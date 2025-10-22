Liverpool
DO YOU KNOW ABOUT KENNY DALGLISH PROFILE? YOU’VE GOT TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT HIS WIFE, PERSONAL LIFE, NET WORTH, AND FAMILY
Kenny Dalgish was a legendary football player who represented Scotland and top clubs in the world. Here is everything about the star and his wife Marina Dalgish.
Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish, commonly known as Kenny Dalglish, is a former professional football player and manager, who last served as the head coach of Premier League club Liverpool before his retirement. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career and also managing brilliant footballers on several teams during his managerial tenure.
Kenny Dalglish had a successful playing career with both Liverpool and the Scotland national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring center-forwards in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Liverpool during his 13-year stint at the club. Following his retirement as a player and manager, he has transitioned into a big Liverpool fan and has been doing lots of charitable activities along with his wife in recent times.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Scottish legend’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Kenny Dalglish | Early Life and Family
Kenny Dalglish was born in a small town called Glasgow, Scotland, on March 4, 1951. Coming from a humble background with Scottish roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household, with his family interested in the sport. Although his father was an engineer, he has been interested in football as a career since his childhood and has participated in every interschool game, winning trophies for his team. He also has an older sister, Carol, who was also the finance manager for the player for a very long time.
On November 26, 1974, Kenny Dalglish married Marina, and since then, the couple’s bond has grown a lot and they have been living together peacefully. They have four children: Kelly, Paul, Lynsey, and Lauren. All of them are settled and living their lives happily. Having developed a passion for the sport from a young age and being the youngest child in his family, he was given the full freedom and support to pursue soccer as a profession from the side of his parents and family.
Kenny Dalglish | Club Career
Celtic
Joining the Celtic youth academy in May 1967 after unsuccessful trials at West Ham United and Liverpool, the player was loaned out to Cumbernauld United and scored 37 goals in his first season at the club. Next season, despite spending most of his time on the reserve team, Dalglish made his first-team debut against Hamilton Academical on September 25, 1968, in a quarterfinal tie and since then, the player hasn’t played any minutes for the first team at all.
In the 1971–72 season, the player establishes his place in the first-team starting lineup after years of struggle, hard work, and numerous positional changes. That season, the player scored 29 goals for the team and helped them win their 7th consecutive Scottish league title. Despite being made captain of the Celtic senior team and winning numerous trophies during his captaincy, Liverpool signed Dalglish for a British transfer fee record of £440,000 and the player joined the Premier League giants despite the Celtic fans not being impressed by the transfer.
Liverpool
Signed to replace Kevin Keegan, Dalglish quickly settled into his new club and made his debut on August 13, 1977, against Manchester United. After his 31-goal first season with the club, Dalglish quickly settled into his new club and made his debut on August 13, 1977, against Manchester United. After his 31-goal first season with the club, Dalglish was named Football Writer’s Association Footballer of the Year in his second season at the club.
Despite missing not a single game for Liverpool until the 1980/81 season, Dalglish was not able to perform during that season but he soon recovered his goalscoring form from the next season, striking forward with Ian Rush and running riot on the extra space afforded to him due to Ian’s off-the-ball movements.
From 1983, Dalglish became less prolific, and after becoming player-manager in 1985, Dalglish selected himself only on a few occasions for the next 5 seasons, preferring to provide the upcoming youngsters more chances to establish themselves in the first team dynamics. Dalglish played his last game for Liverpool on May 5, 1990, at the age of 39, thus putting a curtain on his illustrious player career.
Kenny Dalglish | Club Career
On the international level, Dalglish made his debut for the Scotland national team on November 10, 1971, in a 1-0 Euro 1972 qualifier win over Belgium. Due to his consistently impressive performances, Dalglish went on to participate in several international tournaments for his country, Scotland, including the 1974 World Cup, the 1978 World Cup, and the 1982 World Cup. He was also selected for the 1986 World Cup but had to withdraw from the squad due to injury concerns.
Dalglish has played a national record 102 matches for Scotland, scoring a national record 30 goals for the country and was one of the most vital parts of the Scotland national team. His final game with the Scotland national team was on November 12, 1986, against Luxembourg, after which the player announced his retirement from international football.
Kenny Dalglish | Managerial Career
Kenny Dalglish was appointed player-manager for the Liverpool side in 1985, after the sudden resignation of Joe Fagan. He helped the club win the domestic double in his first season as a player-manager but his team went trophyless in the next season. The next season, Dalglish’s Liverpool won the league but lost the FA Cup final to Wimbledon. By the end of his tenure on February 22, 1991, Dalglish and his team had already gone through numerous differential moments, including the Hillsborough Disaster, losing the league to Arsenal in the last minute of the last game of the 1988–89 season, and many others.
After he resigned from the Liverpool managerial position despite winning Manager of the Year three times in the last five seasons, Dalglish returned to management at a second-division club, Blackburn Rovers, in October 1991. In the next few years, he helped them be promoted to the Premier League, helped them win the league title, and even worked as a sports director for the club, but he left the club at the start of the 1996/97 season under the newly appointed management of Ray Harford.
Dalglish was appointed Newcastle United’s new manager in January 1997 on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Despite guiding his club to consecutive runners-up league finish, winning the Champions League final against Barcelona, and appearing in the FA Cup final loss against Arsenal, his 20 months at Newcastle are often regarded as the only part of his career to have come anywhere near failure, after he was dismissed after the opening two games in the 1998/99 season.
After being appointed as the director of sports for Celtic in June 1999, Dalglish was appointed as a temporary manager after the dismissal of head coach John Barnes in February. Despite helping the team win the Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen during his short 6-month tenure, Dalglish was dismissed in June 2000, leading to further legal protocols and settlement payments between the club and the manager.
After nearly 10 years of no appointments, Dalglish was invited to take up the role for Liverpool’s youth academy and soon he was also given temporary control over the first team. Although he helped Liverpool win their first trophy in six years in February 2012, his team was never able to perform up to the required level. On May 16, 2012, Liverpool fired Dalglish for failing to make the Champions League for the third consecutive year and placing eighth in the Premier League.
Later, in October 2013, Daglish returned to Liverpool as a non-executive director, and Anfield’s Centenary stand was officially renamed the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand on October 13, 2017, to recognize his huge contributions to the club.
Kenny Dalglish | Records and Statistics
Kenny Dalglish’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:
|Teams
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Liverpool
|509
|170
|185
|Celtic
|28
|9
|0
|Scotland
|102
|30
|2
Kenny Dalglish | Net Worth
Reportedly, Kenny Dalglish’s estimated net worth is around $11 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football pundit. The Scottish has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs during his player and managerial career.
Brazil
Natalia Loewe: Alisson wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Natalia Loewe is a successful paediatrician known as the wife of Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson. Let us explore their relationship and more.
Loewe comes from Italy, and she is known for being the long-time partner of the UEFA Champions League winner and the recipient of the inaugural Yashin Trophy, Alisson Becker of Liverpool. Her partner has also represented the brazil national football team in more than 70 matches.
Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Families
Natalia was born on December 28 1990, in Italy. Nothing much information has been disclosed about her parents. It is revealed that she was brought up in Brazil.
Alisson was born on October 2 1992 in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil to his mother Magali Lino de Souza Becker and his father Jos Agostinho. He also has an older sibling Muriel Gustavo.
Natalia Loewe husband Alisson Becker
Alisson began his career at Internacional, where he made over 100 appearances and won the Campeonato Gaucho. In 2016, Allison was transferred for 8 million dollars to Roma. In July 2018, Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record fee of $74 million for a goalkeeper. In the very first season, he went on to win the Premier League Golden Glove.
