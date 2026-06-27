Kit Graham Seals Permanent Ipswich Town Move After Being Released by Tottenham

Ipswich Town Women have completed the permanent signing of forward Kit Graham on a two-year contract following her release by Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old joined Ipswich on loan in January 2026 and made an immediate impression, scoring twice in 10 appearances to help the club secure their WSL 2 status for a second consecutive season.

🤝 The club is delighted to announce that Kit Graham has signed for Ipswich Town Women on a permanent two-year contract. — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) June 26, 2026

Graham’s two goals came in the same match, both long-range strikes in a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City that proved crucial to Town’s survival push. Her contributions on and off the pitch left Sean Burt and his coaching staff in no doubt that making the deal permanent was the right call.

Six Years at Tottenham Come to an End

Graham’s Tottenham chapter spanned six years and 91 appearances across all competitions, delivering 11 goals for the Lilywhites. She was part of the club’s historic debut WSL season in 2019-20 and played in all five matches of their remarkable 2023-24 FA Cup Final run.

💙They say never fall in love with a player on loan… They couldn't be more wrong 😍🔥



Delighted to see @KitGraham make her move to @ITFCWomen permanent 👏



Go and enjoy it Kit 💪#KitGraham #IpswichTown #ITFC #WomensFootball #FullNinetyFamily🧬 pic.twitter.com/ITR7ylDIMR — FullNinety Sports Management (@FullNinetySM) June 26, 2026

However, two ACL injuries in successive seasons disrupted her Spurs career significantly. She suffered the second devastating blow during pre-season training ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, only returning to full training in the summer of 2025 before joining Ipswich in January.

Tractor Girls news 🔵



Kit Graham has signed for #itfc women on a permanent basis after playing a key role last season🤝



Read full story 📖https://t.co/zTxgbV3LFN pic.twitter.com/Rfd4Mx5WVX — Rossco (@rossmediauk) June 26, 2026

Building Blocks in Ipswich

The permanent move arrives at a pivotal moment for Ipswich, who are actively shaping their squad ahead of the 2026-27 WSL 2 campaign. Graham becomes the third player to commit to the project this summer, following captain Maria Boswell and midfielder Leah Mitchell, who both recently extended their contracts. The club also appointed Matt Pooley as assistant manager, adding further experience to the technical setup.

See you soon! 👋 pic.twitter.com/avlaD1zec7 — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) June 26, 2026

Technical Director Sean Burt made clear that Graham’s influence extended well beyond her goal contributions, praising her professionalism and the impact she had on the group throughout her loan spell.

Let's keep building. 🧱 pic.twitter.com/OVes57dVuP — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) June 26, 2026

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