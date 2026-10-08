Klara Bühl Keeps Options Open as Barcelona Express Interest Following Bayern Munich Winger’s Contract Expiration Approach Amid December Clarity Deadline

Georgia Stanway has been awarded an MBE from the King at Windsor Castle for services to Association Football, receiving the honour just days before completing her move to Arsenal.

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The 27-year-old midfielder will join the Gunners on a free transfer from Bayern Munich when her contract expires at the start of July, representing a major addition to Arsenal’s midfield reshape.

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Stanway’s recognition reflects her significant contributions to English football during a four year period that saw her help England win the 2022 and 2025 European Championships alongside reaching the 2023 World Cup final. The midfielder arrives at Arsenal as one of the women’s game’s highest profile players with extensive international experience.

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Arsenal’s Midfield Succession Planning

The signing makes clear strategic sense for Arsenal at multiple levels. Stanway arrives at peak playing age, brings elite level experience and offers tactical versatility that modern midfields require. While primarily a box-to-box midfielder, she can also operate as a number ten or wide forward, providing flexibility across the middle and final third.

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Her arrival provides important context for Kim Little’s future. The Arsenal captain recently signed a new deal but turns 35 soon, making careful minute management logical. Stanway fits clear succession planning rather than simply providing depth options.

Midfield Transformation Takes Shape

Arsenal’s midfield appears set for significant transformation with Geraldine Reuteler also expected to join. The potential reshaping around Reuteler, Mariona Caldentey and Stanway represents an excellent window for the Gunners, adding quality and experience alongside different tactical profiles.

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The additions reflect a structured approach to midfield development rather than reactive recruitment.

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