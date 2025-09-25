Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

Arsenal‘s reported interest in Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz represents a potential coup for a player valued between €80-100 million. The 20-year-old Turkish international has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising talents, winning Serie A Player of the Month for August 2025.

Player Profile

Name: Kenan Yildiz

Age: 20 years old

Position: Attacking Midfielder/Winger

Current Club: Juventus

Height: 185cm

Preferred Foot: Both

Market Value: €59.9 million (FotMob) / €80-100 million (Tribuna)

Contract Status: Under contract at Juventus

Current Season Performance

Yildiz has started the 2025/26 campaign in exceptional form, earning Serie A Player of the Month for August. His performances have attracted serious interest from Premier League clubs, with Arsenal making initial contact alongside Chelsea and Manchester United. The Turkish international wears the iconic number 10 shirt at Juventus, indicating his importance to the first team.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Elite Technical Ability

Yildiz possesses exceptional dribbling skills demonstrated by his Derby della Mole goal in January 2025, where he beat multiple opponents before scoring from outside the area with his left foot. This goal was voted Juventus’ 2024/25 Goal of the Season, highlighting his technical brilliance and ability to create magic in crucial moments.

Ambidextrous Capability

His ability to use both feet effectively makes him unpredictable for defenders and allows tactical flexibility. This versatility enables him to operate across the attacking line, whether cutting inside from wide positions or playing centrally.

Proven Goal Threat

Finished the 2024/25 season with seven league goals despite being just 19 years old. His goal-scoring record continued into the FIFA Club World Cup, where he scored against Al Ain and netted a brace against Wydad Casablanca in Juventus’ successful campaign.

International Experience

Already established as a Turkey international, Yildiz brings valuable experience competing at the highest level. His international recognition at such a young age indicates exceptional talent and mental maturity.

Positional Versatility

Can operate effectively as an attacking midfielder, left winger, or right winger. This tactical flexibility would provide Mikel Arteta with multiple formation options and squad rotation possibilities during Arsenal’s multi-competition campaigns.

Mikel Arteta (via Metro)

Big Match Temperament

His Derby della Mole performance and Club World Cup contributions demonstrate his ability to perform in high-pressure situations. This mental strength is crucial for Arsenal’s title ambitions and Champions League campaigns.

Weaknesses

Limited Premier League Experience

Having spent his professional career exclusively in Italy, Yildiz lacks experience with the Premier League’s unique intensity and physicality. The adjustment period could impact immediate contributions to Arsenal’s first team.

Defensive Contribution Questions

While technically gifted in attacking phases, questions remain about his defensive work rate and pressing intensity. Arsenal’s high-pressing system under Arteta demands significant defensive contributions from attacking players.

Consistency Concerns

Despite flashes of brilliance, Yildiz managed only seven league goals across an entire Serie A season. For a player of his price range and reputation, higher goal output would be expected from regular first-team football.

Physical Development

At 185cm, while not particularly small, Yildiz may need to develop additional physical strength to compete effectively against Premier League defenders known for their physicality and aerial prowess.

Decision Making Under Pressure

Young players often struggle with final-third decision making in high-pressure situations. Arsenal would need patience as he develops this crucial aspect of his game at the highest level.

Opportunities

Arsenal’s Attacking Evolution

Arsenal’s current attacking setup could benefit significantly from Yildiz’s creativity and technical ability. His versatility would provide tactical solutions for different opponent setups and formation changes.

Development Under Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s track record with young talent development, demonstrated with players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, suggests Yildiz could flourish under his tactical guidance and player development programs.

Premier League Platform

The Premier League’s global exposure would enhance Yildiz’s profile and development opportunities. Arsenal’s participation in Champions League football provides additional high-level competition experience.

Long-term Investment

At 20 years old, Yildiz represents excellent long-term value despite his high price tag. Arsenal could benefit from his peak years while maintaining significant resale value.

Turkish Market Appeal

Signing Turkey’s most promising talent could expand Arsenal’s commercial appeal in the Turkish market, providing additional revenue streams and global fan base expansion.

Tactical Flexibility

His ability to play multiple positions would solve Arsenal’s need for squad depth and tactical options, particularly important for competing across multiple competitions simultaneously.

Threats

Intense Competition

Chelsea and Manchester United’s reported interest creates competitive bidding scenarios that could inflate transfer fees beyond reasonable valuations. Arsenal may struggle to compete financially with other Premier League rivals.

Juventus Reluctance

As a key player wearing the number 10 shirt, Juventus will be reluctant to sell their prized asset. Previous reports indicate they value him significantly higher than current market assessments suggest.

Adaptation Period

The transition from Serie A to Premier League football could require significant adjustment time. Arsenal’s title ambitions may not allow for extended development periods without immediate contributions.

Financial Fair Play Considerations

Arsenal’s summer spending and FFP constraints could limit their ability to meet Juventus’ valuation demands. The reported €80-100 million price tag represents a substantial investment requiring careful financial planning.

Alternative Target Priority

Arsenal may prioritize other positions or players, reducing their commitment to meeting Juventus’ asking price. Competition for limited transfer budget resources could affect pursuit intensity.

Contract Security

Yildiz’s secure contract situation at Juventus provides them with significant negotiating power. Arsenal may face extended negotiations without guarantee of successful conclusion.

Verdict

Kenan Yildiz represents an exceptional talent whose technical ability, versatility, and age profile align perfectly with Arsenal’s long-term strategy. His Serie A Player of the Month award for August 2025 demonstrates continued development and consistency at elite level.

However, the significant financial investment required and adaptation challenges pose substantial risks. Arsenal must weigh his undeniable potential against immediate contribution needs for their title challenge.

The Turkish international’s ambidextrous ability and positional flexibility would provide Arteta with tactical solutions currently lacking in Arsenal’s squad. His proven goal-scoring ability in crucial matches suggests he possesses the mentality required for Arsenal’s ambitions.

Rating: 8.5/10 – A transformational signing that could elevate Arsenal’s attacking options, justified despite the high price tag by his age, ability, and long-term potential.

