Manchester City Women (WFC)
Khadija Shaw Signs Four Year Manchester City Deal as WSL Golden Boot Winner Ends Transfer Speculation
Manchester City confirmed Khadija Shaw has signed a four-year contract extension keeping her at the Joie Stadium until 2030.
The 29-year-old Jamaican striker scored 21 goals in 22 WSL games this season to claim a third consecutive Golden Boot and becomes the first player in league history to achieve that treble. Her five-year Manchester City record now stands at 117 goals and 28 assists from 137 appearances, 145 goal involvements that no striker in WSL history can match across the same timeframe.
The Numbers Are Absurd
Three WSL Golden Boots in succession. A 21-goal, 22-game season that drove City’s title charge. The numbers surrounding Shaw deserve genuine pause because they are extraordinary even by elite standards. She scored in seven consecutive WSL matches during October and November. She netted at least once in 16 of 22 league appearances.
Her 117 City goals came faster than any previous player at the club reaching triple figures. Barcelona reportedly offered Champions League football and enormous wages to lure her away this summer. She chose Manchester anyway.
Why This Matters Beyond Shaw
City securing their best player for four more years signals genuine dynasty ambitions beyond this season. Director of Football Therese Sjogran acknowledged the statement nature of the signing. Champions League football returns to the Joie Stadium next season.
The WSL title defence begins August 2026. Shaw represents the attacking foundation upon which Andrée Jeglertz builds everything. Losing her would have fundamentally destabilised their project.
One More Big Game First
Shaw herself referenced the FA Cup Final against Brighton on Sunday at Wembley before reflecting on the future. City defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the semi-final and arrive as heavy favourites. Shaw has scored in both previous FA Cup finals she has played.
Brighton’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is world class and will need to be on Sunday. The 90 minutes matter enormously before anything else.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Manchester City Women claimed the 2025-26 Women’s Super League title on May 7, confirmed when Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brighton and handed Andree Jeglertz’s side the crown with one game remaining.
The Blues ended a nine-year domestic drought since their last title in 2016, dethroning six-time consecutive champions Chelsea in a season-long title race that ultimately wasn’t as close as expected. Khadija Shaw won the Golden Boot with 19 goals. Nobody matched City’s relentless consistency.
A Dominant Campaign From Start to Finish
City went on a 13-match winning run midseason, recorded the longest unbeaten run in the division and conceded the fewest goals across the entire campaign.
They beat Arsenal 5-1 at the Etihad in February while simultaneously defeating Chelsea twice including a 1-0 League Cup semi-final victory. The title never looked in serious doubt after Christmas. Jeglertz built a physically dominant, tactically disciplined squad that absorbed pressure and punished opponents brutally. The gap between City and second-placed Arsenal stretched to seven points at the final whistle.
New Facility Crowns a Special Season
City unveiled a new £10 million women’s team facility at the City Football Academy this week, a 17,000 square-foot building featuring state of the art locker rooms, gyms and medical rehabilitation areas. Players watched Arsenal’s title-confirming draw inside the new lounge space together. The symbolism was perfect.
Chelsea finished third, Tottenham fourth and Manchester United fourth missing Champions League qualification despite reaching their first League Cup final.
Axi Celebrates the Champions
Official trading partner Axi launched their My Roots campaign celebrating City’s triumph alongside a donation to the City Girls Programme increasing female sports participation across Greater Manchester. Genuine community investment alongside commercial celebration represents partnership done properly. City deserved every moment of this title. Nobody can question their dominance.
Also read: Hannah Hampton Wins WSL Golden Glove for Second Successive Season and Calls Out Media for Tarnishing Female Goalkeepers
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Laura Blindkilde Brown Named in England Squad After Historic Manchester City WSL Title Win
Manchester City’s title winning season has earned three of their players immediate international recognition, with Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Laura Blindkilde Brown all named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.
The timing could not be better.
City concluded their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign with 55 points, equalling their highest ever top-flight total, and lifted the title for the first time since 2016. Three members of that championship squad now head straight into international duty with England needing to finish the job on automatic World Cup qualification.
What the June Qualifiers Mean for England
Wiegman’s side sit top of their qualifying group having won all four games played so far. Two more victories would confirm their place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil without any need for a play-off route.
England face Spain on June 5 at Estadi Municipal de Son Moix before hosting Ukraine on June 9 at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. Both are winnable fixtures for a squad in this kind of form, and the pressure is entirely self-imposed at this point.
City’s Trio and What They Bring
Greenwood captained City through their title-winning campaign and remains one of the most complete defenders in the WSL. Hemp was a consistent attacking threat all season and brings the kind of unpredictability England need in wide areas against organised defences. Blindkilde Brown has developed into a genuine midfield presence and her inclusion reflects how far she has come since arriving in England.
FA Cup Final First
Before any of that, City have unfinished domestic business. They face Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup final on May 31, a chance to complete a domestic double that would put their 2025/26 season firmly among the greatest in the club’s women’s football history.
Also read: Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild
Manchester City Women have confirmed that Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week, bringing a premature end to her debut season at the club on the same day the WSL champions are preparing to face West Ham in their final league fixture of the campaign.
The club did not go into detail about the specific nature of the injury or the procedure, but made clear that Coffey will spend the summer in rehabilitation with City’s medical team ahead of what promises to be a demanding 2026/27 season.
Coffey’s Impact Since Joining City in January
The American midfielder joined Manchester City in the January transfer window and wasted little time making herself a regular starter in the heart of midfield. Her contribution was a meaningful part of the run that saw City clinch their first WSL title since 2016, ending Chelsea’s six-year stranglehold on the division.
To pick up an injury at the end of a title-winning season is a frustrating way to close out what has otherwise been a hugely positive first few months at the club.
What the Recovery Timeline Looks Like
City framed the rehabilitation as summer-focused, with the expectation that Coffey will be ready for the new season. The club specifically referenced the return of European football next term as the context for her recovery target, with Champions League football back on the agenda following this season’s WSL triumph.
USWNT Availability Remains Uncertain
The more immediate concern is whether Coffey will be available for the United States Women’s National Team’s upcoming matches against Brazil in June, which are part of the 2027 World Cup qualifying cycle. Given the summer rehabilitation window City outlined, her involvement in those fixtures is looking unlikely at this stage, though no official decision has been confirmed.
Also read: Manchester City Women Unveil New £10m State of the Art Facility as Alex Greenwood Says It Takes WSL Champions to a Whole Different Level
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