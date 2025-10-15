Barnsley
Kieffer Moore – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kieffer Moore, born on August 8, 1992, is a Welsh striker currently playing for the club Wrexham and and the Wales national team and in this blog, we will see about the Welsh striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kieffer Moore started his career with Truro City, and his goal-scoring abilities led him to Yeovil Town. His football journey includes spells with Viking, Forest Green Rovers, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, and AFC Bournemouth. In 2025, he is a part of the Wrexham club. He also played for the Sheffield United.
Internationally, Moore switched allegiance to Wales, making a significant impact with crucial goals, including in UEFA Euro 2020. His versatility and scoring ability continue to make him a key asset for both club and country.
Kieffer Moore’s Net Worth and Salary
As a striker for Bournemouth, Kieffer Moore earns a substantial salary, but his deal has not been revealed Given his financial success in football, his impressive £6 million net worth is a reflection of that. He plays for Wrexham and has signed a lucrative deal.
Kieffer Moore Club Career
Moore’s career has had some memorable moments. During his influential time at Barnsley, he established himself as the team’s main striker and demonstrated his goal-scoring ability with a memorable hat-trick against Rochdale. His reputation as a dependable forward in the Championship was further cemented by subsequent moves to Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic. He joined AFC Bournemouth in January 2022 and was a major factor in their promotion to the Premier League.
Moore’s August 2022 Premier League debut with Bournemouth demonstrated his versatility and natural ability to score goals, and it was a turning point in his career. His first Premier League goal in a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa and his subsequent brace against Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated his ability at the highest level of English football, and he quickly made an impression. As of 2025, he is a part of Wrexham which competes in the EFL championship.
Kieffer Moore International Career
England-born Moore played for England C at first, but he eventually committed to play senior rugby for Wales. Thanks to his paternal grandfather’s eligibility, Moore was a key member of Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 squad. His importance to the national team was demonstrated by his first goal for Wales in a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Slovakia and by his later, pivotal goals in Euro 2020 group matches.
Moore further cemented his reputation as a dependable striker by playing a crucial role for Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign after the Euros. Moore’s remarkable journey from non-league football to the Premier League and success on the international stage highlights his tenacity and skill in the game of football.
Kieffer Moore Family
Kieffer Moore was born in Torquay, England, on August 8, 1992. He keeps his family private. Details about his parents and siblings are kept private, so the football player can maintain some anonymity about his personal life. Moore keeps some parts of his journey hidden from public view while navigating his familial background discreetly in spite of the spotlight on his career.
Kieffer Moore’s wife – Charlotte Russell
Outside of the field, Kieffer Moore enjoys happy times with his spouse, Charlotte Russell. Exuding happiness, the couple often posts updates about their experiences together on social media, giving fans a peek into their lives outside of football. Moore achieves a harmonious balance in both facets of his journey by skillfully integrating his personal fulfilment with his professional endeavours.
Kieffer Moore Sponsors and Endorsements
To give his off-field activities a sense of mystery, Kieffer Moore conceals the specifics of his sponsors and endorsements. The footballer is able to navigate his career with a hint of mystery and privacy as fans applaud his athletic prowess and the details of his professional affiliations and brand partnerships stay under wraps.
Kieffer Moore Cars and Tattoos
Kieffer Moore chooses to live a tattoo-free life, allowing his skills on the field to define who he is. The football player doesn’t reveal any information about the cars he may own because he keeps his personal life off the field private and prefers to concentrate on his play rather than extravagance.
Read More:
Barnsley
Jack Butland – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jack Butland is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Scottish Premiership club Rangers and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Jack has represented the England football team at the national level. He has been a part of many clubs in the Premier League. As of 2025, he is a part of the Rangers team. Let us see more about the goal keeper’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Jack Butland Net Worth and Salary
Jack has been earning primarily from his footballing career. The player is estimated to have a net worth of £15 million as of 2025. The current market value of the player is reported at 2 million euros by Transfermarkt. His salary for Rangers is estimated at £1,300,000. Jack Butland earns £25,000 and his weekly wages are way higher than many players’ income.
Jack Butland Club Career
Jack started to play football at Clevedon United when he was younger. He moved then to Birmingham City in 2007 where he played with the youths until 2010. Later in 2010, he was promoted and was offered his senior professional contract which he couldn’t refuse.
After the first year at the club, he was loaned to Cheltenham Town for two consecutive years where he made 14 appearances. He returned to the club and played for a season. In January 2013, Stoke City signed Jack on a four-and-a-half-year deal and remained on loan till the end of the 2012/13 season at Birmingham for a reported fee of £3.3 million plus add-ons.
He joined the new side in June 2013 and was immediately loaned out to Barnsley for a half-season loan. He was then loaned out to Leeds United and joined Derby County for a month’s loan after he returned in 2013.
