Keep or Sell Albert Sambi Lokonga? Arsenal’s Summer Squad Assessment
Albert Sambi Lokonga has returned to Arsenal for pre-season training, spotted wearing the number 28 jersey at the Sobha Realty Training Centre alongside new signings Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga. After a season-long loan at Sevilla, the Belgian midfielder finds himself back in North London as Mikel Arteta evaluates his squad for the 2025-26 campaign.
The Current Situation
Lokonga has rejoined Arsenal’s first-team training after spending the 2024-25 season on loan with Sevilla, with the midfielder now wearing number 28 after his previous number was reassigned during his absence. Arsenal activated a one-year contract extension option in June 2025, suggesting the club sees some value in retaining the Belgian.
Arsenal fans have noted that Lokonga appears to have bulked up physically during his time away, potentially addressing previous concerns about his physicality for Premier League football. His return comes after a loan spell at Sevilla following an impressive 2023-24 season at Luton Town, where he made 19 appearances and scored once.
The Case for Keeping
Physical Development: The noticeable physical transformation during his loan spell suggests Lokonga has addressed one of the key criticisms of his earlier Arsenal performances. His improved physique could help him compete more effectively in Premier League midfield battles.
Squad Depth Value: With Arsenal competing across multiple competitions, including the Champions League, having experienced Premier League players as depth options becomes crucial. Lokonga’s versatility and familiarity with Arteta’s system could prove valuable during injury crises.
Contract Extension Logic: Arsenal’s decision to activate his contract extension suggests internal belief in his potential contribution. The club rarely extends contracts for players they have no intention of using.
Financial Sense: With his contract now extended, Arsenal can afford to give Lokonga a proper pre-season evaluation rather than rushing into a sale. This allows for better assessment of his current level and potential squad role.
The Case for Selling
Limited Pathway: Despite his return, the midfield hierarchy remains unchanged. With Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, and the arrival of Martin Zubimendi, plus emerging talents like Ethan Nwaneri, Lokonga faces an uphill battle for regular minutes.
Loan Cycle Concerns: Three consecutive loan spells suggest a pattern of being surplus to requirements. His time at Crystal Palace, Luton Town, and Sevilla, while providing experience, hasn’t resulted in a clear Arsenal pathway.
Age Factor: At 25, Lokonga is reaching the point where he needs regular first-team football to continue his development. Another season of limited opportunities could stagnate his progress.
Market Value: Following his loan experiences, there may be interested clubs willing to offer permanent deals that could benefit both player and club financially.
The Verdict
Arsenal should give Lokonga this pre-season to prove himself. The contract extension and physical improvements suggest there’s still potential to unlock. His return to training alongside new signings indicates Arteta is willing to assess him fairly within the current squad dynamic.
If Lokonga can demonstrate his improvement during pre-season friendlies and show he can compete at Arsenal’s level, he could provide valuable squad depth. However, if no clear pathway emerges, a permanent sale would benefit all parties involved.
The key difference now is that Arsenal aren’t under immediate pressure to make a decision – they can properly evaluate Lokonga’s current ability and determine his role in their plans.
Inside the Transfer: Why Viktor Gyokeres Snubbed Man Utd for a Move to Arsenal
It’s been one of the summer’s most intriguing transfer battles. Viktor Gyökeres, the Swedish sensation who’s been banging in goals left, right and centre for Sporting CP, had his pick of Europe’s elite clubs. Manchester United, with their new boss Ruben Amorim – the very man who transformed Gyökeres into a goal machine – seemed like the obvious destination. Yet here we are, watching Arsenal close in on a deal for the 27-year-old striker.
So what went wrong for United? And more importantly, what made Arsenal so appealing that Gyökeres was willing to risk disciplinary action at Sporting just to secure his move to the Emirates?
The Reunion That Never Was
The story begins with what looked like a perfect match. Ruben Amorim’s appointment as Manchester United manager in late 2024 should have been a slam dunk for the Red Devils to secure Gyökeres’ signature. After all, it was under Amorim’s guidance that the striker transformed from a decent Championship player into one of Europe’s most prolific forwards, smashing 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting.
But according to multiple reports, Viktor Gyokeres ‘rejected’ Man Utd as the Sporting striker snubbed a reunion with Ruben Amorim in a major boost to Arsenal. The decision wasn’t taken lightly – Gyokeres communicated his priority to move to Arsenal to Man United, essentially closing the door on Old Trafford.
The Arsenal Appeal
So what made Arsenal so irresistible? The answer lies in several key factors that aligned perfectly with Gyökeres’ career ambitions.
First and foremost, the priority of Viktor Gyokeres is to go to Arsenal – he would love to go to Arsenal for several reasons, including obviously Champions League football. While United have been struggling to consistently qualify for Europe’s premier competition, Arsenal have established themselves as Champions League regulars under Mikel Arteta.
