DO YOU KNOW ABOUT KENNY DALGLISH PROFILE? YOU’VE GOT TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT HIS WIFE, PERSONAL LIFE, NET WORTH, AND FAMILY

Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish, commonly known as Kenny Dalglish, is a former professional football player and manager, who last served as the head coach of Premier League club Liverpool before his retirement. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career and also managing brilliant footballers on several teams during his managerial tenure.

Kenny Dalglish had a successful playing career with both Liverpool and the Scotland national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring center-forwards in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Liverpool during his 13-year stint at the club. Following his retirement as a player and manager, he has transitioned into a big Liverpool fan and has been doing lots of charitable activities along with his wife in recent times.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Scottish legend’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Kenny Dalglish | Early Life and Family

Kenny Dalglish was born in a small town called Glasgow, Scotland, on March 4, 1951. Coming from a humble background with Scottish roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household, with his family interested in the sport. Although his father was an engineer, he has been interested in football as a career since his childhood and has participated in every interschool game, winning trophies for his team. He also has an older sister, Carol, who was also the finance manager for the player for a very long time.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Kenny Dalglish and wife Marina Dalglish attend the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Liverpool FC and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at Anfield on September 16, 2014 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

On November 26, 1974, Kenny Dalglish married Marina, and since then, the couple’s bond has grown a lot and they have been living together peacefully. They have four children: Kelly, Paul, Lynsey, and Lauren. All of them are settled and living their lives happily. Having developed a passion for the sport from a young age and being the youngest child in his family, he was given the full freedom and support to pursue soccer as a profession from the side of his parents and family.

Kenny Dalglish | Club Career

Celtic

Joining the Celtic youth academy in May 1967 after unsuccessful trials at West Ham United and Liverpool, the player was loaned out to Cumbernauld United and scored 37 goals in his first season at the club. Next season, despite spending most of his time on the reserve team, Dalglish made his first-team debut against Hamilton Academical on September 25, 1968, in a quarterfinal tie and since then, the player hasn’t played any minutes for the first team at all.

16 May 2000: Kenny Dalglish plays for Glasgow Celtic during the Ronnie Moran Testimonial match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool won the match 4-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford /Allsport

In the 1971–72 season, the player establishes his place in the first-team starting lineup after years of struggle, hard work, and numerous positional changes. That season, the player scored 29 goals for the team and helped them win their 7th consecutive Scottish league title. Despite being made captain of the Celtic senior team and winning numerous trophies during his captaincy, Liverpool signed Dalglish for a British transfer fee record of £440,000 and the player joined the Premier League giants despite the Celtic fans not being impressed by the transfer.

Liverpool

Signed to replace Kevin Keegan, Dalglish quickly settled into his new club and made his debut on August 13, 1977, against Manchester United. After his 31-goal first season with the club, Dalglish quickly settled into his new club and made his debut on August 13, 1977, against Manchester United. After his 31-goal first season with the club, Dalglish was named Football Writer’s Association Footballer of the Year in his second season at the club.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 03: Liverpool player-manager Kenny Dalglish celebrates after scoring the winning goal that gives Liverpool the Division One Championship for the 1985/86 season after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on May 3, 1986 in London, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Despite missing not a single game for Liverpool until the 1980/81 season, Dalglish was not able to perform during that season but he soon recovered his goalscoring form from the next season, striking forward with Ian Rush and running riot on the extra space afforded to him due to Ian’s off-the-ball movements.

