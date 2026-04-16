Katie McCabe’s Screamer Fires Ireland to Victory as Arsenal Stars Shine in World Cup Qualifying

Katie McCabe delivered when it mattered most on Tuesday, volleying a stunning effort into the bottom right corner to hand Republic of Ireland a crucial 3-2 victory away to Poland in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Arsenal skipper was involved from start to finish, completing the full 90 minutes as Ireland climbed to third place in Group B with their maiden qualifying win of the campaign.

McCabe took to Instagram postgame with a clear focus: “All about the three points tonight. Big one Saturday, see you at the Aviva.”

Lionesses Dominate Spain at Wembley

Over at Wembley, England made it three wins from three in Group C with a 1-0 result against Spain. Alessia Russo produced a clever assist for Lauren Hemp’s opener in just the third minute, scooping the ball forward while off balance.

I just don't think you understand,

The volley was so clutch,

The penno not so much,

We've got Katie McCabe🎶 pic.twitter.com/N6GxqnjgQc — Katina McStenius ⭐️⭐️🌎 (@Iagoonerbeach) April 16, 2026

Lotte Wubben-Moy also went the full 90 minutes for the Lionesses, who now sit three points clear of Spain at the summit. Chloe Kelly came on late in proceedings, while Beth Mead and Taylor Hinds were unused substitutes.

Leah Williamson was absent from the matchday squad entirely.

Dutch Delight and More Qualifying Drama

Netherlands edged France 2-1 at home to move to the top of Group B, with Daphne van Domselaar playing the full match and Victoria Pelova contributing 71 minutes.

Norway cruised to a 5-0 win over Slovenia in Group D, with Frida Maanum on the pitch for 68 minutes. Sweden suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Denmark, leaving them third in Group A.

In the FIFA Series, Olivia Smith played 60 minutes as Canada beat Korea Republic 3-1, building on their earlier 4-0 win over Zambia in which she set up Annabelle Chukwu’s goal.

"It was all about the three points for us." Katie McCabe is relieved to get a World Cup qualifying win away to Poland, and grateful that her miss from the penalty spot didn't ultimately cost her side.#RTESoccer #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/Sf0gi6Tr3o — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 14, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery