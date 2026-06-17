Kirsty Hanson Joins Tottenham Hotspur From Aston Villa After Finishing Third in WSL Goalscoring Charts

Tottenham Hotspur Women have secured Scotland international Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa on a long term contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 28 year old enjoyed the most prolific campaign of her career at Villa Park, finishing as the Women’s Super League’s third highest goalscorer with 12 league strikes and claiming the WSL Goal of the Season award.

✍️ Tottenham confirm the signing of Scotland forward Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa. #thfc #avfc



KH: “It’s an exciting time to be a part of this club. I'm ready for a new challenge, and I'm always wanting to be better every single day.“



📸 Tottenham Hotspur FC pic.twitter.com/qqJiImgAxs — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 17, 2026

Hanson’s move to north London brings proven top flight experience and tactical versatility to Martin Ho’s squad. The winger forward established herself as one of the division’s most dangerous attacking players through her direct running, transition play and ability to create problems for opposition defences in multiple positions.

WELCOME KIRSTY HANSON 🤍



O Tottenham anunciou a contratação da atacante Kirsty Hanson, que chega ao clube após excelentes temporadas no Aston Villa.



A taxa de transferência não foi divulgada pelo clube pic.twitter.com/XeX6izhjEl — Tottenham Feminino Brasil 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TottenhamFemBR) June 17, 2026

Versatile Attacker Fits Spurs Attacking Model

Ho praised Hanson’s adaptability, highlighting her capacity to operate centrally or on either flank as a crucial asset for Tottenham’s evolving tactical approach. Her willingness to press intensely without the ball aligns perfectly with the club’s high pressing philosophy and demand for modern forwards who contribute defensively.

Get to know Kirsty Hanson 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/blzBk6ZL2I — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 17, 2026

Beyond her 12 goal haul, Hanson’s value extends to her work rate and positioning intelligence. She regularly interchange positions seamlessly throughout matches, giving coaching staff tactical flexibility depending on opponent and match situation.

Scotland International Arrives at Peak Years

Hanson brings established international credentials after earning 48 caps and six goals for Scotland since making her debut in 2019. Her exposure to elite level football and various tactical systems should strengthen Tottenham’s attacking options considerably.

We can confirm Kirsty Hanson has joined Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.



Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Kirsty for her important contributions both on and off the pitch during her time at the club and wish her all the best for the future 💜 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) June 17, 2026

The forward’s career trajectory from Manchester United prospect through loan success at Villa to permanent stardom demonstrates her consistency and development as a player. Tottenham will hope she can replicate her best form in different surroundings.

"Kirsty is a player with proven quality in the WSL and someone who has consistently shown she can affect games at this level. She brings pace, energy, directness and real threat in the final third, but also the work ethic and intensity we want in our attacking players. She played… https://t.co/wMSzYR5qsk pic.twitter.com/HhW0PwBqP6 — Gary Ward (@GaryRWard) June 17, 2026

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