Kelly Gago Sends Two Word Message as Everton WFC Announce Courtney Brosnan Contract Extension Until June 2028 Despite French Forward’s Own Uncertain Future

Everton have announced a new contract for Courtney Brosnan, to Kelly Gago’s delight. Gago was linked with an Everton exit in the winter transfer window, but she ended up remaining on Merseyside despite Brian Sorensen confirming that she had handed in a transfer request.

✍️ Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton until the end of June 2028. pic.twitter.com/0RQCl1YULA — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 13, 2026

Paris Saint Germain wanted to sign the 27 year old, but they could not come up with the £500,000 fee that the Blues wanted. The French ace is still at Goodison Park, and she seems to be ecstatic that Brosnan has extended her stay with the club.

Well Deserved Message From Gago

The Toffees announced on February 13 that their goalkeeper had agreed terms to stay in L4 for the foreseeable future. Taking to Instagram, they said: “Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton until the end of June 2028.”

Gago reacted with a two word message, saying, “Well deserved.” Katja Snoeijs reacted with two starstruck eyes emojis, and Inma Gabarro also reacted, saying, “Couuuurtney,” with a love heart eyes emoji. This is excellent news for Everton, who need stability in their squad given the chaos surrounding the club at the moment.

Gago’s Own Situation Remains Uncertain

Gago is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2028, which is why they were able to demand such a big fee to allow her to depart. The French club offered a measly £50,000, which was nowhere near the Blues’ valuation of the attacker, who has notched nine goals since joining the Women’s Super League outfit.

Gago had claimed in an interview that she had a verbal agreement with Sorensen that she could leave the club. However, it is unclear where she stands following the Dane’s departure. She was the Friedkin Group’s first addition when they took over the women’s side.

