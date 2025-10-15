Kieffer Moore, born on August 8, 1992, is a Welsh striker currently playing for the club Wrexham and and the Wales national team and in this blog, we will see about the Welsh striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Kieffer Moore started his career with Truro City, and his goal-scoring abilities led him to Yeovil Town. His football journey includes spells with Viking, Forest Green Rovers, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, and AFC Bournemouth. In 2025, he is a part of the Wrexham club. He also played for the Sheffield United.

Internationally, Moore switched allegiance to Wales, making a significant impact with crucial goals, including in UEFA Euro 2020. His versatility and scoring ability continue to make him a key asset for both club and country.

Kieffer Moore of Bournemouth has a net worth of £5 Million. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Kieffer Moore’s Net Worth and Salary

As a striker for Bournemouth, Kieffer Moore earns a substantial salary, but his deal has not been revealed Given his financial success in football, his impressive £6 million net worth is a reflection of that. He plays for Wrexham and has signed a lucrative deal.

Kieffer Moore Club Career

Moore’s career has had some memorable moments. During his influential time at Barnsley, he established himself as the team’s main striker and demonstrated his goal-scoring ability with a memorable hat-trick against Rochdale. His reputation as a dependable forward in the Championship was further cemented by subsequent moves to Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic. He joined AFC Bournemouth in January 2022 and was a major factor in their promotion to the Premier League.

Moore’s August 2022 Premier League debut with Bournemouth demonstrated his versatility and natural ability to score goals, and it was a turning point in his career. His first Premier League goal in a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa and his subsequent brace against Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated his ability at the highest level of English football, and he quickly made an impression. As of 2025, he is a part of Wrexham which competes in the EFL championship.

Kieffer Moore International Career

England-born Moore played for England C at first, but he eventually committed to play senior rugby for Wales. Thanks to his paternal grandfather’s eligibility, Moore was a key member of Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 squad. His importance to the national team was demonstrated by his first goal for Wales in a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Slovakia and by his later, pivotal goals in Euro 2020 group matches.

Moore further cemented his reputation as a dependable striker by playing a crucial role for Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign after the Euros. Moore’s remarkable journey from non-league football to the Premier League and success on the international stage highlights his tenacity and skill in the game of football.

Kieffer Moore Family

Kieffer Moore was born in Torquay, England, on August 8, 1992. He keeps his family private. Details about his parents and siblings are kept private, so the football player can maintain some anonymity about his personal life. Moore keeps some parts of his journey hidden from public view while navigating his familial background discreetly in spite of the spotlight on his career.

Kieffer Moore representing the Welsh national team for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Kieffer Moore’s wife – Charlotte Russell

Outside of the field, Kieffer Moore enjoys happy times with his spouse, Charlotte Russell. Exuding happiness, the couple often posts updates about their experiences together on social media, giving fans a peek into their lives outside of football. Moore achieves a harmonious balance in both facets of his journey by skillfully integrating his personal fulfilment with his professional endeavours.

Kieffer Moore Sponsors and Endorsements

To give his off-field activities a sense of mystery, Kieffer Moore conceals the specifics of his sponsors and endorsements. The footballer is able to navigate his career with a hint of mystery and privacy as fans applaud his athletic prowess and the details of his professional affiliations and brand partnerships stay under wraps.

Kieffer Moore with his wife Charlotte Russell. (Credits: Instagram)

Kieffer Moore Cars and Tattoos

Kieffer Moore chooses to live a tattoo-free life, allowing his skills on the field to define who he is. The football player doesn’t reveal any information about the cars he may own because he keeps his personal life off the field private and prefers to concentrate on his play rather than extravagance.

Read More: