Michele Lacroix: Kevin de Bruyne’s wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Michele Lacroix is an Instagram star and is the wife of Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.
Lacroix originally came from Genk, Belgium, and She is known for being the wife of Belgium star mid-field player Kevin De Bruyne.
Michele Lacroix Facts
|Birth Place
|Gent, Belgium
|Father’s Name
|Roland Lacroix
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Saggitarus
|Net Worth (2023)
|$18 Million
|Salary (2023)
|NA
|Age
|29
|Date of Birth
|December 8th, 1993
|University
|University of Hasselt
|Nationality
|Belgian
|Spouse
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Children
|Four children
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Buyne Families
Michele was born on December 8, 1993, in Gent, Belgium, and has studied at the University of Hasselt in Belgium. Nothing much is known about her family.
Kevin De Bruyne was born on June 28, 1991, in Drongen, Belgium. There is not much information about his father, but De Bruyne’s mother was born in Burundi when it comes to his mother. His hometown is Drongen which is a city go, Ghent. De Bruyne also speaks French, English, and German.
Michele Lacroix’s husband, Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne started his career with his hometown club KVV Drongen in 1997. He was under development in their youth setup and was soon rewarded to the first team squad. De Bruyne is a great admirer of Michael Owen.
De Bruyne was signed by Wolfsburg for 18 million pounds in 2014, where he established himself as one of the best Bundesliga players and was an integral part of the club’s DFB-Pokal win. However, it didn’t take much time for him to establish himself as a big match-winner as he soon signed for Manchester City for a club record of 54 million pounds.
Since then, he has been one of the most important players of their team, having won three Premier League titles, five League Cups, and an FA Cup with the club. He also played an integral part in attaining the City’s record of 100 points in a single season.
De Bruyne plays internationally for Belgium, where he has scored 22 goals and was a part of the Belgium squad, which won the third-place play-off at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
He is often regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and described as a “complete footballer.” De Bruyne was also named in the FIFA World Cup Dream Team, and UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season.
Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Bruyne Kids
Michele met Kevin in the middle of quite a dramatic situation as the footballer was devastated by his ex-girlfriend cheating on him with his teammate. It was then only he met the love of his life and, after dating for a while, proposed to her in the most romantic fashion at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in December 2016 as the two got engaged. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy.
Michele gave birth to their first child Mason Milian De Bruyne, in 2016, and within one year of their wedding, Rome was born on October 31, 2018. Last year they welcomed their third son Suri on September 5.
Michele Lacroix Career, Profession, Net Worth
Michele is a social media Influencer with over 614K followers. She has a degree from the University of Hasselt in Belgium. She doesn’t come that much to watch her husband play, but she was present when De Bruyne lifted the Premier League Trophy in 2019.
She has a net worth of $18 Million as of now, which she earns from social media.
Worth FAQs about Michele Lacroix
|When did Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Bruyne get married?
|They got married in 2017 in Italy.
|What is Michele Lacroix doing now?
|Michele is a social media influencer.
|How old is Michele?
|Michele is 30 years old.
|Is Michele an American citizen?
|No, Michele is Belgian.
|What is Michele’s net worth?
|Michele has a net worth of $18 Million.
Dragon Feeds
Who Is Sasha Attwood? Meet the girlfriend of Jack Grealish
Sasha Attwood is the amazing girlfriend of Jack Grealish. The pair knows each other from a very young age and they have been the best couple since their school days. As a matter of fact, they went to the same school. It’s uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But, the duo has enjoyed each other’s company for many years. They seem to be a happy couple. They have a child – Mila Rose.
Sasha is on track to building a successful career in the modelling industry. She has already received the opportunity to do collaborations with major brands. However, she loves to keep her love life secret from the public eye. Sasha supports Jack Grealish throughout his matches. She also has a YouTube channel where she shares interesting vlogs and content. Sasha has been a crush for many and she has a huge fanbase as well.
Jack has developed himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League. His performance in the last few seasons with Aston Villa has turned heads around. The emphatic spell convinced Manchester City to splash £100m from the previous summer to secure his signature. He is yet to achieve the heights with Citizens, but his global fame has enlarged in the last few years. Many fans worldwide keep a regular track of the forward; however, very few know that he is currently in a relationship with Sasha. So today, we will unfold many facts about the early life, education and professional career of the beautiful English model. Read the article until the end to find more.
Sasha Attwood Childhood and Family
Sasha was brought into the world on February 17, 1996, by her English parents. We have tried tracking her family details. But it seems the English beauty doesn’t want to surface too much about her private life in public. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother either. It’s still uncertain whether she has a sibling or not. We’d continue our hunt to gather more information. So stay tuned!
Sasha Attwood Education
Sasha enrolled in the St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull, where she found her love of life. But, we didn’t get any information on whether she attended university after that or went straight away to pursue her modelling dream.
Sasha Attwood career
Sasha started her modelling journey very early. The young model gained fame rapidly and attracted the eyes of big modelling houses. She has also worked with Boohoo and House of Fraser. However, it seems modelling isn’t the only category she is passionate about. Sasha also has an excellent social media presence and maintains a YouTube channel with 43.5K subscribers. She posts videos about her daily life; she also makes vlogs sometimes. Check her YouTube channel here.
Sasha has a net worth of around $200K-250K. The chunk of her earnings comes from her modelling career. She has gained a healthy amount of followers on Instagram and YouTube. She could be earning from her career as an influencer too. We certainly weren’t able to confirm the fact.
Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish relationship
Sasha and Jack started seeing each other when they were just 16. As said earlier, they went to the same school, so the St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School was the place that initiated the love story. Soon they found the bond and started going out in public places.
However, their relationship has also undergone some problematic phases. Sasha and Jack decided to take a break from the relationship in 2020. They were separated for months. Even though the reason for the separation is still unknown, we can undoubtedly say that the couple was heartbroken by the event. However, they couldn’t stay away from each other much longer. They got back together and have remained inseparable since.
Sasha Attwood Social Media
Sasha’s Instagram is full of pictures of herself. Being a model, it’s understandable that she likes to showcase her beautiful face to the world. However, she has maintained online secrecy regarding her relationship with Jack. She hasn’t shared any pictures or updates about her relationship. Her YouTube is full of vlogs and sneak peeks of her exciting, day to day life. But, even there she hasn’t shown anything about her love life. She is already in the glamorous world, but it’s evident that she wants to keep her family and love life away from the media attention from her online activity.
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon for what promises to be a title-defining encounter between two ambitious clubs looking to challenge Liverpool’s throne.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Eze
Manchester City (4-3-3): Donnarumma; O’Reilly, Gvardiol, Dias, Khusanov; Reijnders, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Haaland, Doku
Arsenal’s Injury Concerns
Martin Ødegaard remains questionable after his shoulder setback against Forest, while Bukayo Saka continues his battle with hamstring problems. Both players are major doubts for Sunday’s showdown.
Long-term absentees Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined, forcing Arteta to rely on his summer acquisitions. Ben White’s availability remains uncertain due to an unspecified injury concern.
City’s Absentees
Manchester City arrive with their own injury headaches. Omar Marmoush misses out with a knee injury, while Rayan Cherki is unavailable due to thigh problems. Mateo Kovacic also faces a fitness race ahead of kick-off.
John Stones and Rayan Ait-Nouri could both return to boost Guardiola’s defensive options for this crucial fixture.
The Stakes
This encounter represents one of Arsenal’s biggest test of their title credentials. Arteta’s win have got the better of Manchester City in recent outings, or at least have held them to draws. The last time Guardiola’s side managed to beat the Gunners was back in April 2023.
Kick-off: 4:30 PM Sunday, September 21st
Arsenal
Arsenal Injury Update: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Others’ Status Ahead of All-Important Manchester City Clash
Arsenal face a mounting injury crisis as they prepare for Sunday’s crucial Premier League encounter against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta‘s squad depth will be severely tested against the reigning champions.
Major Doubts for Manchester City Clash
Martin Ødegaard remains a major doubt after aggravating his shoulder injury during the Nottingham Forest victory. The Arsenal captain was forced off in the 18th minute and missed training sessions this week, though Arteta expressed cautious optimism about his availability for the City fixture.
Bukayo Saka is also classified as a major doubt with his persistent hamstring problem. The England international has been sidelined since early September, with his return timeline remaining uncertain despite initial hopes of a swift recovery.
However, William Saliba who limped off at Anfield was seen training ahead of the Manchester City clash, which could be a major boost for Mikel Arteta.
Confirmed Absentees
Ben White continues his absence with an unspecified injury, leaving Arsenal short of defensive options. His return date remains unknown, adding pressure on Arteta’s backline selections.
Long-term casualties present additional headaches. Kai Havertz faces an extended spell on the sidelines following knee surgery, with his anticipated return date set for November 22 against Tottenham in the North London Derby.
Gabriel Jesus represents Arsenal’s longest-term absentee, recovering from ACL surgery with a projected return date of December 30 against Aston Villa. His absence from the Champions League squad registration already ruled him out of European competition.
Squad Depth Tested
These injury concerns force Arteta to rely heavily on his summer signings and academy graduates. The timing couldn’t be worse, with City arriving at the Emirates during Arsenal’s most challenging injury period of the season.
The Gunners must navigate this crucial fixture without potentially four key first-team players, testing the squad’s resilience and tactical flexibility.
