Ailing Katie Reid Receives Words of Consolation From Arsenal Loanee Suffering From Same Injury

Katie Reid’s devastating ACL injury has drawn emotional support from Arsenal loanee Michelle Agyemang, who suffered the identical injury just weeks earlier.

The 19-year-old Brit announced her season-ending injury on Instagram, writing: “Am devastated to share that i have ruptured my ACL. There’s been lots of tears and i am sure there will be many more to come, but i am extremely grateful for the love and support around me.The road to recovery starts now and I’ll give my all to be back stronger.”

Among the flood of supportive comments, Agyemang’s response carried particular weigh. She wrote: “With you all the way, my girl.”

A Shared Journey Through Adversity

Both teenagers are now facing the same brutal reality. Reid ruptured her ACL during training last week, becoming the seventh WSL player this season to suffer the injury. Agyemang, also 19, was stretchered off during England’s friendly against Australia in late October.

The timing couldn’t be crueler for Reid. After forcing her way into Arsenal’s starting lineup ahead of experienced internationals like Lotte Wubben-Moy and Laia Codina, she earned Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for September and received her first senior England call-up. That breakthrough has now been halted for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal confirmed Reid will undergo surgery this week and remain under close supervision at their Sobha Realty Training Centre. She joins teammates Agyemang and goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who also suffered an ACL injury this season.

Research indicates female players are two to six times more likely than men to suffer these injuries, prompting FIFA-funded studies into potential contributing factors including hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles.

