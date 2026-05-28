Kerstin Casparij Eyes Historic Manchester City Double as FA Cup Final Against Brighton Awaits at Wembley

Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij says winning Sunday’s FA Cup Final against Brighton at Wembley would mean everything to her and the entire club.

Wembley in our sights 🔜🏟️ pic.twitter.com/zO8UEAFoau — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 27, 2026

The Netherlands international makes her first Wembley appearance for City in a fixture that could deliver the club’s first ever domestic double. Kick-off is 15:00 BST on May 31. City won the WSL title weeks ago. One trophy becomes two if Brighton are beaten.

Just a few days to go until we step out at @wembleystadium 🤩



Be part of a massive day with us! 🎫 https://t.co/z6xxHFNZzY pic.twitter.com/W2oPJ1pUNX — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 27, 2026

Why This Double Would Be Historic

Manchester City have never won the WSL title and FA Cup in the same season. Five previous league titles produced four FA Cup exits before the final in the same campaign. This generation of players under Andrée Jeglertz has a genuine opportunity to write themselves into club history in a way their predecessors never managed.

Brighton have never won a major top-flight trophy. Manchester City are going for the domestic double 👀🏆



It’s the Women’s FA Cup on the line at Wembley. Sunday night from 11.50pm AEST on Stan Sport.



↳ Adobe Women's FA Cup. Live & Exclusive on Stan Sport.#StanSportAU… pic.twitter.com/pOiDmcvQur — Stan Sport Football (@StanSportFC) May 28, 2026

Casparij understands the weight of that moment. She described the potential double as something that matters enormously for the organisation beyond individual achievement. That perspective reflects genuine leadership.

Brighton Are Dangerous and Casparij Knows It

City beat Brighton 2-1 at the Joie Stadium in September but lost 3-2 at Broadfield Stadium in April. Brighton exploited spaces Jeglertz’s side did not want exposed and managed the final 30 minutes brilliantly in that April defeat.

'Underdogs win at Wembley' – Brighton star sends FA Cup final warning to Manchester City https://t.co/VA1Xf1CwE2 pic.twitter.com/qRwBdB9yOW — BrightonIndyBHA (@BrightonIndyBHA) May 28, 2026

Casparij acknowledged both Brighton’s individual quality and their tactical intelligence under Dario Vidosic. Brighton came from 2-0 down at Liverpool in the semi-final to win 3-2. That kind of mentality does not disappear at Wembley. City must be clinical early or risk a genuinely uncomfortable afternoon.

The Final Represents Everything This Season Built

City progressed past Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Chelsea to reach Wembley. The 3-2 semi-final win over Chelsea was City’s most dramatic cup performance in years. This squad has earned Sunday through consistency and nerve. The double is there for the taking. Casparij and her teammates know exactly what is at stake

"The fans have meant so much to me… so to be able to tab some beers for them and give them some drinks I think that's the least I can do."



Kerstin Casparij celebrated the WSL title by buying Man City fans drinks in a pub🍻🤣 pic.twitter.com/wux2dQSZud — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) May 27, 2026

Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League