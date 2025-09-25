Arsenal
Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal‘s reported interest in Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz represents a potential coup for a player valued between €80-100 million. The 20-year-old Turkish international has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising talents, winning Serie A Player of the Month for August 2025.
Player Profile
Name: Kenan Yildiz
Age: 20 years old
Position: Attacking Midfielder/Winger
Current Club: Juventus
Height: 185cm
Preferred Foot: Both
Market Value: €59.9 million (FotMob) / €80-100 million (Tribuna)
Contract Status: Under contract at Juventus
Current Season Performance
Yildiz has started the 2025/26 campaign in exceptional form, earning Serie A Player of the Month for August. His performances have attracted serious interest from Premier League clubs, with Arsenal making initial contact alongside Chelsea and Manchester United. The Turkish international wears the iconic number 10 shirt at Juventus, indicating his importance to the first team.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Elite Technical Ability
Yildiz possesses exceptional dribbling skills demonstrated by his Derby della Mole goal in January 2025, where he beat multiple opponents before scoring from outside the area with his left foot. This goal was voted Juventus’ 2024/25 Goal of the Season, highlighting his technical brilliance and ability to create magic in crucial moments.
Ambidextrous Capability
His ability to use both feet effectively makes him unpredictable for defenders and allows tactical flexibility. This versatility enables him to operate across the attacking line, whether cutting inside from wide positions or playing centrally.
Proven Goal Threat
Finished the 2024/25 season with seven league goals despite being just 19 years old. His goal-scoring record continued into the FIFA Club World Cup, where he scored against Al Ain and netted a brace against Wydad Casablanca in Juventus’ successful campaign.
Read More: Besides Tottenham, Why Arsenal Might Have Been Handed the Toughest EFL Cup Fourth Round Draw
International Experience
Already established as a Turkey international, Yildiz brings valuable experience competing at the highest level. His international recognition at such a young age indicates exceptional talent and mental maturity.
Positional Versatility
Can operate effectively as an attacking midfielder, left winger, or right winger. This tactical flexibility would provide Mikel Arteta with multiple formation options and squad rotation possibilities during Arsenal’s multi-competition campaigns.
Big Match Temperament
His Derby della Mole performance and Club World Cup contributions demonstrate his ability to perform in high-pressure situations. This mental strength is crucial for Arsenal’s title ambitions and Champions League campaigns.
Weaknesses
Limited Premier League Experience
Having spent his professional career exclusively in Italy, Yildiz lacks experience with the Premier League’s unique intensity and physicality. The adjustment period could impact immediate contributions to Arsenal’s first team.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Port Vale: Eberechi Eze Opens Account in Carabao Cup Victory
Defensive Contribution Questions
While technically gifted in attacking phases, questions remain about his defensive work rate and pressing intensity. Arsenal’s high-pressing system under Arteta demands significant defensive contributions from attacking players.
Consistency Concerns
Despite flashes of brilliance, Yildiz managed only seven league goals across an entire Serie A season. For a player of his price range and reputation, higher goal output would be expected from regular first-team football.
Physical Development
At 185cm, while not particularly small, Yildiz may need to develop additional physical strength to compete effectively against Premier League defenders known for their physicality and aerial prowess.
Decision Making Under Pressure
Young players often struggle with final-third decision making in high-pressure situations. Arsenal would need patience as he develops this crucial aspect of his game at the highest level.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Attacking Evolution
Arsenal’s current attacking setup could benefit significantly from Yildiz’s creativity and technical ability. His versatility would provide tactical solutions for different opponent setups and formation changes.
Development Under Arteta
Mikel Arteta’s track record with young talent development, demonstrated with players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, suggests Yildiz could flourish under his tactical guidance and player development programs.
Premier League Platform
The Premier League’s global exposure would enhance Yildiz’s profile and development opportunities. Arsenal’s participation in Champions League football provides additional high-level competition experience.
Long-term Investment
At 20 years old, Yildiz represents excellent long-term value despite his high price tag. Arsenal could benefit from his peak years while maintaining significant resale value.
Turkish Market Appeal
Signing Turkey’s most promising talent could expand Arsenal’s commercial appeal in the Turkish market, providing additional revenue streams and global fan base expansion.
Read More: Thierry Henry Confirms the Reasons Why Arsenal Have So Many Hamstring Injuries
Tactical Flexibility
His ability to play multiple positions would solve Arsenal’s need for squad depth and tactical options, particularly important for competing across multiple competitions simultaneously.
