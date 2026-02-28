Women's Football News
Katie McCabe Delivers Wonderfully Upbeat Message as Ireland Captain Kicks Off New Role
Katie McCabe has formally taken on the role of Ambassador with the Children’s Health Foundation. The Arsenal and Ireland captain has long been a visitor to children’s hospitals, giving her support to sick children and their families across Temple Street, Crumlin, Tallaght, and Connolly hospitals.
According to the Foundation, McCabe’s involvement with these hospitals has grown over several years. This has included private hospital visits and surprise video calls, as well as lending her backing to internal fundraising efforts. The 30 year old has now pledged to continue working hard on the charity’s behalf.
Not Just About Putting My Name to Something
Speaking ahead of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers at home to France next Tuesday and away to the Netherlands four days later, McCabe said: “Becoming an ambassador for sick children feels like a natural step. This isn’t just about putting my name to something, it’s about showing up.”
The Champions League winner added: “I’ve met children in hospital whose strength and positivity stay with you long after you leave. If I can bring even a small bit of joy to their day, or encourage others to get behind the incredible work being done to support them, then that’s something I’m proud to do.”
Raise Awareness of Vital Care
According to the Children’s Health Foundation, McCabe will raise awareness of the vital care and comforts made possible through public generosity. This includes the purchase of life saving equipment and the provision of essential family supports and services across Children’s Health Ireland hospitals.
Fionnuala O’Leary, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation, praised the work that McCabe has already done prior to becoming an ambassador. “Katie has been supporting our young patients quietly and generously for years. What stands out is Katie’s sincerity. Despite her hugely busy schedule she still takes the time to connect, to listen and to bring genuine joy into hospital rooms.”
Chelsea Dragon
Sam Kerr Explains Why She Still Isn’t 100 Percent After Injury as Chelsea and Australia While Admitting To ‘Self Doubt’
Sam Kerr has revealed her self doubt and explained why she still isn’t 100 percent after her spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Australian suffered an ACL injury during a warm weather training camp in Morocco with Chelsea in January 2024 that restricted the forward to just eight Women’s Super League appearances last season.
The usual recovery time for an ACL injury is between nine and 12 months, but Kerr spent an agonising 18 months out of the game before her return to action last September. A problem with a surgical graft that went undiscovered for 10 months meant the Australian’s recovery time was longer than expected.
Feel Like I’m Probably 85 and Above
Kerr is back with the Australia squad ahead of their Asian Cup opener against the Philippines in Perth on Sunday. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the striker said, “It’s kind of come in waves. I think at the start when I came back from the ACL with Chelsea, I felt really good. And then I probably had a little bit of a dip.”
When asked how she feels on a scale of 1 to 100, Kerr replied, “I feel like I’m probably 85 and above. I don’t want to say I’m at 100 yet. I haven’t had one of those games yet where I felt completely myself, but I think about 85 percent and above.”
Last One Standing From 2010 Asian Cup
The Matildas are hoping to land the Asian Cup for the first time since 2010. Kerr was part of that squad as a 16 year old and is the only remaining member still playing. “That makes me sad that I’m the last one standing. Still to this day, that is one of the best moments in my footballing career,” Kerr stated.
The 32 year old has struggled to force her way back into Sonia Bompastor’s plans at Chelsea, having started just one league match while making an additional 13 appearances off the bench for the Blues.
Paris Saint-Germain
Mary Earps Admits Regrets Over Controversial Autobiography as Former England Goalkeeper Reveals Sarina Wiegman Chat After Hannah Hampton Comments
Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has revealed regrets over comments made in the autobiography she released last year. The 32 year old PSG stopper explained that there were clearly things she could have done better after her book caused significant controversy.
Earps’ autobiography contained several comments that drew criticism at the time, with the former Lionesses’ number one claiming that Hannah Hampton had been rewarded for bad behaviour by England manager Sarina Wiegman, who chose her ahead of Earps for a Euro 2025 qualifier. The comments sparked fierce debate within women’s football about publicly criticizing teammates.
First Rodeo With Cancel Culture
“That was kind of my first rodeo with cancel culture, and 0 out of 10, would not recommend to other people,” Earps told The Guardian after the opening of a community football pitch in her hometown of Nottingham. “I take full responsibility for the book and the things that happened around the book. There were some tough lessons learned. I’m human. I’m not perfect, I’m still learning.”
The former Manchester United goalkeeper has now made contact with Wiegman to clear the air following the fallout. “Sarina and I have spoken. It was a really positive conversation, and I’m really grateful to Sarina for that opportunity for us to speak.”
Can Understand the Backlash Now
Earps added, “Ultimately, now I’ve had some time and distance from it, I can understand it. Now I can see things for what they are. Life is about lessons and growing and constantly striving to be the best version of yourself.”
Earps originally announced her retirement from international football in May last year after being informed she would not be England’s starting goalkeeper at the upcoming European Championships. The 32 year old currently plays for PSG but is approaching the final four months of her contract, with her future beyond the summer still uncertain.
Kevin Thelwell Takes New Career Path as First Job Announced After Rangers Exit With Former Ibrox Sporting Director Named FA’s Elite Coach Developer
Kevin Thelwell has been announced as the FA’s new Elite Coach Developer as he takes up his first role since being fired by Rangers. The 52 year old, who was dismissed by the Gers in November 2025, will support the progression of elite homegrown coaches across both the men’s and women’s game in his new position.
He is set to work closely with the League Managers Association, Women’s Super League, Premier League, EFL and Professional Football Association. Thelwell will report to former Newcastle United and Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is currently chief football officer at St George’s Park.
Paid the Price for Ibrox Horror Show
Thelwell paid the price for Rangers’ horrific start to the 2025-26 campaign when he was sacked on November 24 after just six months at Ibrox. The sporting director was dismissed along with chief executive Patrick Stewart, as Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises lost patience with the duo.
His biggest error was the appointment of Russell Martin last summer, the former Southampton boss lasting just 123 days at the Glasgow side before being replaced by Danny Rohl. His recruitment on the pitch and behind the scenes was constantly questioned, and by the end of his tenure, Thelwell was hated by much of the Rangers fanbase.
Delighted to Join at Exciting Time
Thelwell told the FA’s website: “I’m delighted to be joining the FA at such an exciting time and to get the chance to help take coaching excellence in this country to the next level. Succession planning and elite coach development will be an essential part of my remit.”
He has clearly suffered from his disastrous reign at Ibrox, as he has been unable to find a new role as a sporting director and has instead moved into a less pressurised position. His departure coincided with Rangers’ upturn in form, with Rohl’s side now fighting Hearts and Celtic for the title.
