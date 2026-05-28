Khiara Keating Called Into England Squad as Roebuck Injury Opens World Cup Qualifying Door

Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating received a late call-up into Sarina Wiegman’s England squad on May 27 following Ellie Roebuck’s withdrawal with a shoulder injury.

Khiara Keating will join our senior #Lionesses for June camp, with Ellie Roebuck withdrawing with a shoulder injury.



Read more below 👇 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 27, 2026

The 21-year-old joins the 25-player group reporting to St George’s Park next week ahead of crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifying matches against Spain in Palma on June 5 and Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on June 9. England top their group after four rounds and need results from both games to confirm automatic qualification.

A Career-Defining Opportunity for Keating

Keating has one senior England cap from the Homecoming Series defeat to Brazil last autumn. She won Euro 2025 with the Lionesses but did not feature during the tournament, watching from the bench as history was made. This call-up arrives at the perfect moment.

Khiara has been called up to the @Lionesses squad for June’s international break 👏🩵 pic.twitter.com/9Vc8iap613 — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 27, 2026

She has just played in the FA Cup Final for Manchester City against Brighton at Wembley and starts next season as City’s number one goalkeeper for their Champions League campaign. Her development trajectory is exceptional and Wiegman clearly values her long-term potential. The World Cup qualifiers could deliver her second and third senior caps in situations that genuinely matter.

Khiara Keating v Aston Villa



– 90 minutes played

– 3 saves

– 3 saves inside the box

– 2 diving saves

– 0.90 goals prevented

– Acted as a sweeper once



Singlehandedly rescued a point 🩵 pic.twitter.com/6WlLWWbyMe — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) March 15, 2026

Roebuck’s Setback Demands Attention

Ellie Roebuck will receive treatment at Aston Villa, which suggests the shoulder injury is serious enough to require specialist management. This is not a minor knock.

Ellie Roebuck is set for a spell on the sidelines after recently suffering a shoulder injury.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, @EllieRoebuck 💜 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) May 27, 2026

Roebuck has been England’s most consistent goalkeeper for three years and her absence disrupts the squad hierarchy entering a critical qualification window.

Spain First, Ukraine Second

England face Spain in Palma on June 5, a genuinely difficult opener against the current world and European runners-up who England beat in the Euro 2025 final.

🚨🇪🇸l𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Cata Coll, Irene Paredes, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Clara Serrajordi, Vicky López, Claudia Pina, and Salma Paralluelo have been called up to the Spain national team squad for their upcoming #FIFAWWC qualifiers:



vs England | June 5, 21:00h



vs Iceland… pic.twitter.com/iVcreX5qsT — ALL ABOUT BARÇA (@AllAboutBarcaa) May 28, 2026

Ukraine four days later represents a more manageable challenge. Win both and automatic World Cup qualification is secured. That is the target. Nothing less is acceptable for this generation of Lionesses.

Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals