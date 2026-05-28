Internationals
Khiara Keating Called Into England Squad as Roebuck Injury Opens World Cup Qualifying Door
Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating received a late call-up into Sarina Wiegman’s England squad on May 27 following Ellie Roebuck’s withdrawal with a shoulder injury.
The 21-year-old joins the 25-player group reporting to St George’s Park next week ahead of crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifying matches against Spain in Palma on June 5 and Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on June 9. England top their group after four rounds and need results from both games to confirm automatic qualification.
A Career-Defining Opportunity for Keating
Keating has one senior England cap from the Homecoming Series defeat to Brazil last autumn. She won Euro 2025 with the Lionesses but did not feature during the tournament, watching from the bench as history was made. This call-up arrives at the perfect moment.
She has just played in the FA Cup Final for Manchester City against Brighton at Wembley and starts next season as City’s number one goalkeeper for their Champions League campaign. Her development trajectory is exceptional and Wiegman clearly values her long-term potential. The World Cup qualifiers could deliver her second and third senior caps in situations that genuinely matter.
Roebuck’s Setback Demands Attention
Ellie Roebuck will receive treatment at Aston Villa, which suggests the shoulder injury is serious enough to require specialist management. This is not a minor knock.
Roebuck has been England’s most consistent goalkeeper for three years and her absence disrupts the squad hierarchy entering a critical qualification window.
Spain First, Ukraine Second
England face Spain in Palma on June 5, a genuinely difficult opener against the current world and European runners-up who England beat in the Euro 2025 final.
Ukraine four days later represents a more manageable challenge. Win both and automatic World Cup qualification is secured. That is the target. Nothing less is acceptable for this generation of Lionesses.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Arsenal Dragon
Six Arsenal Women Called Up to England Squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Against Spain and Ukraine
Arsenal Women have six players heading into international duty this summer, with Chloe Kelly, Taylor Hinds, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy all named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
The Lionesses face Spain on June 5 before hosting Ukraine on June 9 at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, two fixtures that could effectively seal England’s place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil without the need for a play-off. Wiegman’s side sit top of Group C with maximum points from their first four games, and two more wins would confirm automatic qualification.
England are well on course and these six Arsenal players will want to be part of the moment it becomes official.
The Arsenal Contingent in the Squad
Six representatives from a single club is a statement about the quality Arsenal have built under Renee Slegers this season. Russo and Mead lead the attacking options from north London, while Williamson and Wubben-Moy offer experience and leadership in defence.
Hinds provides attacking width from full back and Kelly brings the kind of directness and unpredictability that international defences hate dealing with. A strong group.
What the Qualifiers Mean for England
Wiegman has this squad exactly where she wants them heading into the summer.
Top of the group, unbeaten, and with the destiny of automatic qualification entirely in their own hands. Winning both of these games would be the perfect preparation ahead of Brazil 2027, and there is no reason to think England cannot do exactly that.
Arsenal’s Season Ends on a High
The international call-ups round off what has been a genuinely positive campaign for Arsenal Women. A second-place WSL finish, a Champions Cup triumph and now six players in the England squad. Slegers is building something real at this club.
Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign
Chelsea Dragon
Former Sheffield United Player Millie Bright Announces Retirement From Professional Football After Glittering 17 Year Career With Chelsea and England
Chelsea defender and England international Millie Bright has announced her retirement from professional football after a glittering 17-year career that saw her win 19 trophies at club and international level. The 32-year-old will go down as one of the most influential figures in the history of women’s football following her exploits with both Chelsea and the Lionesses.
Bright became synonymous with Emma Hayes’ all-conquering Chelsea side that dominated English women’s football for over a decade, winning eight WSL titles and 10 domestic cup competitions during her time at Stamford Bridge. The defender also captained the Blues on numerous occasions and established herself as one of the finest centre-backs in world football.
Instrumental in England Euro Triumphs
For many supporters, Bright will be remembered most fondly for her performances with England as the Lionesses claimed back-to-back European Championship titles in 2022 and 2025. The defender started all six matches during the first triumph under Sarina Wiegman and also captained England throughout the 2023 World Cup campaign in Leah Williamson’s absence, helping the team reach the final before losing narrowly to Spain.
Bright earned 88 caps for her country across her international career, cementing her status as an England legend. Wiegman paid tribute to the retiring star, stating it’s hard to put into words the impact she has had on the women’s game.
Sheffield Roots Shaped Success
Born in Chesterfield, Bright began playing football aged nine at local side Killamarsh Dynamos before being scouted by Sheffield United women as a teenager. She spent time with The Blades until age 16 before moving to Doncaster Belles in 2009.
Bright will remain at Chelsea in two off-pitch roles as a foundation trustee and club ambassador.
Also read: Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Arsenal Dragon
Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer
Ona Batlle is set for a return to England with the former Manchester United Women star close to sealing a move to Arsenal.
The BBC report that the 26 year old Spain defender is close to agreeing a transfer to the Gunners as a free agent in the summer which represents a significant coup.
Batlle joined Manchester United from Levante in 2020 and played 77 times for the Red Devils scoring three goals. The full back joined FC Barcelona in 2023 and has won three league titles, two Copa de la Reinas and three Supercopas de España during her three seasons in Catalonia.
Priority Target for Gunners
The BBC states that the Spaniard has been a priority target for Arsenal with Republic of Ireland full back Katie McCabe set to exit. The Gunners have been in talks with the defender since January trying to arrange a pre contract agreement which demonstrates their commitment to securing her signature.
Batlle also won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2024 during her first season back in Spain.
The BBC assert that Batlle’s arrival would be one of the biggest moves in recent years as Arsenal have revamped their approach to recruitment targeting top players early which is absolutely brilliant strategy.
Former United Coach Joins Tottenham
Another former Manchester United Women staff member Ian Willcock is also on the move. Journalist Conner Roberts reports that Tottenham Hotspur confirm the appointment of former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Ian Willcock to their Women’s First Team coaching staff.
Willcock worked as part of United’s backroom staff and will be working alongside Head Coach Martin Ho and Assistant Coach Lawrence Shamieh at Tottenham. The appointment represents a shrewd move from Spurs who continue building their coaching infrastructure which is frankly essential for long term success in the Women’s Super League.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
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