From 1983, Dalglish became less prolific, and after becoming player-manager in 1985, Dalglish selected himself only on a few occasions for the next 5 seasons, preferring to provide the upcoming youngsters more chances to establish themselves in the first team dynamics. Dalglish played his last game for Liverpool on May 5, 1990, at the age of 39, thus putting a curtain on his illustrious player career.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 01: Liverpool Player/Manager Kenny Dalglish (c) on his final appearance as a player, Ronnie Moran (l) and Roy Evans celebrate the 1989/90 Division One Championship with the trophy in the changing room after a 1-0 win over Derby County at Anfield on May 1, 1990, in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Smith/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

On the international level, Dalglish made his debut for the Scotland national team on November 10, 1971, in a 1-0 Euro 1972 qualifier win over Belgium. Due to his consistently impressive performances, Dalglish went on to participate in several international tournaments for his country, Scotland, including the 1974 World Cup, the 1978 World Cup, and the 1982 World Cup. He was also selected for the 1986 World Cup but had to withdraw from the squad due to injury concerns.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – JUNE 18: Scotland player Kenny Dalglish (r) is fouled by Argentina player Americo Gallego during a friendly International between Argentina and Scotland at the Boca Juniors stadium on June 18, 1977, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, The game finished 1-1. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images)

Dalglish has played a national record 102 matches for Scotland, scoring a national record 30 goals for the country and was one of the most vital parts of the Scotland national team. His final game with the Scotland national team was on November 12, 1986, against Luxembourg, after which the player announced his retirement from international football.

Kenny Dalglish | Managerial Career

Kenny Dalglish was appointed player-manager for the Liverpool side in 1985, after the sudden resignation of Joe Fagan. He helped the club win the domestic double in his first season as a player-manager but his team went trophyless in the next season. The next season, Dalglish’s Liverpool won the league but lost the FA Cup final to Wimbledon. By the end of his tenure on February 22, 1991, Dalglish and his team had already gone through numerous differential moments, including the Hillsborough Disaster, losing the league to Arsenal in the last minute of the last game of the 1988–89 season, and many others.

18 Mar 1995: Portrait of Blackburn Rovers Manager Kenny Dalglish during an FA Carling Premiership match against Chelsea at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England. Blackburn Rovers won the match 2-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Gary M. Prior/Allsport

After he resigned from the Liverpool managerial position despite winning Manager of the Year three times in the last five seasons, Dalglish returned to management at a second-division club, Blackburn Rovers, in October 1991. In the next few years, he helped them be promoted to the Premier League, helped them win the league title, and even worked as a sports director for the club, but he left the club at the start of the 1996/97 season under the newly appointed management of Ray Harford.

Dalglish was appointed Newcastle United’s new manager in January 1997 on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Despite guiding his club to consecutive runners-up league finish, winning the Champions League final against Barcelona, and appearing in the FA Cup final loss against Arsenal, his 20 months at Newcastle are often regarded as the only part of his career to have come anywhere near failure, after he was dismissed after the opening two games in the 1998/99 season.

8 May 1997: Kenny Dalglish, the Newcastle United manager, gives orders to his players during the FA Carling Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The game was drawn 0-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport

After being appointed as the director of sports for Celtic in June 1999, Dalglish was appointed as a temporary manager after the dismissal of head coach John Barnes in February. Despite helping the team win the Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen during his short 6-month tenure, Dalglish was dismissed in June 2000, leading to further legal protocols and settlement payments between the club and the manager.

24 Jul 1999: Kenny Dalglish returns to Celtic Park as General Manager before the pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Glasgow, Scotland. Leeds won 2-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Chris Lobina /Allsport

After nearly 10 years of no appointments, Dalglish was invited to take up the role for Liverpool’s youth academy and soon he was also given temporary control over the first team. Although he helped Liverpool win their first trophy in six years in February 2012, his team was never able to perform up to the required level. On May 16, 2012, Liverpool fired Dalglish for failing to make the Champions League for the third consecutive year and placing eighth in the Premier League.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – APRIL 01: Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish (l) looks on before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at Sports Direct Arena on April 1, 2012 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Later, in October 2013, Daglish returned to Liverpool as a non-executive director, and Anfield’s Centenary stand was officially renamed the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand on October 13, 2017, to recognize his huge contributions to the club.

Kenny Dalglish | Records and Statistics

Kenny Dalglish’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 509 170 185 Celtic 28 9 0 Scotland 102 30 2

Kenny Dalglish | Net Worth

Reportedly, Kenny Dalglish’s estimated net worth is around $11 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football pundit. The Scottish has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs during his player and managerial career.

