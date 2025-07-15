Keep or Sell Albert Sambi Lokonga? Arsenal’s Summer Squad Assessment

Albert Sambi Lokonga has returned to Arsenal for pre-season training, spotted wearing the number 28 jersey at the Sobha Realty Training Centre alongside new signings Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga. After a season-long loan at Sevilla, the Belgian midfielder finds himself back in North London as Mikel Arteta evaluates his squad for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Current Situation

Lokonga has rejoined Arsenal’s first-team training after spending the 2024-25 season on loan with Sevilla, with the midfielder now wearing number 28 after his previous number was reassigned during his absence. Arsenal activated a one-year contract extension option in June 2025, suggesting the club sees some value in retaining the Belgian.

Arsenal fans have noted that Lokonga appears to have bulked up physically during his time away, potentially addressing previous concerns about his physicality for Premier League football. His return comes after a loan spell at Sevilla following an impressive 2023-24 season at Luton Town, where he made 19 appearances and scored once.

The Case for Keeping

Physical Development: The noticeable physical transformation during his loan spell suggests Lokonga has addressed one of the key criticisms of his earlier Arsenal performances. His improved physique could help him compete more effectively in Premier League midfield battles.

Squad Depth Value: With Arsenal competing across multiple competitions, including the Champions League, having experienced Premier League players as depth options becomes crucial. Lokonga’s versatility and familiarity with Arteta’s system could prove valuable during injury crises.

Contract Extension Logic: Arsenal’s decision to activate his contract extension suggests internal belief in his potential contribution. The club rarely extends contracts for players they have no intention of using.

Financial Sense: With his contract now extended, Arsenal can afford to give Lokonga a proper pre-season evaluation rather than rushing into a sale. This allows for better assessment of his current level and potential squad role.

The Case for Selling

Limited Pathway: Despite his return, the midfield hierarchy remains unchanged. With Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, and the arrival of Martin Zubimendi, plus emerging talents like Ethan Nwaneri, Lokonga faces an uphill battle for regular minutes.

Loan Cycle Concerns: Three consecutive loan spells suggest a pattern of being surplus to requirements. His time at Crystal Palace, Luton Town, and Sevilla, while providing experience, hasn’t resulted in a clear Arsenal pathway.

Age Factor: At 25, Lokonga is reaching the point where he needs regular first-team football to continue his development. Another season of limited opportunities could stagnate his progress.

Market Value: Following his loan experiences, there may be interested clubs willing to offer permanent deals that could benefit both player and club financially.

The Verdict

Arsenal should give Lokonga this pre-season to prove himself. The contract extension and physical improvements suggest there’s still potential to unlock. His return to training alongside new signings indicates Arteta is willing to assess him fairly within the current squad dynamic.

If Lokonga can demonstrate his improvement during pre-season friendlies and show he can compete at Arsenal’s level, he could provide valuable squad depth. However, if no clear pathway emerges, a permanent sale would benefit all parties involved.

The key difference now is that Arsenal aren’t under immediate pressure to make a decision – they can properly evaluate Lokonga’s current ability and determine his role in their plans.

