Khadija Shaw Scores Record Breaking Hattrick in ‘This’ Time as Manchester City Thrash Tottenham 5-2

Khadija Shaw produced a sensational performance at the Joie Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Jamaican striker netted a hat trick in just 21 minutes as Manchester City demolished Tottenham 5-2 to extend their lead at the summit to seven points with four matches left.

Sam Coffey on today's win:



""It wasn't perfect but it was a step forward from last week and we're really proud of the result. We had extra motivation from last week. It just wasn't up to our standards so we knew we wanted to make a statement today.



"That's what this one… pic.twitter.com/kDZIVC2Zya — 💃 (@insidemcwfc) March 21, 2026

Shaw’s treble set a new WSL record for the fastest three goals, beating Kelly Smith’s mark from 2014. City responded emphatically to last weekend’s goalless draw at Aston Villa, with Kerolin and an Amanda Nilden own goal completing the rout before halftime.

Fourth Successive Treble Against Spurs

Shaw opened the scoring in the eighth minute, giving City an early advantage. Spurs hit back immediately through Olivia Holdt, which briefly threatened to make things interesting. However, the Cityzens’ response was brutal and decisive.

Manchester City's Bunny Shaw nets the fastest hat-trick in WSL history in just 20 minutes! 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/8o25OFsUoL — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 21, 2026

Shaw restored the lead with a towering header just two minutes later. Her third arrived shortly after breaking Smith’s 12 year record, which is absolutely remarkable. It marked Shaw’s fourth successive hat trick in home league games against Tottenham, which demonstrates her dominance over Martin Ho’s side.

Cruised to Victory After Halftime Blitz

Lauren Hemp provided the assist for Kerolin’s fourth before Vivianne Miedema saw her header deflect in off Nilden. Five goals before the break allowed Andree Jeglertz to rest key players in the second period.

Manchester City's grasp on the WSL title tightened with an emphatic victory over Tottenham at Joie Stadium. Khadija Shaw netted the fastest hat-trick in WSL history in the process and was unstoppable. Report ✍️ #mcfc #thfc https://t.co/IZJKwuWxDP pic.twitter.com/kMj7g3xXxi — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) March 21, 2026

Spurs grabbed a late consolation through Beth England but suffered back to back WSL defeats for the first time this season. City, meanwhile are closing in on its first title since 2016, which is frankly long overdue for a club of their stature.

18. Bunny Shaw. What a player!



She rises highest from a corner to bury her 15th goal in 12 games against Spurs 🤯



🩵 2-1 ⚫️ @citcmancity https://t.co/L409OFDpjt — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 21, 2026

Shaw now has 18 WSL goals this campaign, double the tally of her nearest challenger. A third consecutive Golden Boot appears certain alongside the championship trophy.

Also read: Oxford United Still in Shock After Devastating Loss of 15 Year Old Academy Goalkeeper as Club Pays Tribute to Teenage Talent



