Khiara Keating Withdraws From England Squad With Groin Injury as Ellie Roebuck Earns First Call-Up Since 2023

Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating has withdrawn from England’s squad for friendlies against China and Ghana after sustaining a minor groin injury during training on Friday.

The 21-year-old has returned to the City Football Academy for treatment, with Aston Villa’s Ellie Roebuck receiving her first England call-up since 2023 as her replacement.

Keating’s Withdrawal Opens Door for Roebuck’s Return

Keating had looked favourite to start against China at Wembley on Saturday after earning her first England cap last month in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Brazil at the Etihad Stadium. The Manchester native made history in that match, becoming the first Black goalkeeper to represent England’s women’s senior team.

Ellie Roebuck has been added to the #Lionesses squad to face China at a sold out Wembley Stadium later today. 💪

Her withdrawal creates uncertainty over England’s goalkeeping position with number one Hannah Hampton already out of the squad nursing a thigh injury. Uncapped Anna Moorhouse and Sophie Baggaley were the other options for Sarina Wiegman before Roebuck’s late call-up.

Roebuck’s return represents a remarkable comeback after suffering a stroke in February 2024 that threatened to end her career. “I’m lucky because I should have lost my vision. I should have lost my peripheral vision for sure,” Roebuck told BBC Sport earlier this year about the life-threatening health scare.

Roebuck’s Journey Back to International Football

The 25-year-old has 11 caps for England and was part of the squads that won the 2022 European Championship and reached the 2023 World Cup final. After her stroke, Roebuck spent a year recovering in Spain before signing for Aston Villa ahead of the 2025-26 season.

England have called up goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck after Manchester City's Khiara Keating was forced to withdraw from the squad following a minor groin injury sustained in training on Tuesday.

She’s made just two WSL appearances this season behind number one Sabrina D’Angelo, but impressed enough for Wiegman to recall her for the international friendlies. Roebuck’s last England appearance came shortly after the 2023 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

Keating’s injury continues a frustrating period for the young goalkeeper, who was part of England’s Euro 2025 triumph in Switzerland but remained on the bench throughout the tournament. Her October debut against Brazil marked her first senior cap after receiving her initial call-up in 2023.

