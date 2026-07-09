Charlton Athletic Confirm Katie Bradley Departure Following Promotion-Winning Season

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the departure of midfielder Katie Bradley following two seasons at The Valley.

The 24-year-old midfielder departs after establishing herself as integral contributor during the club’s successful Women’s Super League 2 campaign that culminated in promotion through the play-off system.

Charlton Athletic can confirm Katie Bradley has left the club following the expiration of her contract.



Everyone at the club would like to thank Katie for her contribution on and off the pitch during her time at the club. ❤️#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) July 9, 2026

Bradley joined Charlton from Blackburn Rovers in summer 2024 and accumulated 53 appearances across all competitions while scoring 13 goals during her tenure. She featured prominently in the club’s recent promotion success, starting the decisive penalty shootout victory against Leicester City in the end-of-season play-off final at The Valley.

Promotion-Winner Departs After Key Campaign

Head Coach Karen Hills praised Bradley’s instrumental contribution toward Charlton’s recent success, specifically highlighting her consistent standard-setting both in training and competitive matches. Hills emphasised Bradley’s integral role within the team while wishing her well in her next career venture, suggesting mutual respect regarding her departure.

Cool. Calm. Collected. Katie Bradley 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZNlSJfbPBp — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) March 3, 2025

The midfielder’s goal-scoring return from midfield positions demonstrates genuine attacking capability alongside her defensive responsibilities, providing balanced contribution across multiple phases of play.

Club Navigate Multiple Summer Departures

Bradley represents the sixth player departing Charlton this summer as the club manages their squad following promotion. The club continue negotiations with several other players regarding their futures at The Valley, suggesting ongoing squad restructuring as they prepare for their first Women’s Super League campaign.

81' LEVEL!!!!



Katie Bradley puts her spot-kick away!



🔴1-1🔵 pic.twitter.com/R9bywXM0W1 — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) September 22, 2024

Bradley’s departure feels like natural career progression following her successful promotion contribution. Sometimes talented players seek fresh challenges following achievement of significant objectives, particularly when clubs transition between competitive levels requiring squad adjustments. Her promotion success provides genuine platform for pursuing higher-level opportunities.

Mark your calendars 🗓️



The BWSL fixture release date has been confirmed ☑️#cafc | @BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/JutSlOmdHC — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) July 2, 2026

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