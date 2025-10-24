Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Keane William Lewis-Potter, a forward for Brentford in the Premier League, is a professional footballer from England and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Keane William Lewis-Potter is a rising star in English football, known for his impressive skills as a forward for Premier League club Brentford. Born on January 10, 2001, in Hull, England, Lewis-Potter started his football career at the youth academy of his hometown club, Hull City.
In 2019, Lewis-Potter made his senior debut for Hull City in a League Cup match against Tranmere Rovers. He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in the club and was awarded a new long-term contract.
Keane Lewis-Potter Net Worth and Salary
Despite possessing great potential, the player in question has yet to fully display their abilities on the field, leaving their true talents largely unrecognized by the world. As of 2026, it is estimated that the player’s net worth falls within the range of $1 million to $5 million, indicating that they have still achieved a certain level of success despite not reaching their full potential as a player.
As of now, Keane Lewis-Potter is valued between €13.7M and €22.9M. His most recent transfer was in 2022 when Brentford acquired him from Hull City for €19M. He earns $2 million every year.
Keane Lewis-Potter Club Career
Keane Lewis-Potter began his senior career with Hull City in January 2019, making his debut as a substitute in an FA Cup matches against Millwall. In March of the same year, he went on loan to Bradford (Park Avenue) for the rest of the season.
It wasn’t until November 2019 that Lewis-Potter made his league debut for Hull City, coming on as an 89th-minute substitute in a 1-0 home loss to West Bromwich Albion. The following month, he scored his first professional goal in a match against Barnsley.
In January 2021, Lewis-Potter signed a new contract with Hull City that would keep him with the club until the summer of 2023. He had a stellar 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals to help Hull City secure the League One title, and was awarded three players of the season awards by the club in May 2022.
In July 2022, Keane Lewis-Potter signed with Premier League club Brentford on a six-year contract for an undisclosed fee, marking a significant step forward in his career.
Keane Lewis-Potter International Career
March 2022 saw Keane Lewis-Potter receive his first international call-up, joining the England under-21 squad for the upcoming 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification matches. His debut came in a match against Albania, during which he was brought on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Noni Madueke. This was a significant achievement for Lewis-Potter and a testament to his growing reputation as a talented player.
Keane Lewis-Potter Family
Despite facing challenges in supporting their son’s football career, Keane Lewis-Potter’s parents persisted and played a crucial role in his success. Although details of his family remain unknown, their unwavering support underscores the significant impact that parental encouragement can have on athletes’ progression. The dedication of both families highlights the crucial role that familial support plays in an athlete’s journey toward achieving success.
Keane Lewis-Potter Girlfriend/Wife
According to sightings captured by paparazzi and media reports, the player appears to be involved in a romantic relationship with a woman named Lauren Douglas, who is described as being beautiful. The two have been seen together on multiple occasions, suggesting that their relationship is ongoing.
Keane Lewis-Potter Sponsors and Endorsement
Keane Lewis-Potter has not yet used his social media platforms to endorse any products, but as he continues to showcase his skills on the field and grow in popularity, he may attract potential sponsors. His potential and dedication to the sport make him an attractive option for companies looking for athletes to promote their products, so endorsements may be in his future.
Keane Lewis-Potter Cars and Tattoos
Keane Lewis-Potter has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis has not inked his skin yet. The youngster might have bought a car, but he has not shared details about them.
Read More:
Aston Villa
Lewis Grabban – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Grabban is an English professional football player who plays as a forward for the former Saudi professional league club Al-Ahli and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Lewis James Grabban famously called Lewis Grabban joined the Saudi professional club Al-Ahli in 2022. Lewis is a talented and experienced striker who has had a successful career in professional football. His ability to score goals consistently and his hardworking attitude make him a valuable player for any team he plays for, and his leadership skills and experience have helped him become a role model for younger players.
Grabban is known for his ability to score goals from various positions and is often praised for his intelligent movement and finishing ability. He is also a hardworking player who is willing to track back and help out defensively. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Grabban’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis Grabban is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €2 million by Transfermarkt. He earned a salary of £1.5 million per year playing for Al-Ahli. Lewis Grabban is not playing football and he might have invested his earnings in ventures.
