Kelly Gago Sends Two Word Message as Everton WFC Announce Courtney Brosnan Contract Extension Until June 2028 Despite French Forward’s Own Uncertain Future

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kelly Gago’s two-word message coincides with Courtney Brosnan’s contract extension at Everton Women until June 2028 amidst team changes.

Everton have announced a new contract for Courtney Brosnan, to Kelly Gago’s delight. Gago was linked with an Everton exit in the winter transfer window, but she ended up remaining on Merseyside despite Brian Sorensen confirming that she had handed in a transfer request.

Paris Saint Germain wanted to sign the 27 year old, but they could not come up with the £500,000 fee that the Blues wanted. The French ace is still at Goodison Park, and she seems to be ecstatic that Brosnan has extended her stay with the club.

Well Deserved Message From Gago

The Toffees announced on February 13 that their goalkeeper had agreed terms to stay in L4 for the foreseeable future. Taking to Instagram, they said: “Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton until the end of June 2028.”

Gago reacted with a two word message, saying, “Well deserved.” Katja Snoeijs reacted with two starstruck eyes emojis, and Inma Gabarro also reacted, saying, “Couuuurtney,” with a love heart eyes emoji. This is excellent news for Everton, who need stability in their squad given the chaos surrounding the club at the moment.

Gago’s Own Situation Remains Uncertain

Gago is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2028, which is why they were able to demand such a big fee to allow her to depart. The French club offered a measly £50,000, which was nowhere near the Blues’ valuation of the attacker, who has notched nine goals since joining the Women’s Super League outfit.

Gago had claimed in an interview that she had a verbal agreement with Sorensen that she could leave the club. However, it is unclear where she stands following the Dane’s departure. She was the Friedkin Group’s first addition when they took over the women’s side.

Everton

Everton Goalkeeper Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Republic of Ireland International Commits Future to Toffees

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 14, 2026

By

Courtney Brosnan extends her stay with Everton until 2028, reaffirming her commitment to the Toffees after a standout performance as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2028. The 30 year old Republic of Ireland international stopper has agreed to extended terms with The Toffees after establishing herself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper and one of their most consistent performers.

Brosnan joined Everton from West Ham United in summer 2021, and she has gone on to make a huge impact on Merseyside. She has been a hugely valuable player for Everton, and the club have therefore moved to agree extended terms with the keeper. This is smart business from Everton, who need stability amid the chaos surrounding the club following Brian Sorensen’s departure.

Really Excited to Continue Journey

After signing on again with Everton, Brosnan said, “I’m really, really excited to be here and to continue my journey with Everton. I’ve had a great few years here, and I’m looking forward to the future. The Club means so much to me. I know how much the Club means to the city and I think it just has such a family feel to it. It’s a great club to be a part of.”

https://twitter.com/EWFCNewsFeed/status/2020074335273148768

The goalkeeper added, “It is absolutely amazing to be able to play at Goodison Park. I think Goodison is such a historic stadium and has so much history there from the Men’s team. It is really exciting for us to be able to write our own history there.”

Fans Mean So Much to Us

Brosnan praised the Everton supporters who have backed the women’s team. “The fans, they mean so much to us. They back us week in and week out and show up and support us so much. It means a lot to us to have them in our corner. We want to create memories and exciting moments at Goodison.”

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2022283939201597838

Everton are next in action on Sunday when they play host to West Ham United in the Women’s Super League.

Everton

Everton WFC Sack Manager After Three and Half Years as Scott Phelan Named Interim Boss for Remainder of Season

Published

1 week ago

on

February 4, 2026

By

Everton Women Sack Manager Brian Sorensen.

Everton Women have parted company with manager Brian Sorensen with immediate effect after more than three and a half years in charge.

The Danish boss departs alongside assistant coaches Stephen Neligan and Ashley Tootle following a disastrous start to the season that saw the Toffees win just one of their opening 14 WSL matches.

https://twitter.com/SkySports/status/2019006850167910896

Everton Under 18s coach Scott Phelan will take charge of the women’s team for the remainder of the season as interim head coach, with the 37 year old former Everton academy graduate assisted by Jennifer Foster and goalkeeping coach Ian McCaldon.

Terrible Home Record Proves Decisive

The decision to sack Sorensen comes despite Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Goodison Park, which was secured thanks to a late Martina Fernandez winner. However, that result represented Everton’s first league win of the season after a shocking run of six straight home defeats to start the campaign.

Five of those losses came at their new home Goodison Park following the men’s first team’s move to Hill Dickinson Stadium in the summer. This frankly unacceptable home record made Sorensen’s position untenable regardless of the Villa win.

Phelan Faces Huge Challenge

Everton CEO Angus Kinnear thanked the departing coaching staff but admitted a change was necessary. “Sunday’s first win of the season at Goodison Park was important, but it has become evident that a change of direction is necessary to ensure the progression on the pitch we are all striving for.”

The Toffees currently sit ninth in the WSL table, just four points above bottom placed Liverpool. Phelan’s first match in temporary charge takes place this Sunday when Everton travel to London City Lionesses, where new signing Zara Kramžar could make her debut.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2019000136467132577

Everton

Everton WFC Sign Slovenian Midfielder on Deadline Day as 20-Year-Old Becomes First Player From Her Nation to Play in WSL

Published

1 week ago

on

February 4, 2026

By

Everton Sign Slovenian Midfielder Zara Kramžar

Everton completed a deadline day signing of Slovenian midfielder Zara Kramžar, with the 20 year old set to make history as the first player from her nation to feature in the Women’s Super League. The Toffees secured their new star late in the transfer window during what proved to be a chaotic period for the club.

https://twitter.com/WomenFootballZN/status/2018969385755345407

Kramžar joins from Italian side Roma, where she spent the past two years after breaking through in her home country. The midfielder became the first player born in 2006 to play in Serie A and won back to back titles with Roma before being loaned to Como for experience.

Young Star Targets WSL Success

I feel so excited. I think we all worked a lot for this. I am happy to be here and start my journey,” Kramžar explained after completing the move. “It is nice to be the first Slovenian in the WSL. I am excited to show on the pitch what I can do now.”

The midfielder also revealed her long held ambition to play in England. “I enjoyed playing in Italy but I’ve always wanted to go to England, I think it is the best league in the world. I am excited to see the level here.”

Arrives During Chaotic Period at Everton

Kramžar’s signing came during an extremely turbulent time for the Toffees. Brian Sorensen was in charge when she signed, but just hours after her arrival in Merseyside, the Danish manager was sacked following poor results.

https://twitter.com/ASRomaFemminile/status/2018818165598572717

Scott Phelan has been announced as interim manager for the remainder of the season, meaning Kramžar will play under a different boss than the one who brought her to the club. This is hardly ideal for a young player moving to a new league, but the 20 year old will be determined to make an immediate impact.

Everton face London City Lionesses this weekend, where Kramžar could potentially make her debut and WSL history.

https://twitter.com/EvertonWomen/status/2018818077744660761

