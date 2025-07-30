Uncategorized
Key Arsenal Star to be Rested, but Gyokeres to Start: Predicted Line-ups to Play in Hong Kong Against Tottenham
The North London Derby takes an exotic detour to Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park, where Arsenal and Tottenham prepare for what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle under new management dynamics.
Mikel Arteta might rest Gabriel Magalhaes despite the Brazilian recovering from his recent injury concerns. He has been nursing a minor niggle, and with the season still in its infancy, Arteta seems reluctant to risk his defensive lynchpin in what is essentially a glorified training exercise.
Gyokeres Gets His Moment
All focus centers on Viktor Gyokeres making his highly anticipated Arsenal bow. The Swedish striker’s arrival from Sporting CP represents the final piece in Arsenal’s attacking puzzle, and early indications suggest he’ll be thrown straight into the deep end against Spurs.
Gyokeres brings a different dimension to Arsenal’s forward line – a clinical finisher who thrives in tight spaces and possesses the physicality to trouble Premier League defenses. His integration alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli could unlock new tactical possibilities for Arteta’s system.
The midfield trio of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Zubimendi offers the perfect platform for Gyokeres to showcase his movement and finishing ability. Zubimendi’s deep-lying playmaker role should provide the through balls that made Gyokeres so lethal in Portugal.
Defensive Reshuffle Without Gabriel
Gabriel’s absence opens the door for Cristhian Mosquera to stake his claim alongside William Saliba. The young Spaniard impressed during his Valencia days and could form a promising partnership with Arsenal’s established French defender.
Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko provide the width in Arteta’s system, with both fullbacks expected to push high and create overloads in the final third. Their attacking contributions will be crucial against a Tottenham side likely to sit deep under new management.
Tottenham’s New Era Begins
Thomas Frank’s appointment as Tottenham manager adds intrigue to this encounter. The Danish tactician built his reputation on organized, direct football at Brentford, and his influence on this Spurs squad will be fascinating to observe.
Mohammed Kudus leads Tottenham’s attacking threat alongside Son Heung-min and Dominic Solanke. This front three possesses pace and creativity that could exploit any defensive uncertainties in Arsenal’s reshuffled backline.
James Maddison’s creativity from deeper positions will be vital in unlocking Arsenal’s defense, particularly with Gabriel absent. His ability to find pockets of space and deliver killer passes could determine Tottenham’s attacking output.
Predicted Starting XI
|Arsenal (4-3-3)
|Position
|Tottenham (4-3-3)
|Kepa
|GK
|Vicario
|White
|RB
|Porro
|Saliba
|CB
|Romero
|Mosquera
|CB
|Van de Ven
|Zinchenko
|LB
|Spence
|Rice
|CM
|Bentancur
|Zubimendi
|CM
|Maddison
|Havertz
|CM
|Sarr
|Saka
|RW
|Kudus
|Gyokeres
|ST
|Solanke
|Martinelli
|LW
|Son
The stage is set for Gyokeres to announce himself to Arsenal supporters, while Gabriel watches from the sidelines as Arteta prioritizes long-term fitness over short-term spectacle.
Real Madrid
From Passive to Proactive? Dean Huijsen as Real Madrid’s New Defensive Face
When Spanish defender Dean Huijsen signed for Bournemouth in the summer of 2024, he was just 19 years old. The fee—12.8 million pounds paid to Juventus—might sound modest by Premier League standards, where hundreds of millions are spent each window. But his first season in England? Anything but modest.
Since arriving, Huijsen has made a name for himself and sports betting fans can bet on him. Almost immediately, his name was linked with numerous top clubs. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham, and giants beyond England like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.
Born in Amsterdam in 2005, Dean is the son of Donny Huijsen, a former professional who played in the Dutch top leagues. In 2010, the family relocated to Spain, where Dean began to shine in Málaga’s academy. In 2021, he joined Juventus, worked through the youth ranks, and made his senior debut in 2023. A five-month loan to Roma opened the door to top-level football—and Bournemouth acted quickly to sign the rising star.
He represented the Netherlands youth teams up to under-19 level but received Spanish citizenship in 2024. In 2025, he debuted for Spain’s senior national team—ironically against the Netherlands, at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
Coach Andoni Iraola gave him a platform at Bournemouth, and Huijsen delivered standout performances. “My dad is my agent,” he explained regarding transfer rumors. “He handles everything. I don’t read any of it. I just focus on my football.”
Defensive Attributes
Huijsen is an aggressive, tall (1.97m), right-footed center back who is comfortable playing on either side of a central pairing. He likes stepping out of the defensive line to challenge attackers or attempt interceptions high up the pitch. He has good timing, strong game understanding, and is not afraid to engage physically with opposing midfielders.
His goal is to disrupt the opponent’s reception of the ball, preventing them from turning or receiving it facing the goal. Instead, he forces them to receive with their back to goal—a position that limits attacking options. This proactive style requires backup from mobile fullbacks and midfielders who can recover loose balls. Trust Alonso to bring this modern, aggressive tactical edge to Real Madrid.
Huijsen follows his marker deep into the field rather than passing off responsibility. In aerial duels, he excels, often challenging even the most physical strikers. Though lean, his frame is deceptive—he is strong and unafraid of contact. If he loses the initial duel, it can expose gaps behind, but in a three-center-back setup, Madrid would have cover for his proactive movements. As a pressure-leading defender, he sometimes struggles to recover quickly, especially when dribbled past, which is something he will need to improve over time.
On the Ball
Huijsen is comfortable on both feet. He likes to drive forward and launch long, arching passes, often over the top of the defense. While accurate, he still needs to add ground-breaking passes to his toolkit, especially against deep defensive blocks.
He often drives forward at pace, but that can hinder decision-making. Slowing down slightly could help him make better choices. Alonso will need to teach Huijsen how to control the tempo—something the coach excelled at during his own playing days. Against compact defenses, Huijsen will need to find sharper solutions rather than relying on long balls.
Anchor in Bournemouth’s Defense
Despite being right-footed, Huijsen played almost exclusively as the left center back in a four-man defense this season. He paired with Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi, just two years older—and together, they formed one of the league’s top duos.
Iraola’s Bournemouth posted the highest number of defensive duels per game in the league (72.4), and Huijsen was a key contributor—with a success rate of 74.3 percent (the best in the team among players with 50 or more duels) and 5.26 interceptions per match, third best in the squad.
The center backs supported a high press, closing central spaces and enabling midfielders to step up. Huijsen pressed, intercepted, and midfielders like Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie reacted to win second balls and launch counters.
When defending deep, the center backs stayed close to limit exposure to pace. Bournemouth’s fullbacks pushed high, requiring the central defenders and holding midfielders to cover critical space—and Huijsen did this well.
Bottom Line
Bournemouth gave Dean Huijsen the platform—and he delivered big time. In his first Premier League season, he became one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders.
If he improves in a few specific areas at Real Madrid, like ground-based progression—a key in Alonso’s system—and recovery tracking during transitions, he has the potential to become one of the best center backs in Europe in the coming years.
Uncategorized
2025/26 Football Calendar: Major Football Leagues
2025/2026 will see some of the biggest leagues kick off and unfold into the biggest sports stadiums around the world. From the World Cup 2026 that takes place in the highest level of English football in the Premier League and the ever-growing popularity of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, 2025/26 will see serious football action unfold.
Get informed about dates, ticket prices, and how to secure your seat here.
The Premier League 2025/26 Season
The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most competitive football leagues globally. Kicking off in mid-August, the league runs through May, featuring 20 teams that battle it out for the championship. The 2025/26 season is set to start on August 16, 2025, and conclude on May 24, 2026.
- Average price for general tickets: Approximately £125
- Average price for VIP/hospitality ticket: Ranges from £600 to £1,300 depending on the venue and match importance.
UEFA Champions League
The UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club competition, draws football fans from around the world with thrilling matchups between the elite of European football. The tournament commences with the group stage in September and includes knockout rounds leading to the final in late May.
- Dates: The Group stage started on 9 July 2024, and the final is scheduled for May 31, 2025.
- Average price for general tickets: Around €50+
- Average price for VIP/hospitality tickets: Can range up to €1,425 or more, depending entirely on the match stage and seating arrangements.
UEFA Women’s Champions League
The Women’s Champions League continues to grow in popularity, showcasing the top female football talent from around Europe. The tournament’s structure and timing mirror that of the men’s competition, offering thrilling matches each season.
- Dates: Commences on 30 July 2025, with the final taking place on May 22 – 24, 2026.
- Average price for general tickets: Approximately €10 – €70
- Average price for VIP/hospitality tickets: Prices vary, averaging between €165 and €2100.
FIFA World Cup 26
The FIFA World Cup 26 will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will feature 48 teams instead of 32. Furthermore, the group stage will see teams divided into twelve groups of four teams.
- Dates: The tournament is slated to kick off on June 11 2026, and will culminate in the final match on July 19, 2026.
- Average price for general tickets: Estimated at $70 for most matches, but can vary significantly for high-demand games, such as the final.
- Average price for VIP/hospitality tickets: Prices are expected to start at $8,000 for team packages and can go up to $100,000 for suites.
*Important – FIFA World Cup tickets generally sell out before the general public has a chance to secure their season tickets. If you miss out on the general public sales, request availability for World Cup 2026 tickets from trusted resell platforms such as Premium Tickets.
Serie A 2025/2026
Italy’s top professional football league, Serie A, is known for its rich history and fierce rivalries. The league typically runs from August to May and features 20 teams.
- Dates: The 2025/26 season starts in August 2025 and ends in May 2026.
- Average price for general tickets: Roughly €40 – €105
- Average price for VIP/hospitality tickets: Shifts between €2500+, with prices influenced by the stadium and match significance.
Conclusion – Secure Your Seat On Time
As we prepare for a thrilling year in football, securing tickets to your preferred tournaments and leagues can guarantee unforgettable experiences. Whether searching for general admission or exclusive hospitality options, the 2025/26 calendar promises a feast of football excitement.
Uncategorized
Police are looking into the wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz being abused after their FA Cup Exit. Find out more about Kai Havertz’s wife, Sophia Havertz.
Kai Havert and Wife Sophia Havertz announce they are expecting a child.
Following Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United on January, Kai Havertz’s wife posted that she was receiving derogatory words and comments on social media. Sophia Havertz posted two images to her Instagram story, one of which featured a threat to “slaughter” her unborn child. Police are looking into harassment that Arsenal forward Kai Havertz’s wife received online. Following Arsenal’s FA Cup elimination at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday, Sophia Havertz posted direct messages she received on social media.
After the game, Sophia Havertz expressed her anger at the abuse she had experienced by saying:
“For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me… I hope you are ashamed of yourself,” she posted.
In response to the threat to her baby, she posted: “I’m not sure what to even say but please guys be more respectful. We are better than this…”
German International Kai Havertz had a joyous announcement to make in November 2024 as he posted pictures with his wife conveying they at expecting a child. This comes after the couple got married earlier that year. The pair shared pictures of them together as his wife flashes the baby bump on Instagram.
Havertz has been finding his feet after moving front the South side of London a few years back. Scoring nine goals in the Premier League as of February, he is Arsenal’s top goal scorer and a constant threat. Furthermore, After struggling to put numbers up the board while always being a standard choice for them over the past few seasons. Mikel Artera’s belief in the old school striker has finally started to show its effect.
Who is Kai Havertz’s Wife? Sophia Havertz
Sophia Weber Havertz is the wife of Kai Havertz. The couple met around 2022 and have been together since. Havertz proposed to Sophia a few years after they started going out as the couple is ready to start their family. The duo currently resides in London since Havertz moved to Chelsea.
Sophia Havertz Age
Sophia Havertz is 24 years old as of February 2025. She was born on May 28, 2000 as per Kai’s social media post.
Sophia Havertz Profession
Sophia Weber Havertz is a social media influencer inspiring her followers with her fashion and beauty sense. She currently has 551,000 followers on Instagram as of February 2025.
Sophia Havertz Social Handles
Instagram: @sophiamelia
How long have Kai Havertz and Sophia Havertz been together?
Kai Havertz and Sophia Weber met around 2021 as per their social media post. Moreover, The couple were seen going out on several dates as they shared their life on social media. Kai Havertz and Sophia Weber got engaged in July 2023. After a year of being engaged, Kai and Sophia Havertz tied the knot on July 18, 2024 as per their social media post.
Kai Havertz was born on June 11, 1999, 25 years old.
Kai Havertz plays as a center-forward.
Kai Havertz plays for Germany.
Kai Havertz has played for Leverkusen, Chelsea, and Arsenal as of February 2025.
Home » Uncategorized »
