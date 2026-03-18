Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’

Less than two years ago, Khiara Keating appeared to have the world at her feet. Aged 19, she emerged as Manchester City‘s starting goalkeeper, won her first senior England call up and became the youngest player ever to win the Women’s Super League Golden Glove at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Khiara Keating v Aston Villa



– 90 minutes played

– 3 saves

– 3 saves inside the box

– 2 diving saves

– 0.90 goals prevented

– Acted as a sweeper once



Singlehandedly rescued a point 🩵 pic.twitter.com/6WlLWWbyMe — 💃 (@insidemcwfc) March 15, 2026

On Sunday, she made just her third league appearance of the current season, having been left out of the Lionesses’ senior squad last month due to a lack of game time. It’s been a surprising chain of events that led Keating here, but the 21 year old goalkeeper delivered an excellent performance in the goalless draw with Aston Villa, which is absolutely brilliant.

Made Several Terrific Saves to Ensure Point

While Sunday’s goalless draw with Aston Villa was a massively disappointing result as City dropped points for just the third time all season, the performance of their stand in shot stopper was excellent. There were a couple of iffy moments, sure, something particularly unsurprising given how little she has played recently.

But the overriding takeaway was that the 21 year old made several terrific saves to ensure her team got at least a point from a frustrating afternoon. It was a reminder of what Keating can do and why she burst onto the scene so emphatically two seasons ago.

A full 90 minutes for both Khiara Keating and Gracie Prior tonight ✅🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/qxWjkLWLjA — 💃 (@insidemcwfc) March 6, 2026

Game Time Limited Under Jeglertz

This season, under new head coach Andree Jeglertz, Keating has found game time much harder to come by. Sunday’s appearance at Villa was just her sixth for City this season, her third in the league and her first in the competition since September, which is frankly disappointing for such a talented youngster.

Official: Khiara Keating and Gracie Prior both start for the U23 #YoungLionesses vs The Netherlands. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/4UnqZsVDyd — MCWFC Xtra (@MCWFCXtra) March 6, 2026

While former boss Gareth Taylor was happy to rotate his goalkeepers, Jeglertz has used Ayaka Yamashita as his number one. It’s why the 21 year old was not called up by Sarina Wiegman for the latest England camp, instead dropping into the Under 23s.

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