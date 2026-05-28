Brighton
Kerstin Casparij Eyes Historic Manchester City Double as FA Cup Final Against Brighton Awaits at Wembley
Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij says winning Sunday’s FA Cup Final against Brighton at Wembley would mean everything to her and the entire club.
The Netherlands international makes her first Wembley appearance for City in a fixture that could deliver the club’s first ever domestic double. Kick-off is 15:00 BST on May 31. City won the WSL title weeks ago. One trophy becomes two if Brighton are beaten.
Why This Double Would Be Historic
Manchester City have never won the WSL title and FA Cup in the same season. Five previous league titles produced four FA Cup exits before the final in the same campaign. This generation of players under Andrée Jeglertz has a genuine opportunity to write themselves into club history in a way their predecessors never managed.
Casparij understands the weight of that moment. She described the potential double as something that matters enormously for the organisation beyond individual achievement. That perspective reflects genuine leadership.
Brighton Are Dangerous and Casparij Knows It
City beat Brighton 2-1 at the Joie Stadium in September but lost 3-2 at Broadfield Stadium in April. Brighton exploited spaces Jeglertz’s side did not want exposed and managed the final 30 minutes brilliantly in that April defeat.
Casparij acknowledged both Brighton’s individual quality and their tactical intelligence under Dario Vidosic. Brighton came from 2-0 down at Liverpool in the semi-final to win 3-2. That kind of mentality does not disappear at Wembley. City must be clinical early or risk a genuinely uncomfortable afternoon.
The Final Represents Everything This Season Built
City progressed past Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Chelsea to reach Wembley. The 3-2 semi-final win over Chelsea was City’s most dramatic cup performance in years. This squad has earned Sunday through consistency and nerve. The double is there for the taking. Casparij and her teammates know exactly what is at stake
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Brighton
Nadine Noordam Says Winning FA Cup Final at Wembley Would Be Career-Defining Moment for Brighton Women
Nadine Noordam has set her sights on what would be the defining achievement of her career. The Brighton midfielder wants to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday, a trophy that would rank above everything she has won at Ajax and cement this season as unforgettable for the south coast club.
Brighton have never played in an FA Cup final before, making this Sunday’s showdown against Manchester City genuinely historic. Noordam came off the bench in the semi-final against Liverpool and scored in the fifth minute of added time to send Brighton through 3-2. That kind of moment changes seasons. She has now earned the chance to add to it.
The Wembley Dream Made Real
Noordam visited Wembley as a kid with her mother a decade ago. She remembers the size of the stadium, remembers understanding even then what it would mean to play there. Now she gets that chance. She is right that the FA Cup’s appeal in English football lies in its willingness to let underdogs win.
That tradition matters. Brighton arriving as a team that finished seventh in the WSL are absolutely the underdog here, but underdogs have won at Wembley before.
Two Weeks to Get Ready
Brighton have had a fortnight between the end of the WSL season and this final, which Noordam says allows everyone to properly prepare both physically and mentally. Some players have international commitments waiting for them after Sunday.
Noordam does not, which means she can switch off completely after the final whistle and head on holiday. She can put everything into getting ready for one last moment.
This Means Everything
For Brighton as a club, this is genuinely transformative. For Noordam personally, winning this would trump her entire trophy cabinet at Ajax. That is how big this moment is for everyone involved.
Also read: Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley
Brighton
Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley
Brighton face Manchester City in the 2026 Women’s FA Cup Final on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at Wembley Stadium with kick-off at 16:00 BST. City arrive as WSL champions chasing a domestic double while Brighton enter the biggest match in their entire history, targeting their first major trophy. This should be a genuinely compelling occasion.
Kick-off: 16:00 BST, Sunday, May 31, 2026
Venue: Wembley Stadium
London TV: BBC One, TNT Sports, HBO Max, Viaplay
Form Guide
Manchester City won the WSL title by seven points over Arsenal and defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-finals. Their 4-2-3-1 system with Yui Hasegawa controlling tempo and Khadija Shaw leading the attack has been devastatingly effective all season. Sam Coffey remains absent after knee surgery while Rebecca Knaak is a doubt.
Brighton finished the WSL campaign strongly, beating City 3-2 in their final league encounter in April through goals from Madison Haley and Kiko Seike. That result gives Dario Vidosic’s side genuine belief. Veteran Fran Kirby, Player of the Season at Brighton, brings cup final experience nobody else in the squad possesses. Vidosic has no confirmed fresh injury concerns ahead of Wembley.
Team News
Vivianne Miedema returned for City during their final WSL fixture. Sam Coffey misses out, creating a midfield void City must address. Brighton have a full complement available with Kirby expected to anchor their midfield creativity.
Predicted Lineups
Brighton (4-4-2): Baggaley; Mpome, Hayes, Minami, Vanegas; Seike, Symonds, Cankovic, Olislagers; Kirby, Haley
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Cumings; Ouhabi, Greenwood, Rose, Beney; Hasegawa, Blindkilde; Hemp, Fujino, Fowler; Shaw
Prediction
Brighton have the tactical blueprint to cause problems. City have the quality to win anyway. Brighton 1-3 Manchester City.
Also read: PUMA and Vintage Threads Create Upcycled Champions Bomber Jackets for Manchester City Women to Celebrate Historic WSL Title
Brighton
Chiamaka Nnadozie Named in WSL Team of the Season After Brilliant Brighton Debut Campaign as Super Falcons Star Eyes FA Cup Final Glory
Chiamaka Nnadozie has been included in the WhoScored.com Women’s Super League Team of the Season, and honestly it is a selection that nobody should argue with.
The Nigeria international has been one of the genuine revelations of the 2025/26 WSL campaign, arriving from Paris FC last summer with a reputation and proceeding to back it up every single week.
The 25-year-old kept six clean sheets across 19 league appearances as Brighton finished seventh, prevented an average of 3.7 goals per game, made 44 saves from inside the box and 18 from outside the area. Those are the numbers of a goalkeeper who kept her team in matches they had no right to be in, and Brighton’s final league position would look considerably worse without her.
A Team of the Season Dominated by Champions
Manchester City’s WSL title win is reflected heavily in the overall XI, with six of their players making the cut. Kerstin Casparij, Alex Greenwood, Vivianne Miedema, Kerolin, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw all feature, which is a fair representation of just how dominant City were across the campaign.
Arsenal contribute two players, while Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa each have one representative. Nnadozie’s inclusion alongside that level of company tells you exactly where she stands right now in the WSL.
Now for Wembley
The timing of this recognition could not be better. Nnadozie heads into the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on May 31 with momentum, confidence and form behind her. Brighton reaching the final is a story in itself, and the Super Falcons goalkeeper will be central to any upset.
Nigeria Has a World Class Goalkeeper
The Super Falcons should feel genuinely excited about what Nnadozie is becoming. She is no longer a prospect. She is one of the best goalkeepers in the best women’s league in the world.
Also read: Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild
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