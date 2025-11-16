Chelsea Women’s Star Voices Out Against WSL in the Wake of ACL Crisis Following Katie Reid’s Injury

Chelsea midfielder Keira Walsh has issued a powerful call for governing bodies to address the mounting ACL crisis plaguing women’s football after Arsenal teenager Katie Reid became the seventh WSL player to rupture her anterior cruciate ligament this season.

Keira Walsh voices Out Against WSL: “People Higher Up Need to Listen”

Walsh delivered her stark assessment ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash, demanding decision-makers take player welfare seriously. “Maybe sometimes we do play too many games in a congested fixture schedule. There’s not enough recovery time,” the 28-year-old stated bluntly. “You can do the research, but ultimately you need to listen to the ones going through it and how we can best find the solutions.”

Teams like Arsenal and Chelsea who advanced deep into last season’s Champions League played over 50 matches throughout the year. With Euro 2025 also taking place during summer, the world’s best players received minimal rest before diving straight back into another grueling campaign.

“Sometimes as players you do worry about it,” Walsh continued. “You still want to play those games. But sometimes people higher up do need to listen to what we’re saying as players.”

Crisis Deepens Across the WSL

Reid’s injury represents a particularly cruel blow for the 19-year-old defender, who had forced her way into Arsenal’s starting lineup ahead of established internationals. Her impressive performances earned Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for September and a first England senior call-up before the training ground injury ended her breakthrough season.

The teenager joins Arsenal teammates Manuela Zinsberger and Michelle Agyemang on the treatment table with season-ending ACL injuries. Liverpool have three players sidelined ~ Marie Höbinger, Sophie Román Haug, and Zara Shaw.

Chelsea’s Kadeisha Buchanan and Brooke Aspin, Everton’s Megan Finnigan and Aurora Galli, plus Manchester City’s Mary Fowler have all suffered ACL ruptures this campaign.

The statistics are harrowing, with seven ACL injuries in just eight weeks of the season. Female footballers are already two to six times more likely than men to suffer ACL injuries, making the current crisis even more alarming.

