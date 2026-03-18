Aston Villa
Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’
Less than two years ago, Khiara Keating appeared to have the world at her feet. Aged 19, she emerged as Manchester City‘s starting goalkeeper, won her first senior England call up and became the youngest player ever to win the Women’s Super League Golden Glove at the end of the 2023-24 season.
On Sunday, she made just her third league appearance of the current season, having been left out of the Lionesses’ senior squad last month due to a lack of game time. It’s been a surprising chain of events that led Keating here, but the 21 year old goalkeeper delivered an excellent performance in the goalless draw with Aston Villa, which is absolutely brilliant.
Made Several Terrific Saves to Ensure Point
While Sunday’s goalless draw with Aston Villa was a massively disappointing result as City dropped points for just the third time all season, the performance of their stand in shot stopper was excellent. There were a couple of iffy moments, sure, something particularly unsurprising given how little she has played recently.
But the overriding takeaway was that the 21 year old made several terrific saves to ensure her team got at least a point from a frustrating afternoon. It was a reminder of what Keating can do and why she burst onto the scene so emphatically two seasons ago.
Game Time Limited Under Jeglertz
This season, under new head coach Andree Jeglertz, Keating has found game time much harder to come by. Sunday’s appearance at Villa was just her sixth for City this season, her third in the league and her first in the competition since September, which is frankly disappointing for such a talented youngster.
While former boss Gareth Taylor was happy to rotate his goalkeepers, Jeglertz has used Ayaka Yamashita as his number one. It’s why the 21 year old was not called up by Sarina Wiegman for the latest England camp, instead dropping into the Under 23s.
Also read: Manchester City Expand Bubble Collective Leisure Wear With Second Drop: New Sizes and Colours Drop
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Aston Villa host Manchester City at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League in what promises to be a difficult test for the home side. The Cityzens sit eight points clear at the top of the table and are overwhelming favourites to extend their lead with victory in Birmingham.
Villa are ninth in the standings, having lost four consecutive WSL games, including a 7-3 thrashing at home to Tottenham last time out. Natalia Arroyo’s side desperately needs points to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle with six games remaining in the campaign.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
TV: Sky Sports
Villa Cannot Afford Another Heavy Defeat
Aston Villa have conceded 17 goals in their last five WSL matches, which is frankly shocking defensive form. The 7-3 loss to Spurs was particularly damaging, with Villa unable to cope with the attacking threat posed by Martin Ho’s side.
Brian Sørensen has joined the backroom staff as Technical Advisor following his recent departure from Everton. His experience could prove valuable as Villa look to shore up their defence against City’s formidable attack, led by top scorer Khadija Shaw.
City Scoring Goals for Fun
Manchester City have scored 17 goals in their last five matches and are absolutely flying under Gareth Taylor. Shaw leads the WSL scoring charts with 15 goals this season and will fancy her chances against Villa’s leaky defence.
Lauren Hemp became the first player in WSL history to create more than 10 chances from open play in a game when she managed 11 against Leicester last time out. City thrashed Villa 6-1 in the reverse fixture back in December and will expect another comprehensive victory.
Predicted Lineups
Aston Villa (4-3-3): Hampton; Mayling, Turner, Patten, Blindkilde Brown; Nobbs, Pacheco, Daly; Hanson, Dali, Petermann
Manchester City (4-3-3): Keating; Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Park, Roord; Hemp, Shaw, Fowler
Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Aston Villa Women have appointed Brian Sørensen as Technical Advisor following his recent departure from Everton. The Dane joins the backroom staff after three and a half years as Head Coach at Everton Women, where he achieved significant success before his exit.
Sørensen arrives at Villa Park at a critical time with the club sitting ninth in the Women’s Super League and battling to avoid being dragged into the relegation fight. His technical experience could prove crucial as Natalia Arroyo’s side looks to finish the season strongly.
Brings Lot of Experience Within Women’s Game
Director of Football Marisa Ewers told avfc.co.uk, “Natalia and the team are excited to welcome Brian to the club as we look to finish the season strongly. We believe his technical experience will be a valuable addition at a critical time of the season.”
Head coach Natalia Arroyo said, “I’m pleased to welcome Brian to the club. He brings a lot of experience within the women’s game and will add another perspective to our staff as we continue working with the players every day. Our focus remains on improving as a team and finishing the season strongly, and Brian’s support will be valuable as part of that collective effort.”
Made Significant Investment Into Organisation
Sørensen said, “Aston Villa have made significant investment into their women’s organisation during the past seasons and possess a formidable squad. I appreciate the opportunity to join during this period and work with Marisa and Natalia, a Manager who I know well, to strengthen the technical foundation of the club.”
The appointment represents an interesting addition to Villa’s backroom setup, with Sørensen’s experience potentially helping Arroyo navigate the challenges ahead. Villa host table topping Manchester City on Saturday, March 15, in what promises to be a difficult test.
Also read: Kieran Maguire Explains NSWE’s Aston Villa Women Sale as Documents Officially Lodged With Ownership Changes Confirmed at Companies House
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Proudly Support International Women’s Day as Club Celebrate 115 Years of Collective Action Towards Gender Equality
Aston Villa is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day, honoring women’s achievements, raising awareness about discrimination, and taking action to forge gender parity. First marked in 1911, IWD 2026 recognizes the milestone of 115 years of collective action, advocacy, and progress towards gender equality.
For more than a century, International Women’s Day has helped drive transformative change, with each generation building on the courage of those before it. The annual celebration takes place across the world on March 8, and the theme for this year is Give To Gain.
Encourages Mindset of Generosity
The 2026 Give To Gain campaign encourages a mindset of generosity and collaboration. Give To Gain emphasizes the power of reciprocity and support with the message that when people, organizations, and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women increase.
Everyone can give their support to gain advancement for women and girls. The club, continuing its ongoing support for International Women’s Day, is again celebrating this year’s campaign with various initiatives across the organisation.
Dedicated IWD Fixture at Villa Park
Villa’s dedicated IWD fixture sees Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Women’s Super League at Villa Park on Sunday, March 15, with kick off at 11:55. This is a brilliant opportunity for supporters to show their backing for both the women’s team and the wider cause.
As part of the celebrations, Villa are also giving supporters the chance to win some exciting prizes and enjoy a fun filled visit to the Villa Store in the Bullring on Sunday, March 8, between 11:00 and 17:00.
The club is immensely proud to recognise and highlight the important contribution of women at Aston Villa. To mark IWD 2026, Villa wanted to shine a deserving light on four female members of the club’s Executive Board, including Chief People Officer Lisa Bailey, Head of Football Administration Sharon Barnhurst, Managing Director Maggie Murphy, and General Counsel Victoria Wilkes.
Also read: Aston Villa Accused of Insulting Move as Sale Made Official This Week With Kieran Maguire Claiming Actions Make Mockery of Rules
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