Barcelona
Barcelona Agree €1.5 Million Deal For Manchester City Forward Kerolin as Third Biggest Women’s Transfer Confirmed
Barcelona have reached agreement with Manchester City for Brazil international forward Kerolin in a blockbuster deal valued at €1.5 million, establishing her as the third most expensive women’s football transfer in history. The protracted negotiations spanning several weeks culminated in the final fee substantially exceeding Barcelona’s previous bids and Kerolin’s contractual release clause, demonstrating genuine determination from the Spanish champions to secure elite attacking talent.
Kerolin arrives following exceptional inaugural Manchester City campaign where she contributed 14 direct goal contributions during their first Women’s Super League title triumph in ten years. Her proven elite-level performance combined with current age profile suggesting multiple peak years remaining justifies Barcelona’s premium investment, particularly given Manchester City’s substantial attacking depth enabling them to absorb her departure without catastrophic competitive consequence.
Barcelona Address Critical Attacking Departures Through Elite Investment
Barcelona’s acquisition represents necessary response to Alexia Putellas’ London City Lionesses transfer alongside Salma Paralluelo’s free departure, depleting their attacking resources despite retaining quality through Claudia Pina, Ewa Pajor and emerging prospects Sydney Schertenleib and Vicky Lopez. Kerolin’s proven game-changing capability and elite experience provides immediate compensation for their significant departures while maintaining championship-level attacking threat.
The investment appears strategically justified given Barcelona’s established attacking foundation, suggesting calculated decision rather than desperate recruitment scrambling.
Financial Commitments Create Renewal Pressure
Barcelona face mounting financial pressures despite this aggressive spending, with critical contract renewals pending for Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor and Esmee Brugts alongside previous free departures of Putellas, Paralluelo, Mapi Leon and Ona Batlle. The Kerolin expenditure potentially constrains resources available for securing crucial renewals, suggesting financial Fine Print challenges accompanying their elite recruitment ambitions.
This deal feels genuinely significant for women’s football’s transfer market evolution. Barcelona’s willingness to invest record Spanish fees demonstrates genuine commitment toward maintaining championship competitiveness despite mounting financial complexities, suggesting even elite clubs face difficult balance between aggressive recruitment and prudent financial management.
Also read: Wolverhampton Wanderers Secure Emily Orman From London City Lionesses on Season-Long Loan as Goalkeeper Arrives
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Joins London City Lionesses as Women’s Super League Attracts Elite Global Talent
Alexia Putellas has completed her move to London City Lionesses following her departure from Barcelona after 14 years at the Spanish club.
The two-time Ballon d’Or winner arrives as a free agent, representing another marquee signing for Michele Kang’s ambitious project, transforming English women’s football through significant investment and strategic recruitment.
Putellas departs Barcelona having won four Champions League titles alongside multiple domestic trophies during her trophy-laden tenure. The 32 year old was crowned world’s best female player in both 2021 and 2022 while representing Spain’s 2023 World Cup winning squad, establishing genuine credentials as one of women’s football’s elite performers across multiple generations.
London City Transform WSL Profile Through Elite Recruitment
London City’s acquisition represents transformative statement regarding their competitive ambitions despite finishing sixth in their debut Women’s Super League campaign following promotion in 2024-25. The club’s recruitment trajectory demonstrates genuine commitment toward challenging Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City for domestic dominance rather than simply establishing themselves as competitive mid-table presence.
Putellas specifically highlighted London City’s women-first philosophy and independent club status as decisive factors influencing her decision. Her willingness to join a newly promoted club rather than established powerhouses suggests genuine belief in Kang’s vision and strategic direction.
Spanish Superstar Elevates Global Perception
Putellas will link up with former England goalkeeper Mary Earps alongside French stars Delphine Cascarino and Grace Geyoro, plus Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani. That elite international assembly suggests London City’s recruitment targets world-class performers across multiple nations rather than concentrating resources domestically.
This signing feels genuinely transformative for English women’s football’s global standing. Putellas joining a newly promoted club signals genuine competitive shift toward Women’s Super League establishing itself as genuine destination for world-class talent comparable to elite men’s leagues globally.
Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Completes Lyon Transfer After Four Years at Chelsea Women
Barcelona
Barcelona Push Record Transfer For Manchester City Striker Kerolin As European Champions Reshape Attack
Barcelona are intensifying efforts to complete a club-record transfer for Brazil international forward Kerolin from Manchester City, with the reigning European champions working to finalise terms after two rejected bids.
The 26-year-old has expressed openness to the move while City demonstrate willingness to negotiate, creating genuine path toward agreement between both parties.
Barcelona’s second proposal would have surpassed their previous club record of £400,000 paid for Keira Walsh in 2022. That figure now ranks outside women’s football’s top 25 most expensive transfers, demonstrating how dramatically transfer finances have evolved. Walsh herself subsequently joined Chelsea for significantly higher fees, illustrating the dramatic inflation in player valuations.
Kerolin’s Explosive WSL Season Justifies Premium Valuation
The 26 year old delivered exceptional 2025-26 campaign despite starting only nine league matches. Kerolin scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Women’s Super League as Manchester City claimed their first title in 10 years. Her nine goals in nine starts demonstrates genuine clinical finishing and efficiency, including a hat-trick in City’s 5-1 demolition of defending champions Chelsea in February.
Her 14 direct goal contributions ranked fourth in the division behind Shaw, Miedema and Russo, showcasing her elite impact despite limited appearances due to early season injury.
Barcelona Address Attacking Void Following Elite Departures
Barcelona desperately require attacking reinforcement following Alexia Putellas’ departure and Salma Paralluelo’s exit. The reigning Champions League winners need genuine game-changers to replace two world-class performers. Kerolin’s dynamic, exciting profile provides exactly that X-factor quality missing from their current options.
This transfer feels genuinely transformative for Barcelona’s competitive trajectory. Rather than settling for incremental replacements, they pursue genuine world-class talent capable of immediate European impact. That ambition signals serious commitment to defending continental supremacy.
Also read: Arsenal Women Close In on Double Bundesliga Raid as Slegers Targets Selina Cerci and Lisa Baum
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Set to Decide Next Club This Week as NWSL Sides Push London City Lionesses for Barcelona Legend
Alexia Putellas is expected to announce her next club within days after departing Barcelona following 14 years at the Catalan giants. The two time Ballon d’Or winner must resolve her situation this week with multiple suitors pushing for a final decision as the NWSL prepares to resume play on 16 July.
London City Lionesses remain the frontrunners to secure the 32 year old midfielder’s signature after months of reported interest. Michele Kang’s ambitious project has long pursued Putellas, with some reports suggesting terms have already been agreed. However, Boston Legacy and Gotham FC are ramping up their efforts to lure the Spain international to the United States.
NWSL Clubs Race Against Time
Boston and Gotham are pushing hard for a swift resolution given their pre-season schedules beginning in early July. Both clubs need clarity on their squad before those preparations commence, creating urgency in the transfer process.
Gotham, the reigning NWSL champions currently sitting fifth in the standings, represent the stronger pull compared to struggling Boston who sit third from bottom in their inaugural season.
Putellas departing Barcelona leaves her free to join any club, having won Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League this season while scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists.
European Move More Likely
Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed interest with lucrative offers, though Putellas has reportedly stated a preference against joining direct Barcelona rivals who compete in European competitions. London City avoids this issue given their recent promotion to the WSL and inability to compete in the Champions League alongside Lyon.
Moving to America would also distance Putellas further from family, another factor that could sway her towards remaining in Europe with London City.
Also read: West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal
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