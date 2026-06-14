West Ham Dragon
Karren Brady Breaks Silence on David Sullivan Ban as Fresh Questions Swirl Around West Ham Leadership
For the first time since the controversy emerged, Karren Brady has publicly addressed her decision to remain at West Ham after becoming aware that co-owner David Sullivan had been restricted from contacting the club’s women’s and youth teams.
The former vice chair, who left the club earlier this year, said she continued in her role because Sullivan denied the allegation that triggered safeguarding concerns and because she believed in the principle of presumption of innocence.
The response comes after renewed scrutiny surrounding West Ham’s handling of the situation and the role senior figures played while the restrictions remained in place.
Brady Defends Her Position
According to Brady’s legal representatives, she was informed in 2023 that the Football Association had raised concerns regarding Sullivan following a complaint connected to an alleged historic incident.
However, her lawyers stated that she was not involved in the decision making process that resulted in restrictions being placed on Sullivan’s interactions with the women’s and youth sides. Instead, they argue her responsibility was ensuring safeguarding procedures were followed correctly and confidentially.
Brady also maintains she had no knowledge of the wider allegations that surfaced publicly this week.
Women’s Rights Questions Refuse to Go Away
The situation has inevitably placed Brady under the spotlight given her long standing public support for women in business and sport.
Critics will argue that remaining in a leadership position while such restrictions existed creates uncomfortable optics regardless of whether guilt had been established. Supporters, meanwhile, point to the importance of due process and the dangers of judging individuals before investigations are concluded.
That debate is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.
Another Unwanted Chapter for West Ham
The controversy has reopened questions about transparency and accountability at one of English football’s biggest clubs.
While Sullivan continues to deny all allegations against him, the focus is no longer solely on the club owner. Attention has now shifted toward how West Ham’s leadership responded behind the scenes and whether enough was done to reassure supporters during a turbulent period.
Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns
West Ham Dragon
West Ham’s Power Shift Begins as Daniel Kretinsky Nears Control Following David Sullivan Exit
West Ham United are entering one of the most significant ownership transitions in the club’s modern history. With David Sullivan stepping away from his roles as co-chairman and director, attention has quickly turned to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who is now on the verge of becoming the club’s largest shareholder.
The development comes during a turbulent period for the Hammers, both on and off the pitch. Following relegation from the Premier League, the club is now facing a boardroom shake up that could redefine its future.
Kretinsky Set to Become West Ham’s Largest Shareholder
A deal has been agreed in principle between Kretinsky’s investment group and the Gold family that would increase his stake from 27 percent to approximately 43 percent. Once completed and approved, the transaction would make Kretinsky the most influential shareholder at West Ham.
The move also signals a clear shift in power. While Sullivan remains a shareholder, his departure from day to day leadership has created an opening for a new era at the London Stadium.
Club Responds to Growing Controversy
The ownership change follows serious allegations made against Sullivan in a recent BBC Panorama investigation. Sullivan has strongly denied the claims and has stated that he intends to pursue legal action.
West Ham’s board said it only became fully aware of the details after the allegations became public. Other shareholders have since emphasized the need to stabilize the club and move forward collectively.
Immediate Return to the Premier League Is the Goal
West Ham’s leadership group insists its focus remains on football. Retaining key players, backing manager Nuno Espirito Santo and securing promotion back to the Premier League are now the club’s primary objectives.
The reality is simple. Relegation was damaging enough, but uncertainty in the boardroom can be just as costly. If Kretinsky follows through with additional investment, West Ham could emerge from this crisis with a clearer direction and stronger financial backing than before.
Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns
West Ham Dragon
West Ham Co Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns
West Ham United find themselves at the center of another major controversy after reports revealed that co owner David Sullivan has been barred from having contact with the club’s women’s and youth teams since 2023.
The restrictions reportedly remain in place as of June 10, 2026, raising fresh questions about governance and safeguarding standards at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.
Safeguarding Restrictions Have Been in Place Since 2023
According to recent reports, safeguarding concerns led to an investigation involving the Football Association, West Ham, and local authorities in 2023.
As a result, Sullivan was reportedly prevented from accessing the club’s women’s and academy setups. The restrictions are also said to include attendance at matches involving those teams.
What makes the situation particularly striking is that the measures were never publicly disclosed while Sullivan remained a visible presence around the men’s first team and continued as the club’s largest shareholder.
Fresh Scrutiny Follows Resignation
The development comes shortly after Sullivan stepped down from his position as co chair and director of West Ham.
His departure followed a wave of allegations from multiple women who accused him of exploiting his influence and position over several decades.
Sullivan has denied wrongdoing and has strongly rejected the claims made against him. No criminal charges have been brought against him in connection with the allegations that have been reported.
Pressure Mounts on West Ham
This story is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.
The fact that restrictions were reportedly active for three years without public knowledge will inevitably fuel debate among supporters and observers. Transparency is becoming increasingly important in modern football, especially when safeguarding issues are involved.
West Ham and the FA have both stated that safeguarding procedures are in place but have not commented on specific cases.
For now, the spotlight remains firmly on Sullivan and the decisions made behind closed doors during one of the most sensitive episodes in the club’s recent history.
Also read: Marc Skinner’s Future at Manchester United Secured Short-Term as CEO Omar Berrada Backs Continued Collaboration
West Ham Dragon
West Ham United Women Freeze Season Ticket Prices for 2026/27 as Rita Guarino Prepares for First Full Campaign
West Ham United have made a smart decision by freezing women’s season ticket prices for the coming season. Renewals are now open with a deadline of 5pm on Friday July 31, and the club is clearly betting that keeping prices stable will help build momentum heading into Rita Guarino’s first full season in charge.
The Italian arrived partway through last season and made an immediate impact on a squad that had been struggling. Now she gets a proper pre-season and a full campaign to implement her ideas, which is exactly what she needs to turn West Ham into genuine contenders in the Women’s Super League.
Why Freezing Prices Matters
In a landscape where professional women’s football is still asking supporters to invest faith in a relatively new venture at many clubs, holding the line on pricing sends a message. West Ham are saying they value the supporters who backed them last season and want those same people back. That matters enormously when you are trying to build a fanbase and create an atmosphere at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Guarino’s Optimism is Justified
The head coach has been effusive about the support she has received since arriving, and she has every right to be.
The claret and blue supporters showed up consistently throughout what was a mixed campaign. Now she wants them to keep showing up as she tries to push the team forward. That is not a complicated ask when prices have not gone up.
Building Something Real
West Ham’s women’s project is genuinely exciting right now. They have a respected manager in Guarino, they have shown they are willing to invest in the squad, and now they are keeping faith with supporters by not hitting them with price increases.
The renewal deadline of July 31 gives supporters the summer to make their decision. Smart management from a club that is clearly thinking long term.
Also read: UEFA Warns Michele Kang She May Have to Sell Lyon or London City Lionesses if Both Clubs Qualify for European Football
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