He then returned to Stoke City and was included in the squad ahead of the 2015/16 season. He impressed the fans with his performance in the match against Norwich City in August 2015 which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He went on to win the Man of the Match award in the next match due to his performance against Newcastle United which ended in a 0-0 draw.
After serving 7 years with the club and making 159 appearances for the club, he was sold to Crystal Palace in October 2020 on a three-year deal for a reported fee of 1 million pounds. In 2023, Jack Butland made his way to Rangers. He was also a part of the Manchester United team for a season on loan.
Jack Butland International Career
Jack made his National debut for England’s U16 team in October 2008 against Northern Ireland which ended in a 6-0 victory. He has represented England from U16 to U21 at the national level. He was also included in the Great Britain squad to represent the country in the 2012 Olympics.
He made his debut senior appearance against Italy on August 12 after Joe Hart was ruled out of the match due to injury and became the youngest keeper of the England national team. He was included in the squad for the 2018 World Cup.
Jack Butland Family
Jack was born on 10 March 1993 in Bristol, England. His parents Matt Butland and Jill Butland made lots of effort to make Jack a professional footballer. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has not revealed his family details till now.
Jack Butland’s Wife – Annabel Peyton
Jack got married to his long-term girlfriend Annabel Peyton. They both were blessed with a boy George Matthew Butland in 2019 and the family seems to lead a happy life. Their second kid, Freddie Matthew Butland, was born in 2021. The couple enjoy their time with their 2 sons.
Jack Butland Sponsors and Endorsements
Jack is an experienced goalkeeper and one of the best players in his position. The player has a primary deal with Nike as his boot sponsor. As per the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has a deal with MN2S as well.
Jack Butland Cars and Tattoos
Jack had his Audi RS5 stolen from his house in 2014 but that didn’t stop him from buying another car. He was seen with a Range Rover Sport later. The player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.
Read More:
Barnsley
Harvey Barnes 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harvey Barnes is an English professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Newcastle United and for the English national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Harvey Lewis Barnes famously called Harvey Barnes is a product of the English club Leicester City’s academy and was promoted to the senior team in 2016. One of Barnes’ strengths as a player is his versatility, as he can play on both wings and also as an attacking midfielder.
He is known for his quick feet, excellent dribbling skills, and ability to take on defenders. He has represented both the senior and youth teams of England’s national team. While we know his abilities on the field, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in this article. He joined Newcastle United from Leicester City in July 2023.
Harvey Barnes Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Burnley, England
|Father’s Name
|Paul Barnes
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Net Worth
|£1.4m
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|9 December 1997
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Leicester City, Milton Keynes Dons, Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United
|Achievements
|2x Europa League participant
1x Champions League participant
1x European Under-21 participant
1x English Super Cup winner
1x English FA Cup winner
|Girlfriend
|Naomi Dann
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Harvey Barnes’s Net Worth and Salary
Harvey is a young and experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £1.4m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €32.00m by Transfermarkt. His current salary with Newcastle has not been revealed yet but might earn substantially.
Harvey Barnes Club Career
Harvey began his football career in the youth academy at Leicester City in 2014. He quickly progressed through the ranks and made his senior debut for the club in 2016, coming on as a substitute in a League Cup match against Chelsea.
He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2016 and made his debut for the first team in a UEFA Champions League match against Porto the same year. He was loaned out to League One club Milton Keynes Dons in 2017, where he was impressed with 6 goals in 21 appearances and was awarded the club’s Young Player of the Year award.
He then joined Championship club Barnsley on loan in 2017 and was recalled by Leicester City in 2018. In 2018, he joined the newly relegated Championship club West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan. He returned to Leicester City in January 2019 and signed a new five-year contract in June 2019.
In August 2021, Barnes signed a new four-year contract at Leicester City, keeping him at the club until 2025. He has also been a key contributor to the club’s success, helping them win the FA Cup in 2021 and finish in the top four of the Premier League in the 2020-2021 season. He has signed for Newcastle United from Leicester following the relegation of the Foxes from PL for a reported fee of $50 million.
Harvey Barnes International Career
Barnes has represented the England national team at various levels. In 2017, he was called up as one of six over-age players for the England under-18 squad in the Toulon Tournament, where he made his debut and scored four goals, winning the Golden Boot award as the top scorer.
He was also called up to the England under-20 team in 2017 and the England under-21 team in 2019. On 1 October 2020, he was called up to the senior England team for the first time and made his debut as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over Wales.
Harvey Barnes Family
Barnes was born in Burnley, Lancashire, and brought up in Countesthorpe, Leicestershire. He is the son of former professional footballer Paul Barnes who played as a striker in the Football League for Notts County, Stoke City, Chesterfield, York City, Birmingham City, Burnley, Huddersfield Town, Bury, and Doncaster Rovers.
Harvey is of Scottish descent through his grandparents. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.
Harvey Barnes’s Girlfriend
Harvey Barnes is currently dating Naomi Dann. Naomi was also born in Burnley, England. Despite coming from a humble background, Naomi has already achieved success in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Further details are not available.
Harvey Barnes Sponsors and Endorsements
The Winger has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is currently playing at a top level and it won’t be surprising if he signs a sponsorship deal anytime soon.
Harvey Barnes Cars and Tattoos
Harvey Barnes has been spotted driving an Audi A1 Sportback S Line in the streets of England. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
- Willy Boly 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Mykhailo Mudryk 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Jamie Bowden 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Harvey Barnes
|What is the net worth of Harvey Barnes?
|The net worth of Harvey Barnes is £1.4m.
|How many clubs has Harvey Barnes played for?
|Harvey Barnes has played with four clubs at the senior level –Leicester City, Milton Keynes Dons, Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United
|How old is Harvey Barnes?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Harvey Barnes?
|He is English.
|Has Harvey Barnes ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Barnsley
Ben Pearson 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ben Pearson is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Born on January 4, 1995, in Oldham, England, Pearson began his football career at a young age, joining the Manchester United academy in 2004. As of May 2023, Pearson’s club career statistics include 158 appearances and 2 goals for Preston North End, 46 appearances and 0 goals for AFC Bournemouth, and 14 appearances and 0 goals for Stoke City on loan.
Ben Pearson Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Oldham, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|£2.1 Million
|Age
|28
|Birthday
|4 January 1995
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Manchester United, Barnsley, Preston North End, AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City.
|Achievements
|1X FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY WINNER
3X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Ben Pearson’s Net Worth and Salary
Ben Pearson, an English midfielder who is 24 years old, presently makes £8,500 per week, or £442,000 per year, in salary. Pearson, who represents Preston in the Sky Bet Championship, is thought to be worth $2,158,000. On June 30, 2021, his agreement with Preston is expected to end.
Ben Pearson’s Club Career
Injuries and glandular fever limited Pearson’s early career at Manchester United, but he persisted and eventually established himself as a regular in the under-18 squad. In addition, he made his under-21 team debut. He was also named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for the 2012–2013 campaign.
Pearson participated in the UEFA Youth League as well as the under-21 team for Manchester United during the 2013–2014 campaign. He played a total of 17 times for the under-21s during this time, gaining vital experience.
Pearson moved to Barnsley on loan from Manchester United in January 2015. During his loan period, he had an immediate effect, making his professional debut and scoring his first senior goal. Later, Pearson’s loan was extended, and the following season, he returned to Barnsley on another six-month loan.
Pearson joined Preston North End of the Championship on January 11, 2016. In October 2016, he scored his first goal for the team and developed into an important member of the squad. Throughout the 2018–19 season, Pearson’s on-field disciplinary issues—which included numerous bookings and sendings off—became a topic of conversation.
In January 2021, Pearson made a move to AFC Bournemouth, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. He continued his professional career at Bournemouth before joining Stoke City on loan for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season in January 2023.
Ben Pearson’s International Career
Pearson has represented England at various youth levels, including the under-16s, under-17s, under-18s, under-19s, and under-20s. He made several appearances and scored goals for the national youth teams.
Ben Pearson’s Family
Only scant details are known about Ben Pearson’s family. However, it is known that his mother has supported his football career, despite the fact that she apparently stopped attending games after he had disciplinary issues on the pitch during the 2018–19 season.
Ben Pearson’s Girlfriend
Ben Pearson’s current relationship status is unknown to the public and has not been confirmed. It is safe to presume that he is currently unmarried as a result. There are no specifics or rumours regarding Ben Pearson’s girlfriend or any other type of intimate companion.
Ben Pearson’s Sponsors and Endorsements
Details of Ben Pearson’s sponsors and endorsements are not widely known. It is typical for professional football players to have endorsement agreements with numerous companies and sponsors. However, the sources listed do not readily provide particular information regarding Pearson’s individual endorsements.
Ben Pearson’s Cars and Tattoos
There is no precise information on Ben Pearson’s cars or whether he owns any high-end automobiles available. It is not unusual for professional football players to own cars for transportation needs. He might not have chosen to have tattoos or may have chosen to keep them hidden.
Read More:
- Ademola Lookman 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Emmanuel Longelo 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Konstantinos Mavropanos 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Ben Pearson
|What is the net worth of Ben Pearson?
|The net worth of Ben Pearson is £2.1 million.
|How many clubs have Ben Pearson played for?
|Ben Pearson has played with five clubs at the senior level – Manchester United, Barnsley, Preston North End, AFC Bournemouth, and Stoke City.
|How old is Ben Pearson?
|He is 28 years old.
|Nationality of Ben Pearson?
|He is English.
|Has Ben Pearson ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”