But it goes deeper than just European football. The 27-year-old striker ‘sees Arsenal as the perfect platform to take the next step in his career’, and there’s a compelling reason why. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has managed to convince Viktor Gyokeres to snub a move to Manchester United, reportedly through promises of a central role in his system and the club’s long-term vision.
The Mikel Arteta Factor
While Amorim knows Gyökeres’ game inside out, it’s Arteta who’s painted the more compelling picture of the future. The Spanish manager has been building something special at Arsenal – a young, hungry squad with genuine title ambitions. For a 27-year-old striker hitting his prime, the promise of being the final piece in Arsenal’s puzzle is more attractive than being part of United’s ongoing rebuild.
Arsenal’s tactical setup also suits Gyökeres perfectly. Unlike United’s recent tactical confusion, Arsenal’s system is well-established and tailored to maximize attacking output. The prospect of playing alongside creative talents like Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, rather than trying to fit into United’s disjointed attack, clearly appealed to the Swedish international.
The Sporting Standoff
Gyökeres’ determination to join Arsenal has been so strong that he’s been willing to take drastic action. Viktor Gyokeres was due back at Sporting for pre-season on Friday after the club gave him permission to delay his return, but his continued absence has created a disciplinary crisis.
The striker’s actions speak louder than any agent’s words. By missing training and facing potential sanctions, he’s sending a clear message that Arsenal is his preferred destination, regardless of the consequences.
The Financial Reality
While both clubs could afford Sporting’s asking price, Arsenal’s approach has been more strategic. Arsenal are close to agreeing deal for Sporting striker, with negotiations progressing steadily despite the valuation gap.
United’s chaotic transfer strategy in recent years may have also played a role. For a player looking for stability and a clear pathway to success, Arsenal’s methodical approach under Arteta and sporting director Edu presented a more attractive proposition than United’s scattergun transfer policy.
The Final Verdict
Viktor Gyökeres’ decision to snub Manchester United for Arsenal isn’t just about Champions League football or tactical fit – it’s about joining a project that feels destined for success. While United offered familiarity with Amorim, Arsenal offered something more valuable: the chance to be the missing piece in a genuine title-challenging team.
As the deal edges closer to completion, it’s clear that Gyökeres saw something in Arsenal that United simply couldn’t match. Sometimes, the grass really is greener on the other side of North London.
Arsenal Finalizing Viktor Gyökeres Deal: Here’s the Contract and Fee Breakdown
After months of speculation and negotiations, Arsenal are finally on the verge of completing one of the summer’s most anticipated transfers. Viktor Gyökeres is set to become the Gunners’ marquee signing, with the club inching closer to finalizing a deal that could transform their attacking fortunes under Mikel Arteta.
The Swedish striker’s move to the Emirates has been anything but straightforward, with multiple rounds of negotiations and rejected offers creating a fascinating transfer saga. But now, with the deal entering its final stages, here’s everything you need to know about the contract and fee structure.
The Transfer Fee Battle
Arsenal have agreed to pay around £55m to sign Viktor Gyökeres, though the road to this agreement has been bumpy. Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly had a formal offer of €65 million (£56.2 million) in guaranteed money and €15 million (£13 million) in add-ons rejected earlier in the negotiations.
Sporting are thought to want £69m including add-ons for the 27-year-old, creating a valuation gap that has required careful negotiation. The Portuguese club initially pushed for an initial fee of €70 million (£60.5 million), but Arsenal’s persistence has seemingly paid off.
What’s particularly interesting is the structure of the deal. While the clubs aren’t too far away from a compromise on an overall fee, it’s thought how much of that fee will be guaranteed is key. This suggests Arsenal have been clever in their approach, front-loading the guaranteed portion while keeping add-ons achievable.
The Contract Details
The personal terms have been the smoother part of this transfer puzzle. Arsenal aim to seal the Viktor Gyökeres transfer in the coming 48 hours with a £200,000-a-week contract agreed with the striker. This five-year deal would make him one of the highest-paid players at the club, reflecting his status as Arteta’s primary target.
The £200,000-per-week salary represents a significant investment from Arsenal, showing just how highly they rate the Swedish international. For context, this would put him among the club’s top earners, alongside players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard.
The Gentleman’s Agreement Controversy
One of the most intriguing aspects of this transfer has been the disputed “gentleman’s agreement.” Sporting president Frederico Varandas disputed the existence of a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Gyökeres’ agent that would allow him to leave for a fixed fee of £50.8m (€60m) plus £8.4m (€10m) in add-ons.
This disagreement has clearly complicated negotiations, with Sporting holding firm on their valuation while Arsenal believed they could secure him for less. The eventual compromise suggests both parties have moved from their initial positions.
