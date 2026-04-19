Internationals
Manchester City Goalkeeper Khiara Keating Helps England Under 23s Win European Competition Final: All About her Heroics
Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating played the full 90 minutes as England Under-23s claimed the European Competition final with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Sweden in Spain.
The Young Lionesses dominated proceedings at Estadio Nueva Condomina with goals from Isobel Goodwin, Hannah Silcock and Olivia McLoughlin sealing the trophy.
Keating was selected in Lydia Bedford’s starting eleven for the second consecutive match after keeping a clean sheet in the semi-final victory over Netherlands.
City teammate Gracie Prior travelled with the squad but remained an unused substitute throughout the tournament.
England Make Flying Start in Final
The Young Lionesses seized control early, racing into a two-goal lead within the opening 11 minutes. Goodwin opened the scoring with a thunderous strike before Silcock doubled the advantage by heading home from a corner to put England firmly in command.
Sweden responded by pushing forward in search of a route back into the contest, with Maja Bodin unleashing a powerful drive from just inside the area. However, Keating produced an excellent save to preserve England’s clean sheet and maintain their two-goal cushion heading into halftime.
McLoughlin Seals Victory After Break
The second half saw England add further gloss to the scoreline when McLoughlin finished clinically from Lenna Gunning Williams’ cross to make it 3-0. The Young Lionesses comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to secure tournament glory.
Both Keating and Prior will now return to Manchester City, having enjoyed a successful international break with England, claiming silverware. The victory caps an excellent week for the Young Lionesses following their progression through the knockout stages.
Also read: Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month
Arsenal Dragon
Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Arsenal captain Leah Williamson made her return from injury for England as the Lionesses beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night. The defender started the match after recovering from the hamstring problem that has kept her sidelined since last month, though she was substituted at halftime as a precautionary measure.
Williamson’s last appearance for Arsenal came against London City Lionesses before the injury forced her to miss several crucial matches including the FA Cup quarter final defeat to Brighton. Sarina Wiegman carefully managed her comeback, replacing her with Arsenal teammate Lotte Wubben Moy at the interval.
Russo Celebrates England 500th International With Goal
Alessia Russo scored the only goal of the game to settle England’s 500th international match, finishing clinically in the 21st minute. The Arsenal striker made a difficult finish look simple after Lauren Hemp drove through the middle and released her to slot low into the bottom corner.
Beth Mead also featured for the Lionesses, coming on as a substitute for Lauren James after 64 minutes to give Arsenal three representatives on the pitch during the second half.
Wiegman Explains Williamson Substitution Decision
After the match, England manager Wiegman clarified why Williamson was withdrawn at halftime despite appearing in good condition. “As we’ve said throughout the campaign, we want to be careful with it,” Wiegman explained. “She was in very good shape. If it was absolutely necessary, she could play more.”
The cautious approach suggests Williamson could be available for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, though Renee Slegers will likely manage her minutes carefully as the Gunners chase second place in the WSL and defend their Champions League crown.
Also read: Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why
Internationals
Hinata Miyazawa Narrowly Loses Out to USA as Manchester United Women Star Features in Japan’s 3-0 Defeat in Friendly
Hinata Miyazawa was in action for Japan as they lost 3-0 to the United States in their third friendly match during the April international break.
The Manchester United Women midfielder was given a start but was unable to help her side avoid defeat which is disappointing given her excellent club form this season.
The 26 year old has enjoyed a successful campaign at United becoming Marc Skinner’s go to midfield option in the centre of the park. She has started 17 league games this season after previously struggling to secure a permanent role in the team.
Completed 85 Percent of Passes
Miyazawa completed 85 percent of her passes in the match but was unable to produce any key passes during the game. In her 60 minutes on the pitch she was also unable to deliver a successful cross for her teammates which highlights the difficulty Japan faced breaking down the American defence.
The midfielder was spot on with her long balls completing 100 percent of her attempts to show off her passing range against the Americans. She also won one duel and completed two interceptions in the match which demonstrates her defensive contribution.
Return to England for Vital Matches
Miyazawa will now return to England where United face three vital matches to end the season as they aim to secure Champions League football for next season. The Red Devils will travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday April 26 at 12:00 BST which represents a crucial fixture.
United are battling to finish in the top three which would guarantee Champions League qualification. Miyazawa’s form will be key to their chances with the midfielder having established herself as an important player under Skinner which is absolutely brilliant to see after her uncertain start to the campaign earlier in the season.
Also read: Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change
Internationals
Iran Women Football Players Thank Australian Government for Protection as Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh Express Their Desire
Iranian women football players Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh have thanked the Australian government for offering a safe haven.
The two players said they wished to resume their sporting careers after rebuilding their lives in their first public comments since being granted humanitarian visas.
The players said in a statement on Friday the compassion and support shown to them had provided hope for a future where they could live and compete in safety which is absolutely crucial for their wellbeing and development as elite athletes.
Deepest Gratitude to Australian Government
The duo expressed their appreciation to Australian officials in their statement. “We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the Australian government and particularly Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke for granting us humanitarian protection and a safe haven in this beautiful country,” they said.
Australia initially granted humanitarian visas to six players and one support staff member from the Iranian squad after their Asian Cup campaign in Australia began. Five of the group subsequently changed their minds and decided to return home leaving only Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh in Australia.
Training With Brisbane Roar Already
The duo began training with the A-League Women’s team Brisbane Roar last month which demonstrates their commitment to continuing their football careers. “At this stage our primary focus is on our safety, our health and beginning the process of rebuilding our lives,” they explained.
They added: “We are elite athletes and it remains our dream to continue our sporting careers here in Australia,” which is frankly inspiring given the difficult circumstances they have faced.
Concerns over the Iranian players’ safety surfaced after several players did not sing the national anthem at an Asian Cup match. Iranian state TV labelled them wartime traitors, which created a dangerous situation for those who remained with the squad.
Also read: Natalia Arroyo Position Safe at Aston Villa Women as Investment Promised Ahead of Next Season Despite Ninth Place Finish
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