Threats
Intense Competition
Chelsea and Manchester United’s reported interest creates competitive bidding scenarios that could inflate transfer fees beyond reasonable valuations. Arsenal may struggle to compete financially with other Premier League rivals.
Juventus Reluctance
As a key player wearing the number 10 shirt, Juventus will be reluctant to sell their prized asset. Previous reports indicate they value him significantly higher than current market assessments suggest.
Adaptation Period
The transition from Serie A to Premier League football could require significant adjustment time. Arsenal’s title ambitions may not allow for extended development periods without immediate contributions.
Financial Fair Play Considerations
Arsenal’s summer spending and FFP constraints could limit their ability to meet Juventus’ valuation demands. The reported €80-100 million price tag represents a substantial investment requiring careful financial planning.
Alternative Target Priority
Arsenal may prioritize other positions or players, reducing their commitment to meeting Juventus’ asking price. Competition for limited transfer budget resources could affect pursuit intensity.
Contract Security
Yildiz’s secure contract situation at Juventus provides them with significant negotiating power. Arsenal may face extended negotiations without guarantee of successful conclusion.
Verdict
Kenan Yildiz represents an exceptional talent whose technical ability, versatility, and age profile align perfectly with Arsenal’s long-term strategy. His Serie A Player of the Month award for August 2025 demonstrates continued development and consistency at elite level.
However, the significant financial investment required and adaptation challenges pose substantial risks. Arsenal must weigh his undeniable potential against immediate contribution needs for their title challenge.
The Turkish international’s ambidextrous ability and positional flexibility would provide Arteta with tactical solutions currently lacking in Arsenal’s squad. His proven goal-scoring ability in crucial matches suggests he possesses the mentality required for Arsenal’s ambitions.
Rating: 8.5/10 – A transformational signing that could elevate Arsenal’s attacking options, justified despite the high price tag by his age, ability, and long-term potential.
Read More: Arsenal Fans in Shock As Ex-Player in Induced Coma After Suffering Significant Brain Injury During Match
Arsenal
Besides Tottenham, Why Arsenal Might Have Been Handed the Toughest EFL Cup Fourth Round Draw
Arsenal‘s EFL Cup fourth round draw against Brighton represents one of the toughest possible outcomes. While Tottenham might have been handed toughest draw with a visit to Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park, the Gunners will view their trip to the Amex Stadium with genuine concern given Brighton’s current trajectory under their management.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Port Vale: Eberechi Eze Opens Account in Carabao Cup Victory
Brighton’s Fearless Revolution
Brighton have transformed into one of the Premier League’s most unpredictable sides this season. Their young manager Fabian Hürzeler has instilled a fearless approach that sees them press high, play out from the back with conviction, and create chances through intricate passing combinations. This tactical evolution makes them dangerous opponents for any top-six club, particularly in knockout football where one mistake can prove decisive.
The Seagulls have already claimed notable scalps this campaign, with a win over Manchester City and a draw against Tottenham, demonstrating their ability to compete with England’s elite. Their home form at the Amex has been particularly impressive, where the crowd creates an intimidating atmosphere that can unsettle visiting teams.
Read More: Noni Madueke Injury Update: How Long will the Arsenal Star be Sidelined for due to Knee Injury?
Arsenal’s EFL Cup Competition Concerns
Arsenal’s recent EFL Cup history shows vulnerability against lower-ranked opposition who play without fear. In fact they were eliminated by Brighton from the EFL cup three seasons ago.
Brighton’s current setup perfectly fits this profile – a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain from a giant-killing performance.
The fixture timing could also favor Brighton, who can rotate their squad more freely than Arsenal, currently juggling Premier League title ambitions and Champions League commitments. This scheduling advantage allows Brighton to field a fresh, motivated team against potentially fatigued Arsenal players.
For Mikel Arteta‘s side, this draw represents a genuine banana skin in their pursuit of silverware.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Rather Dull 2-0 Win Against Port Vale
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Port Vale: Eberechi Eze Opens Account in Carabao Cup Victory
Arsenal advanced to the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 2-0 victory over League One side Port Vale at Vale Park. Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for the club while Leandro Trossard added the second in a rather lackluster encounter.
Read More: Arsenal Fans in Shock As Ex-Player in Induced Coma After Suffering Significant Brain Injury During Match
The Standout Performers:
Eberechi Eze – 7.5/10 Will be delighted to have opened his Arsenal account with a well-taken finish. The attacking midfielder looked sharp throughout and could have had a second goal but was denied by a good save from the Port Vale goalkeeper.
