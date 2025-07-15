Arsenal‘s stance on Jakub Kiwior has evolved dramatically in recent weeks, creating a fascinating case study in squad management. With Arsenal having agreed a deal to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera and agreed to pay an initial £13m for the Spanish centre-back, the question of Kiwior’s future has become more complex than initially expected.

The Case for Keeping Jakub Kiwior

Despite earlier speculation about his departure, Arsenal are not ready to part ways with Jakub Kiwior this summer and are not prepared to sell Jakub Kiwior this summer despite agreeing terms to bring in a new centre-back. This decision reflects Arsenal’s pragmatic approach to squad depth management.

The 25-year-old’s versatility remains his greatest asset. Kiwior can operate as a left-sided centre-back, left-back, or even in a back three formation, providing Mikel Arteta with tactical flexibility across multiple competitions. His left-footed delivery and progressive passing ability offer different qualities to Arsenal’s defensive options.

Market value: 28,00 mil. € demonstrates that Kiwior retains significant value, but Arsenal’s reluctance to cash in suggests they view his squad contribution as more valuable than immediate financial returns. His Champions League experience and Premier League adaptation make him a reliable option for rotation. The injury concerns surrounding Riccardo Calafiori also factor into Arsenal’s thinking.

The Arguments for Selling

Jakub Kiwior could be heading out of Arsenal in the summer, with the defender keen to take up a more prominent role. This desire for regular football represents a significant challenge for Arsenal’s retention plans.

The arrival of Mosquera creates a crowded defensive picture. Arsenal are looking at him as a potential replacement for Jakub Kiwior, suggesting the club had initially planned to facilitate the Polish defender’s departure. With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes established as the first-choice partnership, Kiwior faces limited opportunities for consistent starts.

Arsenal’s French defender William Saliba celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg football match between Sporting CP and Arsenal at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on March 9, 2023. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP) (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

From a career perspective, Kiwior’s development might stagnate without regular first-team football. At 25, he’s entering his prime years and needs consistent playing time to reach his full potential, something Arsenal cannot guarantee given their defensive hierarchy.

The Financial Considerations

Spezia did not include a sell-on clause in their sale of Jakub Kiwior to Arsenal, increasing the Gunners’ chances of selling him. This means Arsenal would retain 100% of any transfer fee, making a sale financially attractive.

The €35 million asking price would provide Arsenal with substantial funds to reinvest in other areas of the squad. With the club’s ambitious transfer plans, including potential moves for Viktor Gyökeres and other targets, Kiwior’s sale could facilitate these bigger acquisitions.

Viktor Gyokeres (via BBC)

However, replacing his squad depth would likely cost similar amounts in today’s inflated market, potentially negating the financial benefits of his departure.

The Verdict: Keep for Now

Arsenal’s decision to retain Kiwior despite Mosquera’s arrival reflects mature squad planning. The congested fixture schedule, with Champions League and domestic competitions, demands quality depth across all positions.

Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera has appeared to confirm his Valencia departure, suggesting the Spanish defender will arrive as additional depth rather than a direct replacement. This approach allows Arsenal to maintain defensive options while gradually integrating new talent.

Kiwior’s frustration with limited playing time is understandable, but Arsenal’s project timeline suggests patience could be rewarded. Injuries, suspensions, and tactical variations across different competitions will create opportunities for the Polish defender to showcase his abilities.

The decision ultimately depends on whether Kiwior accepts a squad role or pushes for a move to guarantee regular football. Arsenal’s preference to keep him suggests they value his contribution more than potential transfer fees, indicating that retention represents the wisest course of action for the upcoming season.

