Katie McCabe Delivers Wonderfully Upbeat Message as Ireland Captain Kicks Off New Role

Katie McCabe has formally taken on the role of Ambassador with the Children’s Health Foundation. The Arsenal and Ireland captain has long been a visitor to children’s hospitals, giving her support to sick children and their families across Temple Street, Crumlin, Tallaght, and Connolly hospitals.

Katie McCabe officially became an ambassador for @CHFIreland ✨ a role model on and off the pitch 💚 pic.twitter.com/UDPlb6c8Qy — Katie McCabe PR (@KatieMcCabePR) February 26, 2026

According to the Foundation, McCabe’s involvement with these hospitals has grown over several years. This has included private hospital visits and surprise video calls, as well as lending her backing to internal fundraising efforts. The 30 year old has now pledged to continue working hard on the charity’s behalf.

Not Just About Putting My Name to Something

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers at home to France next Tuesday and away to the Netherlands four days later, McCabe said: “Becoming an ambassador for sick children feels like a natural step. This isn’t just about putting my name to something, it’s about showing up.”

"This isn't just about putting my name to something – it's about showing up"

The Champions League winner added: “I’ve met children in hospital whose strength and positivity stay with you long after you leave. If I can bring even a small bit of joy to their day, or encourage others to get behind the incredible work being done to support them, then that’s something I’m proud to do.”

Raise Awareness of Vital Care

According to the Children’s Health Foundation, McCabe will raise awareness of the vital care and comforts made possible through public generosity. This includes the purchase of life saving equipment and the provision of essential family supports and services across Children’s Health Ireland hospitals.

Fionnuala O’Leary, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation, praised the work that McCabe has already done prior to becoming an ambassador. “Katie has been supporting our young patients quietly and generously for years. What stands out is Katie’s sincerity. Despite her hugely busy schedule she still takes the time to connect, to listen and to bring genuine joy into hospital rooms.”