His movement in the box demonstrated the quality that convinced Arsenal to invest heavily in his services.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10 Brilliantly controlled the excellent long-ball from William Saliba, before taking a couple of calculated touches to slot it expertly past the Port Vale keeper to lead the Gunners to a rather decent scoreline.
Read More: Noni Madueke Injury Update: How Long will the Arsenal Star be Sidelined for due to Knee Injury?
The Solid Showings:
William Saliba – 7.5/10 Performed excellently at center-back, standing firm against Vale’s pressing game. His brilliant long pass created Arsenal’s second goal, showcasing his distribution ability alongside defensive solidity.
Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Another assured performance from the young defender who has impressed throughout his Arsenal career so far. Nearly made a costly error when passing under pressure but recovered well to maintain his clean sheet record.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Wasn’t as effective as recent performances but still contributed meaningfully. His pass set up the move for Arsenal’s opener, though he couldn’t quite reach the heights of his previous displays.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why This €55 Million Star Is Important for Arsenal Even Ahead of New Signings
Other Notable Performances:
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7/10 Showed his versatility in the inverted left-back role, providing the clever flick that assisted Eze’s opening goal. His tactical intelligence continues to impress at youth level.
Kepa Arrizabalaga – 6/10 Didn’t have much to do during his Arsenal debut but gave the ball away cheaply on one occasion that could have proved costly against better opposition.
Ben White – 6/10 Lost possession on several occasions and his overlapping runs with Saka lacked the usual effectiveness that makes him dangerous from right-back.
Christian Nørgaard – 6/10 Steady debut performance in the holding midfield role without creating significant impact on proceedings.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6/10 This represented a chance to shine against lower-league opposition, but the young midfielder couldn’t create the impact expected from someone of his potential.
Bukayo Saka – 6.5/10 Important to see him get more minutes following his injury return, though the Port Vale defense handled his threat relatively well.
Mikel Merino – 5/10 Struggled in the false nine role, slowing down Arsenal’s attacking tempo with heavy touches and ponderous decision-making throughout his time on the pitch.
Max Dowman – 6.5/10 Did threaten the defenders since coming on, and created one glorious opportunity.
Viktor Gyokeres – 5.5/10 Was through on goal, after a brilliantly pinged ball from Dowman. However, the Swede failed to score.
Read More: 12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Rather Dull 2-0 Win Against Port Vale
Arsenal progressed to the Carabao Cup fourth round with a workmanlike 2-0 victory over League One side Port Vale at Vale Park, with goals from Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard securing passage to the next stage.
Read More: Arsenal Fans in Shock As Ex-Player in Induced Coma After Suffering Significant Brain Injury During Match
Mikel Arteta Once Again Kept the Handbrake On
Despite facing third-tier opposition, Mikel Arteta fielded a conservative lineup that lacked the attacking intensity expected against lower-league teams. The manager made nine changes but still deployed a measured approach that resulted in a labored performance against Port Vale’s organized defensive structure.
Arsenal’s possession-heavy but uninspiring display highlighted Arteta’s cautious mentality even in favorable matchups. The 2-0 scoreline flattered to deceive, with Arsenal failing to exploit the significant quality gap between Premier League and League One standards.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
Cristhian Mosquera at Right-Back Must Not Start Against Strong Teams
Cristhian Mosquera’s deployment at right-back after Ben White’s substitution exposed tactical limitations that would prove costly against elite opposition. While the young Spaniard has impressed as a center-back, his positional awareness and attacking contributions from the right flank appeared restricted against even modest opposition.
His performance suggested that while Mosquera offers excellent cover in central defense, utilizing him as a right-back against stronger teams could leave Arsenal vulnerable both defensively and in their attacking build-up play down that flank.
Read More: Noni Madueke Injury Update: How Long will the Arsenal Star be Sidelined for due to Knee Injury?
Ben White Might Have Lost a Bit of Pace
Ben White‘s return to the starting lineup raised concerns about his recovery from recent fitness issues. The England international appeared less explosive in his forward runs and seemed to lack the dynamic pace that has characterized his best performances at right-back.
White’s subdued display could indicate lingering effects from his recent injury concerns, suggesting he may need more time to regain full match sharpness. His reduced acceleration could prove problematic when facing quicker wingers in upcoming fixtures against stronger opposition.
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”