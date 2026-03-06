Kieran Maguire Explains NSWE’s Aston Villa Women Sale as Documents Officially Lodged With Ownership Changes Confirmed at Companies House

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has shed light on Aston Villa’s decision to sell their women’s team to V Sports, the holding company that owns the club. Last June, news emerged that Villa were nearing the sale of the women’s team to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Aston Villa Women’s team ownership changes confirmed at Companies House.



Was: 100% owned by Aston Villa Ltd



Now: 90% owned by Villa parent company NSWE

10% owned by US company (presumably at a price to justify the sum paid by NSWE) pic.twitter.com/LlsPgdm7AN — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) March 3, 2026

Billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens sold a 10 per cent stake to investors for around £5.5 million before selling the remaining 90 per cent to V Sports. This transaction potentially generated around £55 million for the Villa Park outfit to help them meet PSR requirements.

Beat Deadline to Secure Sale

On Tuesday, Price of Football podcaster Maguire took to X to confirm the ownership changes to Villa’s women’s team have been officially lodged at Companies House. From the 2026-27 season, Premier League teams will be banned from selling assets such as hotels and women’s teams to themselves to circumvent financial rules.

At a meeting last November, English top flight clubs agreed that Squad Cost Ratio would replace PSR next term. Last July, Everton sold their women’s team to parent company Roundhouse Capital, while Chelsea previously sold two hotels to a sister company to keep them compliant with PSR.

Third Party Helps Villa Book Profit

Maguire exclusively told Aston Villa News, “Under the Premier League rules, if the deal had gone through and we got effectively new owners, Aston Villa Football Club can book a profit on the deal. By having two parties involved, it helps Villa. If the third party has agreed to pay £6 million for 10 per cent, that means Villa can value the whole club at £60 million.”

The football finance guru added, “Because the one thing that the Premier League might query is the value at which some of the women’s teams are being sold. It is being outlawed, so it’s a case of getting the deal over the line in time. Chelsea have done it, Everton have done it.”

