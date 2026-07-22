Barcelona Agree €1.5 Million Deal For Manchester City Forward Kerolin as Third Biggest Women’s Transfer Confirmed

Barcelona have reached agreement with Manchester City for Brazil international forward Kerolin in a blockbuster deal valued at €1.5 million, establishing her as the third most expensive women’s football transfer in history. The protracted negotiations spanning several weeks culminated in the final fee substantially exceeding Barcelona’s previous bids and Kerolin’s contractual release clause, demonstrating genuine determination from the Spanish champions to secure elite attacking talent.

🇪🇸🚨 Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Kerolin for €1.5m. 🇧🇷✍️



–@CazeTVOficial pic.twitter.com/46A0HgJLN3 — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 22, 2026

Kerolin arrives following exceptional inaugural Manchester City campaign where she contributed 14 direct goal contributions during their first Women’s Super League title triumph in ten years. Her proven elite-level performance combined with current age profile suggesting multiple peak years remaining justifies Barcelona’s premium investment, particularly given Manchester City’s substantial attacking depth enabling them to absorb her departure without catastrophic competitive consequence.

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City for Kerolin. The transfer fee will be €1.5m, and the player is expected to sign a four-year contract this week.



— @CazeTVOficial pic.twitter.com/JVZXajgj9Z — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) July 22, 2026

Barcelona Address Critical Attacking Departures Through Elite Investment

Barcelona’s acquisition represents necessary response to Alexia Putellas’ London City Lionesses transfer alongside Salma Paralluelo’s free departure, depleting their attacking resources despite retaining quality through Claudia Pina, Ewa Pajor and emerging prospects Sydney Schertenleib and Vicky Lopez. Kerolin’s proven game-changing capability and elite experience provides immediate compensation for their significant departures while maintaining championship-level attacking threat.

OFFICIAL: #ManCity are close to agreeing the sale Kerolin to Barcelona with the fee being in excess of in excess of €1million. @TheAthleticFC have confirmed an agreement is not yet in place but Kerolin is expected to depart this summer due to the number of wingers in the… pic.twitter.com/1gjN2TwNQn — MCWFC Xtra (@MCWFCXtra) July 22, 2026

The investment appears strategically justified given Barcelona’s established attacking foundation, suggesting calculated decision rather than desperate recruitment scrambling.

Financial Commitments Create Renewal Pressure

Barcelona face mounting financial pressures despite this aggressive spending, with critical contract renewals pending for Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor and Esmee Brugts alongside previous free departures of Putellas, Paralluelo, Mapi Leon and Ona Batlle. The Kerolin expenditure potentially constrains resources available for securing crucial renewals, suggesting financial Fine Print challenges accompanying their elite recruitment ambitions.

Manchester City are close to finalising the sale of forward Kerolin to Barcelona for a fee in excess of €1million (£850,000; $1.14m).



At this stage the deal has not been completed but sources said Kerolin was expected to leave City this summer due to the number of wide forwards… pic.twitter.com/d1Fb70YvIC — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 22, 2026

This deal feels genuinely significant for women’s football’s transfer market evolution. Barcelona’s willingness to invest record Spanish fees demonstrates genuine commitment toward maintaining championship competitiveness despite mounting financial complexities, suggesting even elite clubs face difficult balance between aggressive recruitment and prudent financial management.

Also read: Wolverhampton Wanderers Secure Emily Orman From London City Lionesses on Season-Long Loan as Goalkeeper Arrives