Lewis Grabban Club Career
Grabban started his youth career at Crystal Palace and played for several years in the academy before moving on to play for the youth teams of Millwall and AFC Bournemouth. In 2008, he made his professional debut for Bournemouth and played for the club for three seasons, making over 80 appearances and scoring 35 goals.
In 2011, Grabban joined Rotherham United on loan, where he made an instant impact, scoring four goals in his first six appearances for the club. He returned to Bournemouth the following season and continued to be a key player for the club, scoring 13 goals in 39 appearances.
In 2014, Grabban was signed by Norwich City for a fee of around £3m. He made 28 appearances for the club in his first season and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League. Grabban continued to play for Norwich in the Premier League, but struggled to make an impact and was loaned out to Reading and Sunderland in subsequent seasons.
In 2018, Grabban signed for Nottingham Forest, where he has been a key player for the club ever since. In his first season, he scored 16 goals in 43 appearances, and in the 2019-20 season, he scored 20 goals in 45 appearances. Grabban has continued to be a top scorer for Forest, with his ability to score goals consistently making him a valuable player for the team.
Grabban inherited the captain’s armband for Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 season, and after a slow start, he started scoring consistently under new coach Steve Cooper. Grabban finished the season with 13 goals in 34 appearances and acted as a mentor to younger players during his injury. As club captain, he lifted the playoff trophy as Forest was promoted to the Premier League. His contract with Forest expired, and he turned down the offer of a new one. He joined Al-Ahli on a one-year deal in August 2022.
Lewis Grabban Family
Lewis Grabban was born on 12 January 1988 in Croydon, England. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His grandparents were Jamaican Windrush migrants. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Lewis Grabban’s Girlfriend
Lewis Grabban prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the Forwarder is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating. Also, his age is 35 maybe he might get married and divorced. Since he is not open to the internet information is not available.
Lewis Grabban Sponsors and Endorsements
Lewis Grabban has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Lewis Grabban Cars and Tattoos
Lewis Grabban has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Croydon in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis Grabban has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
Brentford
Ellery Balcombe – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ellery Balcombe is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Brentford and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Ellery Ronald Balcombe famously called Ellery Balcombe joined the League Two club on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in 2022. The player hopes to return to the Premier League as a main keeper for the Bees and is working hard for that. He is now a member of the premier league team Brentford.
He has represented England’s youth team at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us see more in detail about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Ellery Balcombe Net Worth and Salary
Ellery makes the most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £4 million. Balcombe receives £884,000 every year for Brentford. He earns £17,000 as weekly wages.
Ellery Balcombe Club Career
Ellery began footballing at Bedford Panthers and later moved to Stevenage at a young age. Then joined Brentford‘s youth academy and played with the youths till 2018 before getting promoted to the senior team.
He signed a four-year contract with the club in June 2018 and just after 2 months after signing the contract, he was loaned out to Vanarama National League club Borehman Wood till January 2019. He just made 4 appearances for the club before returning to Brentford. He received his first team call-up from Brentford for the FA Cup match against Oxford United on January 5 and went on to get more call-ups for the match but didn’t appear in any of the matches.
In September, he joined the Danish League club Viborg FF on loan until the end of the season. The player got his first send-off in his career and to make it worse the match ended in a 2-1 defeat against HB Koge.
He returned back to the club and was again loaned out. He joined League One club Doncaster Rovers after signing a four and half year contract extension with the club in January 2021. He became the first keeper for the club immediately after joining and was the keeper for the team in the defeat to West Ham United in the 4th round match in FA Cup.
Later in the same month, he went on to save two penalties in the same match against Lincoln City which earned him the man of the match. And owing to his impressive performances that month, he was awarded the PFA Fan’s League One player of the month award.
He then joined Burton Albion and Bromley in successive loans in 2021. The player returned to Brentford and joined the League Two club Crawley Town on a season-long loan. He returned back from injury and joined the squad in October 2022.
Ellery Balcombe International Career
The player has represented the country at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut at the national level. He was included in England’s U18 side and made two appearances for the team in 2016. He was a part of the team in the 2018 UEFA European U19 Championship and the Toulon Tournament and has made 9 appearances at the U19 level.
Ellery Balcombe Family
Ellery was born on 15 October 1999 in Watford, England. The player prefers to maintain his profile private and has never revealed any details about his family. But it is certain that the player is enjoying his time with his family.
