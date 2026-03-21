Aston Villa
Khadija Shaw Scores Record Breaking Hattrick in ‘This’ Time as Manchester City Thrash Tottenham 5-2
Khadija Shaw produced a sensational performance at the Joie Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Jamaican striker netted a hat trick in just 21 minutes as Manchester City demolished Tottenham 5-2 to extend their lead at the summit to seven points with four matches left.
Shaw’s treble set a new WSL record for the fastest three goals, beating Kelly Smith’s mark from 2014. City responded emphatically to last weekend’s goalless draw at Aston Villa, with Kerolin and an Amanda Nilden own goal completing the rout before halftime.
Fourth Successive Treble Against Spurs
Shaw opened the scoring in the eighth minute, giving City an early advantage. Spurs hit back immediately through Olivia Holdt, which briefly threatened to make things interesting. However, the Cityzens’ response was brutal and decisive.
Shaw restored the lead with a towering header just two minutes later. Her third arrived shortly after breaking Smith’s 12 year record, which is absolutely remarkable. It marked Shaw’s fourth successive hat trick in home league games against Tottenham, which demonstrates her dominance over Martin Ho’s side.
Cruised to Victory After Halftime Blitz
Lauren Hemp provided the assist for Kerolin’s fourth before Vivianne Miedema saw her header deflect in off Nilden. Five goals before the break allowed Andree Jeglertz to rest key players in the second period.
Spurs grabbed a late consolation through Beth England but suffered back to back WSL defeats for the first time this season. City, meanwhile are closing in on its first title since 2016, which is frankly long overdue for a club of their stature.
Shaw now has 18 WSL goals this campaign, double the tally of her nearest challenger. A third consecutive Golden Boot appears certain alongside the championship trophy.
Also read: Oxford United Still in Shock After Devastating Loss of 15 Year Old Academy Goalkeeper as Club Pays Tribute to Teenage Talent
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Shirts Slashed to ‘This’ Price in Limited Time Flash Sale as Club Offers Huge Discount on 2025-26 Home Away and Third Kits Until Monday
Aston Villa Women supporters can grab this season’s shirts for just £30 in a surprise flash sale that runs until Monday morning. The club have slashed prices from £85 to £30, representing a massive 65 percent discount on home, away, and third kits, which is absolutely brilliant news for fans.
The sale includes all short sleeve versions of the 2025-26 jerseys, with the deadline set for 9.30 am on Monday, March 23. This means supporters have just days to take advantage of the offer, which undercuts other retailers, including Fanatics, where the same shirts cost over £36.
Kids Kits Start at Just £20
While the women’s shirts are now available for £30, the kids versions start at an even better value at just £20, which is frankly exceptional. The deals are live at the Aston Villa Official Store and represent some of the cheapest prices seen for WSL team kits this season.
The timing coincides with a crucial period for Natalia Arroyo’s side, who sit ninth in the Women’s Super League table. Villa have lost their last four WSL matches, including the recent defeat to Manchester City, and desperately need points in their remaining fixtures.
Sale Follows Launch of Originals Collection
The flash sale follows last month’s launch of the Aston Villa adidas Originals Collection, which includes retro tracksuits, tees, and jumpers. The Originals Track Top costs £85, while the Crew Sweater is priced at £75, with both items featuring classic claret and blue designs.
However, select sizes in the Originals range have already sold out, demonstrating the popularity of Villa merchandise among supporters. The club’s store, run by Fanatics, has received thousands of positive reviews on Trustpilot, with customers praising quick delivery and product quality.
Villa supporters attending upcoming matches at Villa Park will now be able to do so in official club colors without breaking the bank, thanks to this limited time offer.
Also read: Marc Skinner Blasts Man United Women After Latest Chelsea Loss, Calls The Blues’ Goals ‘Rubbish’
Aston Villa
Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’
Less than two years ago, Khiara Keating appeared to have the world at her feet. Aged 19, she emerged as Manchester City‘s starting goalkeeper, won her first senior England call up and became the youngest player ever to win the Women’s Super League Golden Glove at the end of the 2023-24 season.
On Sunday, she made just her third league appearance of the current season, having been left out of the Lionesses’ senior squad last month due to a lack of game time. It’s been a surprising chain of events that led Keating here, but the 21 year old goalkeeper delivered an excellent performance in the goalless draw with Aston Villa, which is absolutely brilliant.
Made Several Terrific Saves to Ensure Point
While Sunday’s goalless draw with Aston Villa was a massively disappointing result as City dropped points for just the third time all season, the performance of their stand in shot stopper was excellent. There were a couple of iffy moments, sure, something particularly unsurprising given how little she has played recently.
But the overriding takeaway was that the 21 year old made several terrific saves to ensure her team got at least a point from a frustrating afternoon. It was a reminder of what Keating can do and why she burst onto the scene so emphatically two seasons ago.
Game Time Limited Under Jeglertz
This season, under new head coach Andree Jeglertz, Keating has found game time much harder to come by. Sunday’s appearance at Villa was just her sixth for City this season, her third in the league and her first in the competition since September, which is frankly disappointing for such a talented youngster.
While former boss Gareth Taylor was happy to rotate his goalkeepers, Jeglertz has used Ayaka Yamashita as his number one. It’s why the 21 year old was not called up by Sarina Wiegman for the latest England camp, instead dropping into the Under 23s.
Also read: Manchester City Expand Bubble Collective Leisure Wear With Second Drop: New Sizes and Colours Drop
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Aston Villa host Manchester City at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League in what promises to be a difficult test for the home side. The Cityzens sit eight points clear at the top of the table and are overwhelming favourites to extend their lead with victory in Birmingham.
Villa are ninth in the standings, having lost four consecutive WSL games, including a 7-3 thrashing at home to Tottenham last time out. Natalia Arroyo’s side desperately needs points to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle with six games remaining in the campaign.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
TV: Sky Sports
Villa Cannot Afford Another Heavy Defeat
Aston Villa have conceded 17 goals in their last five WSL matches, which is frankly shocking defensive form. The 7-3 loss to Spurs was particularly damaging, with Villa unable to cope with the attacking threat posed by Martin Ho’s side.
Brian Sørensen has joined the backroom staff as Technical Advisor following his recent departure from Everton. His experience could prove valuable as Villa look to shore up their defence against City’s formidable attack, led by top scorer Khadija Shaw.
City Scoring Goals for Fun
Manchester City have scored 17 goals in their last five matches and are absolutely flying under Gareth Taylor. Shaw leads the WSL scoring charts with 15 goals this season and will fancy her chances against Villa’s leaky defence.
Lauren Hemp became the first player in WSL history to create more than 10 chances from open play in a game when she managed 11 against Leicester last time out. City thrashed Villa 6-1 in the reverse fixture back in December and will expect another comprehensive victory.
Predicted Lineups
Aston Villa (4-3-3): Hampton; Mayling, Turner, Patten, Blindkilde Brown; Nobbs, Pacheco, Daly; Hanson, Dali, Petermann
Manchester City (4-3-3): Keating; Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Park, Roord; Hemp, Shaw, Fowler
Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
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