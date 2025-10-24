Keane William Lewis-Potter, a forward for Brentford in the Premier League, is a professional footballer from England and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Keane William Lewis-Potter is a rising star in English football, known for his impressive skills as a forward for Premier League club Brentford. Born on January 10, 2001, in Hull, England, Lewis-Potter started his football career at the youth academy of his hometown club, Hull City.

In 2019, Lewis-Potter made his senior debut for Hull City in a League Cup match against Tranmere Rovers. He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in the club and was awarded a new long-term contract.

Keane Lewis-Potter of Hull City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at MKM Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Keane Lewis-Potter Net Worth and Salary

Despite possessing great potential, the player in question has yet to fully display their abilities on the field, leaving their true talents largely unrecognized by the world. As of 2026, it is estimated that the player’s net worth falls within the range of $1 million to $5 million, indicating that they have still achieved a certain level of success despite not reaching their full potential as a player.

As of now, Keane Lewis-Potter is valued between €13.7M and €22.9M. His most recent transfer was in 2022 when Brentford acquired him from Hull City for €19M. He earns $2 million every year.

Keane Lewis-Potter Club Career

Keane Lewis-Potter began his senior career with Hull City in January 2019, making his debut as a substitute in an FA Cup matches against Millwall. In March of the same year, he went on loan to Bradford (Park Avenue) for the rest of the season.

Keane Lewis-Potter of Hull City celebrates after scoring. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It wasn’t until November 2019 that Lewis-Potter made his league debut for Hull City, coming on as an 89th-minute substitute in a 1-0 home loss to West Bromwich Albion. The following month, he scored his first professional goal in a match against Barnsley.

In January 2021, Lewis-Potter signed a new contract with Hull City that would keep him with the club until the summer of 2023. He had a stellar 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals to help Hull City secure the League One title, and was awarded three players of the season awards by the club in May 2022.

In July 2022, Keane Lewis-Potter signed with Premier League club Brentford on a six-year contract for an undisclosed fee, marking a significant step forward in his career.

Keane Lewis-Potter International Career

March 2022 saw Keane Lewis-Potter receive his first international call-up, joining the England under-21 squad for the upcoming 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification matches. His debut came in a match against Albania, during which he was brought on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Noni Madueke. This was a significant achievement for Lewis-Potter and a testament to his growing reputation as a talented player.

Keane Lewis-Potter of Hull City reacts after missing a chance during the Sky Bet League One match between Hull City and Lincoln City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Keane Lewis-Potter Family

Despite facing challenges in supporting their son’s football career, Keane Lewis-Potter’s parents persisted and played a crucial role in his success. Although details of his family remain unknown, their unwavering support underscores the significant impact that parental encouragement can have on athletes’ progression. The dedication of both families highlights the crucial role that familial support plays in an athlete’s journey toward achieving success.

Keane Lewis-Potter Girlfriend/Wife

According to sightings captured by paparazzi and media reports, the player appears to be involved in a romantic relationship with a woman named Lauren Douglas, who is described as being beautiful. The two have been seen together on multiple occasions, suggesting that their relationship is ongoing.

Keane Lewis-Potter Sponsors and Endorsement

Keane Lewis-Potter has not yet used his social media platforms to endorse any products, but as he continues to showcase his skills on the field and grow in popularity, he may attract potential sponsors. His potential and dedication to the sport make him an attractive option for companies looking for athletes to promote their products, so endorsements may be in his future.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1546487975235801088?s=20

Keane Lewis-Potter Cars and Tattoos

Keane Lewis-Potter has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis has not inked his skin yet. The youngster might have bought a car, but he has not shared details about them.