Ellery Balcombe Girlfriend
The player is currently single and has not been spotted by the media dating a person. The player has been travelling around cities joining clubs rather than roaming around with his partner. As the player prefers to be away from the media’s spotlight, there is a chance that the player might be dating someone secretly.
Ellery Balcombe Sponsors and Endorsements
The player has to play at a top level to attract sponsors. He has not been seen endorsing any companies or products on his social media. If the player returns to the Premier League due to his hard work, we might see companies fighting to sponsor him.
Ellery Balcombe Cars and Tattoos
Ellery Balcombe has not been spotted driving a car in the cities of Europe. It is certain that the player has some good collections of cars in his garage to roam around. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos. He is only interested in performing in matches.
Read More:
Brentford
Adam Forshaw – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Adam Forshaw is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the EFL Championship club Blackburn Rovers and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Adam John Forshaw, born on 8 October 1991, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League. Throughout his career, Forshaw has faced injury setbacks that have limited his playing time. However, he has consistently shown his quality when given the opportunity and remains an important part of the squad. He also had experience with Leeds United where he played 83 matches.
The experienced player has been an inspiration for many young talents in the Prem and he continues to play at a top level for the club. Let us get to know about him in the following paragraphs.
Adam Forshaw Net Worth and Salary
Adam Forshaw, the talented midfielder for Leeds United, commands a substantial salary of £8,500 per week, equating to an impressive annual income of £442,000. With his current net worth estimated at £9,776,000, Forshaw has undoubtedly made a mark in the football industry. His new deal with Blackburn Rovers makes him one of the richest players in the league.
Adam Forshaw Career
Forshaw began his career at Everton, joining their academy at the age of seven. He rose through the development systems and debuted for Everton’s main squad in a match against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in December 2009. He had trouble making a name for himself, though, and the club ultimately let him go in May 2012.
Forshaw joined Brentford on loan in February 2012 after leaving Everton, and he made seven appearances there before going back to his original team. He signed a two-year contract and moved permanently to Brentford in May 2012. Forshaw was an integral part of Brentford’s promotion campaign while there, scoring significant goals and helping the team to victory.
Forshaw was recruited by Wigan Athletic in September 2014 for a rumoured sum of roughly £2.5 million as a result of his strong performances. His stay at Wigan was brief, though, as he left the team in January 2015 after manager Uwe Rösler left.
Forshaw moved to Middlesbrough in January 2015 and signed a 3-and-a-half-year deal. He significantly contributed to Middlesbrough’s 2015–16 promotion drive, which helped them win a return to the Premier League. Forshaw joined Leeds United in the Championship on January 18, 2018. On January 30, 2018, he made his Leeds debut against Hull City. Since then, he has started every game for the team. He played 83 matches for the team before moving to Norwich City. He then joined Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers.
Adam Forshaw Family
Adam Forshaw prefers to keep his personal life private, and there is limited information available about his family. However, it is known that he is married and has a wife. Further details about his immediate family, including children or siblings, are not publicly disclosed. Forshaw’s focus remains on his professional career and his contributions to Leeds United as a dedicated midfielder.
Adam Forshaw’s Wife – Yasmin Forshaw
Adam Forshaw is a devoted family man. He shares a loving relationship with his wife, Yasmin Forshaw, who is not only beautiful but also a source of support and love in his life. Together, they have been blessed with two adorable children, Luca and Rheo. The couple tied the knot on June 5, 2017, surrounded by their loved ones. Adam cherishes his role as a husband and father, creating a warm and nurturing home for his family.
Adam Forshaw’s Sponsors and Endorsements
Throughout his career, Adam Forshaw has had a number of sponsors and endorsements. Footballers in the professional ranks frequently sign sponsorship contracts with apparel companies like Nike, Adidas, or Puma, though particular information about his current sponsors may not be readily available.
Adam Forshaw’s Cars and Tattoos
Football player Adam Forshaw is renowned for putting the game first above flashy automobiles or body art. He has no tattoos, according to the information. He hasn’t been seen driving any particularly well-known vehicles, though. Forshaw continues to place more importance on his profession and performance on the pitch, which demonstrates his devotion to football over material things.
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”