Manchester City Goalkeeper Khiara Keating Helps England Under 23s Win European Competition Final: All About her Heroics

Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating played the full 90 minutes as England Under-23s claimed the European Competition final with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Sweden in Spain.

🥳 Ruby Mace and Laila Harbert are U23 European Competition winners!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Congratulations, both! pic.twitter.com/Eee4UZGbyC — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 17, 2026

The Young Lionesses dominated proceedings at Estadio Nueva Condomina with goals from Isobel Goodwin, Hannah Silcock and Olivia McLoughlin sealing the trophy.

Keating was selected in Lydia Bedford’s starting eleven for the second consecutive match after keeping a clean sheet in the semi-final victory over Netherlands.

City teammate Gracie Prior travelled with the squad but remained an unused substitute throughout the tournament.

Hannah Silcock on target for England U23s this afternoon as they ran out 3-0 winners over Sweden in the U23 European Competition final 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/RMlDqXZ8dP — LFCW Central (@lfcwcentral) April 17, 2026

England Make Flying Start in Final

The Young Lionesses seized control early, racing into a two-goal lead within the opening 11 minutes. Goodwin opened the scoring with a thunderous strike before Silcock doubled the advantage by heading home from a corner to put England firmly in command.

Khiara Keating and Gracie Prior are U23 European Competition winners! 🎉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Khiara played the full 90 and kept a clean sheet, Gracie was an unused substitute. pic.twitter.com/6IN5Sn98qa — 💃 (@insidemcwfc) April 17, 2026

Sweden responded by pushing forward in search of a route back into the contest, with Maja Bodin unleashing a powerful drive from just inside the area. However, Keating produced an excellent save to preserve England’s clean sheet and maintain their two-goal cushion heading into halftime.

McLoughlin Seals Victory After Break

The second half saw England add further gloss to the scoreline when McLoughlin finished clinically from Lenna Gunning Williams’ cross to make it 3-0. The Young Lionesses comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to secure tournament glory.

Khiara Keating 📸



Love it when you smile 🎶 pic.twitter.com/fhLpvIxUXe — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 17, 2026

Both Keating and Prior will now return to Manchester City, having enjoyed a successful international break with England, claiming silverware. The victory caps an excellent week for the Young Lionesses following their progression through the knockout stages.

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