He was an integral part of the Liverpool team, which won the 2019-20 Premier League and ended the team’s drought of 30 years. In addition, Alisson became the first goalkeeper to score a match-winner in a Premier League fixture.
Alisson extended his Liverpool deal through 2027 on August 2021. In May 2022, he assisted Liverpool in winning the FA Cup, but they lost the Champions League final. Alisson established a keeper contribution record for the Premier League. In May 2023, he recorded 100 clean sheets despite Liverpool just missing out on qualifying for the Champions League.
Alisson was connected to Al Nassr during the 2023–24 preseason, but he made it clear that he was committed to Liverpool. In a game against Newcastle United in August 2023, he made noteworthy stops.
Alisson represented Brazil, made his international debut in 2015, and won the 2019 Copa America, in which he was named as the best goalkeeper. He also participated in the 2021 Copa América for Brazil and was selected for the 2022 World Cup team, however Croatia defeated Brazil in the quarterfinals.
Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Kids
Natalia and Becker started dating in 2012 and have been together ever since, and at that time, Nataliya was studying for medical. They finally tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony with only close family and friends.
They welcomed their first child Helena in April 2017 and Matteo’s son on June 14 2019. The couple welcomed their third child on May 11, 2021.
Natalia Loewe Profession, Career, Net Worth
Natalia is excellent in her studies and a trained physician. She studied at the Catholic University of Pelotas and later worked at UBS as a paediatrician. She was appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) appointed goodwill ambassador to promote stronger health workforces in May 2019.
She is very active on social media, with 280k followers on Instagram and over 12k followers on Twitter. Natalia has a net worth of $8 million based on reports.
Dragon Feeds
Melissa Reddy – Sadio Mane Girlfriend, her Family and more
Melissa Reddy is famous for being the ex girlfriend of former Liverpool star Sadio Mane. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite having massive fame online, Sadio Mane doesn’t share much personal information. He has been with Melissa Reddy for some time, but their love story has remained low key and out of the public eye. That’s why many fans don’t know about their love life, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle.
Sadio Mane has become a top striker in the Premier League. By providing a consistent spell of good performances for club and country, the Senegalese has stunned the world. Currently, he has a chance of securing the coveted Ballon d’Or title. But his start wasn’t anywhere extravagant as he came from a humble background. Let’s find out more about his love life.
Melissa Reddy Childhood and Family
Melissa is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. Due to the lack of information, her birthdate is not confirmed. As far as we know, she was born in Africa.
She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Rute, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing Melissa’s characteristics. We are unsure whether the Portuguese beauty has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful girlfriend of Sadio Mane. So stay tuned!
Melissa Reddy Education
Melissa completed her education in Portugal. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. We don’t have any information about her further education; hence we are unsure whether she enrolled in college for further studies.
Melissa Reddy career
Melissa is a Sports journalist. She started her work in Africa covering several events. But after moving to England, she became heavily engaged in the Premier League coverage. She is currently working with the Independant and closely works with the English first-tier teams. She has also written a book called ‘Believe Us: How Jürgen Klopp Transformed Liverpool Into Title Winners’.
Melissa Reddy Net Worth
Melissa hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. Even though she has a large audience on Instagram, she hasn’t been using her channel for brand promotions or business purposes; hence she is not earning anything from there as well.
Melissa Reddy and Sadio Mane relationship
Sadio Mane has been with his girlfriend for quite some time now. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting. When Melissa met Mane, he was already a star at Liverpool.
However, the African beauty wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They started dating and soon fell in love. They have remained inseparable since then, but haven’t shared much about their relationship online. The coupled relationship didn’t last long and they got separated. It is reported that Sadio Mane is married to Aisha Tamba in January 2024. The footballer’s marriage took place in Dakar and he wed his highschool sweetheart amid their family members.
Melissa Reddy and Sadio Mane Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. Their relationship is pretty young and might take some while to make such a big decision. They have separated and there is no chance for the couple to have a child now.
Melissa Reddy Social media
Melissa has been sharing photos of her own on her Instagram channel. She has earned a massive fanbase and since her relationship with Mane has come into the public eye, her fame is understandable. However, many people also know her because of her work in the media.
Liverpool
Larissa Pereira: Roberto Firmino wife, family, kids, net worth and more
Larissa Pereira is the wife of Liverpool footballer Roberto Firmino. She is a model and an entrepreneur. Let us see everything about the couple.
Roberto Firmino has achieved great heights in world football. The Brazilian is a Premier League and a Champions League winner while playing for a big club like Liverpool. However, the player is winning off the field too as he is married to Larissa Pereira. His wife is a model and she is the founder of her brand, BeValen Store. She owns the fashion and sells a plethora of outfits.
Roberto Firmino wife: Larissa Pereira
Larissa Perreira is publicly known as the better half of Roberto Firmino. Like her husband, Pereira is Brazilian. She was born on 12 December 1992. She is currently 34-years-old. Larissa Pereira is an influencer and has thousands of fans on Instagram. Her modelling pictures have attracted top brands and directors.
Perreira currently has a huge following on Instagram. She has 500k followers on her account. She often posts about Firmino and her family. She also shares bikini pictures. Most of her pictures are her partner and children. She also shares her wedding anniversary and birthday pictures as well.
However, she is more than just an Instagram celebrity. She is also an entrepreneur. Pereira is the founder of BeValen Store. The store is in the business of fashion. Their page has 14.4k followers on Instagram. She is also a fashion model.
Firmino and Pereira met in the summer of 2014. Both have been together ever since. They were engaged in 2016.
Roberto Firmino and Larissa Pereira marriage
The couple finally decided to tie the knot in 2017. The ceremony was in Maceio, Brazil. Firmino’s teammate, Philippe Coutinho was the groom’s best man at the ceremony.
Other than Coutinho, Firmino’s other teammates Alberto Moreno, Allan Souza and Lucas Leiva were present in Brazil. The couple have been happily married ever since.
Larissa Pereira net worth
As mentioned above, Larissa Pereira is in the fashion market. Apart from owning her own company, she has endorsed a number of fashion brands, However, her actual net worth remains a mystery.
Nevertheless one would assume that Firmino shares his $30 million net worth with his wife. Every salary of the football player goes to his wife’s account.
Larissa Pereira Kids
Larrissa Pereira and Roberto Firmino have two kids. Both daughters, named Valentina and Bella.
Larissa Pereira husband: Roberto Firmino
Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira or popularly known as Roberto Firmino is a professional footballer. Born on 2 October 1991, Firmino started his career in Brazil with Figueirense. He joined the youth team in 2008. He rose through the ranks of the Brazilian club. Firmino made his first-team debut in 2009. He was part of the senior squad for 3 years.
Firmino made his first big move in 2011. The Brazilian flew abroad to join1899 Hoffenheim in Germany. He showed his true potential at the club. In 2013-14 Firmino was named as the Bundesliga’s breakthrough player of the season. The football world was made aware of his abilities.
In 2015, Liverpool showed their interest in Firmino. The English club completed the move for the player in June 2015. The player would go on to become a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s era. He would form a vital strike partnership with Mohommad Salah and Sadio Mane.
He was a prominent member of the 2017-18 squad who reached the Champions League final. The player would one-up himself after winning the prestigious competition the following year.
Firmino and Liverpool did not stop there. The club went on to win the Premier League in the 19/20 season.
FAQs about Larissa Pereira
How old is Larissa Pereira?
Larissa Pereira is 28 years old.
When was Larissa Pereira born?
Larissa Pereira was born on the 12th of December, 1992.
What profession is Larissa Pereira?
Larissa Pereira is a Fashion model
When did Larissa Pereira marry Roberto Firmino?
Larissa Pereira married Roberto Firmino in the year 2017.
Where was Larissa Pereiral born?
Larissa Pereira was born in Brazil.