The Player’s Determination
What’s made this transfer particularly compelling is Gyökeres’ own determination to join Arsenal. Viktor Gyökeres was due back at Sporting for pre-season on Friday after the club gave him permission to delay his return, but his absence has created disciplinary issues with his current club.
The striker’s actions speak volumes about his desire to move to North London. Missing training sessions and facing potential disciplinary action shows a player willing to push for his preferred destination, even at personal cost.
The Final Push
With negotiations now in their final stages, Arsenal fans can finally start getting excited about welcoming their new striker. The deal represents more than just a signing – it’s a statement of intent from a club determined to compete at the highest level.
After years of searching for a reliable goalscorer, Arsenal appear to have found their man. The combination of proven pedigree, perfect age profile, and burning desire to join the club makes this a transfer that could define Arsenal’s next chapter under Arteta.
Viktor Gyökeres’ Mask Celebration: The Real Meaning Explained
It’s impossible to watch Viktor Gyökeres score without witnessing his now-trademark celebration – the interlocked hands placed firmly over his mouth, creating what looks like a sinister mask. The Swedish sensation has been banging in goals left, right and centre for Sporting CP, and with each strike comes that haunting gesture that’s had football fans across the globe scratching their heads.
With Sporting CP, he won two back-to-back Primeira Liga titles in 2024 and 2025, winning the Bola de Prata as the league’s top scorer in both seasons. But as the summer transfer window reaches its climax, that celebration might soon be gracing the Emirates Stadium – Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal worth around £55m (€63.5m) plus add-ons for the Swedish striker. While his goalscoring prowess is undeniable, it’s his celebration that’s truly captured the imagination of supporters worldwide.
The Villain’s Mask Theory
For months, speculation ran wild about what the celebration actually meant. Initially, his former Coventry teammate Josh Eccles joked that the celebration could reference Hannibal Lecter, the notorious character known for his dark traits. The theory gained traction, with many believing the Swedish striker was channeling his inner villain after each goal.
The Hannibal Lecter connection wasn’t entirely far-fetched either. “Hannibal eats people, and Viktor destroys defenses,” Eccles said. It was a cheeky comment that resonated with fans who’d watched Gyökeres systematically dismantle opposing backlines with his clinical finishing.
Others suggested it was inspired by Bane from Batman, given the way he covers his mouth with both hands. Gabriel’s variation, placing his hands over his eyes, was widely seen as playful when the Arsenal defender mimicked the celebration recently, showing just how iconic it’s become.
The Truth Behind the Mask
But here’s where it gets interesting – the real meaning is far more personal than any comic book villain reference. The meaning behind the former Coventry City star’s celebration has finally been revealed after he made a promise to his old club. In typical Gyökeres fashion, he kept fans guessing for months before finally putting the rumors to bed.
However, in an Instagram post, Gyokeres put the rumors to bed when he shared the actual inspiration behind his celebration. Rather than channeling fictional villains, the mask represents something much more meaningful to his journey as a footballer.
The celebration has become so synonymous with Gyökeres that it’s almost impossible to separate the man from the gesture. This signature move has sparked curiosity and quickly gone viral, with fans imitating and speculating about its meaning. From Sunday league pitches to professional stadiums, you’ll find players attempting their own version of the mask celebration.
A Symbol of Success
What makes this celebration particularly compelling is how it’s evolved alongside Gyökeres’ career trajectory. The “mask” celebration, however, continues to be a compelling symbol of his rising profile and impressive goal-scoring prowess. Viktor Gyökeres is a Forward who have played in 33 matches and scored 39 Goals in the 2024/2025 season of Liga NOS in Portugal.
The timing couldn’t be better for such an iconic celebration. With Arsenal in advanced talks and personal terms already agreed on a five-year deal, Gyökeres has become one of the most sought-after strikers in world football. The transfer saga has been anything but straightforward – the Swede was due back for pre-season training on July 12, after Sporting gave him permission to delay his return, and he’s now facing disciplinary action after missing training amid the Arsenal interest.
The 27-year-old has given up €2m (£1.7m) of his Sporting salary to help facilitate a move to Arsenal, showing just how desperate he is to make the switch to North London. Every goal he scores – and every mask celebration that follows – only adds to his growing legend and Arsenal’s determination to secure his signature.
Whether you love it or find it slightly unsettling, there’s no denying that Viktor Gyökeres has created something truly memorable. Arsenal fans will be hoping to see that haunting mask celebration at the Emirates very soon, as Mikel Arteta finally gets his proven goalscorer. In an era where goal celebrations can feel manufactured or forced, his mask gesture feels authentic and personal. It’s become as much a part of his identity as his lethal left foot, and frankly, long may it continue.
