) June 12, 2026

Critics will argue that remaining in a leadership position while such restrictions existed creates uncomfortable optics regardless of whether guilt had been established. Supporters, meanwhile, point to the importance of due process and the dangers of judging individuals before investigations are concluded.

That debate is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

NEW: A WHU spokesperson on Sullivan's women/youth team ban:



"Aside from parties involved in safeguarding process, no other parties were notified due to best practice safeguarding agreed with independent bodies. Number of people informed intentionally kept to a minimum."



Hmm 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bJqmdHy6bM — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 11, 2026

Another Unwanted Chapter for West Ham

The controversy has reopened questions about transparency and accountability at one of English football’s biggest clubs.

While Sullivan continues to deny all allegations against him, the focus is no longer solely on the club owner. Attention has now shifted toward how West Ham’s leadership responded behind the scenes and whether enough was done to reassure supporters during a turbulent period.

Sullivan said the agreement was not a “ban” and denied the event at the centre of the historic complaint ever took place.



He said the restriction was a “negotiated agreement” with the FA.@Independent https://t.co/dsRU1xDVqV pic.twitter.com/gCcVfyENXd — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 10, 2026

Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns