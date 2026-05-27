Khadija Shaw Signs Four Year Manchester City Deal as WSL Golden Boot Winner Ends Transfer Speculation

Manchester City confirmed Khadija Shaw has signed a four-year contract extension keeping her at the Joie Stadium until 2030.

Khadija Shaw 🇯🇲 has signed a new, long-term deal with Manchester City, keeping her at the club until 2030! pic.twitter.com/8Wrxr0C06w — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) May 25, 2026

The 29-year-old Jamaican striker scored 21 goals in 22 WSL games this season to claim a third consecutive Golden Boot and becomes the first player in league history to achieve that treble. Her five-year Manchester City record now stands at 117 goals and 28 assists from 137 appearances, 145 goal involvements that no striker in WSL history can match across the same timeframe.

Khadija Shaw is staying at Manchester City Women.



The Jamaican forward has signed a new long term contract extension that will reportedly keep her at the club until 2030, ending speculation about a possible move away this summer.



Earlier this month, reports suggested Shaw was… pic.twitter.com/ZxNF3Wglcx — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) May 25, 2026

The Numbers Are Absurd

Three WSL Golden Boots in succession. A 21-goal, 22-game season that drove City’s title charge. The numbers surrounding Shaw deserve genuine pause because they are extraordinary even by elite standards. She scored in seven consecutive WSL matches during October and November. She netted at least once in 16 of 22 league appearances.



Khadija Shaw – Striker Profile | WSL 2025-26



Bunny Shaw stays and there is gonna be more of everything from one of the most complete strikers in WoSo right now! https://t.co/mx8d7qHz7E pic.twitter.com/k0rJGsFokX — Yash (@Odriozolite) May 25, 2026

Her 117 City goals came faster than any previous player at the club reaching triple figures. Barcelona reportedly offered Champions League football and enormous wages to lure her away this summer. She chose Manchester anyway.

Why This Matters Beyond Shaw

City securing their best player for four more years signals genuine dynasty ambitions beyond this season. Director of Football Therese Sjogran acknowledged the statement nature of the signing. Champions League football returns to the Joie Stadium next season.

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw took the most non-penalty shots and scored the most non-penalty goals in the 25/26 season.



League of her own.



[📸 @woso_analytics] pic.twitter.com/T6UcIRkOZr — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) May 26, 2026

The WSL title defence begins August 2026. Shaw represents the attacking foundation upon which Andrée Jeglertz builds everything. Losing her would have fundamentally destabilised their project.

One More Big Game First

Shaw herself referenced the FA Cup Final against Brighton on Sunday at Wembley before reflecting on the future. City defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the semi-final and arrive as heavy favourites. Shaw has scored in both previous FA Cup finals she has played.

One massive game left in the season…



Be there at Wembley with us 🤩👇



🎫 https://t.co/z6xxHFNZzY pic.twitter.com/rywMwC7hfb — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 21, 2026

Brighton’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is world class and will need to be on Sunday. The 90 minutes matter enormously before anything else.

Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals