Kostas Tsimikas – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kostas Tsimikas is a Greek professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Serie A Club Roma and in this blog, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Konstantinos Tsimikas popularly called Kostas Tsimikas joined Liverpool in 2020 from Olympiacos and was a backup full-back under German boss Jurgen Klopp. The youngster has now moved to Roma and will play at the Series A league for a season. He is working really hard and is ready to fight for the spot. We will see more about the player in the coming paragraphs.
Kostas Tsimikas Net Worth and Salary
Kostas has been playing professional football for several years now and footballing has been his primary source of income. The net worth of the player in 2026 is reported to be around 18 Million Pounds. The market value of Kostas is valued by Transfermarkt at 25 Million Pounds.
The full-back is at one of the richest clubs in Europe and currently has a salary of 4 Million Euros per year. His weekly wages are huge and reports indicate he earns 80k euros per week. If the importance of the player in the squad gets increased by his consistent performances, it is certain that he will get more lucrative contract offers.
Kostas Tsimikas Club Career
Kostas began playing football at his village’s local team and then moved to the club AS Neapoli Thessaloniki when he was 14 years old. He then joined Panserraikos in 2013 and scored 5 goals in the 2013–14 season in Gamma Ethniki.
After spending a year there, he left the club in 2014 and joined Olympiacos Club’s youth academy. After a season with the youths, he was included in the senior team and debuted against AEL Kalloni on 19 December 2015 in the Super League.
Kostas was loaned out to Willem II in December 2016 for a half-season and he made 9 appearances for the club. He was loaned out for the 2017/18 season to Esbjerg and spent a year with the squad appearing 33 times in all competitions and scoring 3 goals.
He returned back to Olympiacos after two loan spells and stayed for the 2018/19 season. In August 2020, Tsimikas was sold to Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of £11.75 million. He debuted for the club in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City in a 7–2 win. He became the second Greece player who has played for Liverpool.
His two assists in the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Benfica helped the Reds to secure their place in the semis. He scored the decisive penalty goal in the penalty shootout against Chelsea to win the FA Cup final at Wembley in May 2022. In 2025, he moved to the Series A club roma on a one year deal.
Kostas Tsimikas International Career
Kostas has represented Greece from the U19 level to the senior level. In 2014, he made his national debut for the U19 side and went on to appear for 12 more matches. He got his first senior call-up in October 2018 to represent the national team in the 2018–19 UEFA Nations League matches against Hungary and Finland.
Kostas Tsimikas Family and Girlfriend
Kostas was born on 12 May 1996 in Thessaloniki – the village of Lefkonas, Greece. He prefers to keep his personal life private and never has revealed anything about his early life. The parental details of the player are not available as of now.
The Greek footballer is currently single and there are no reports of him dating a woman. The full-back has definitely kept every news of him under control so might be dating someone secretly.
Kostas Tsimikas Sponsorship and Endorsements
Kostas has signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas recently and has been seen endorsing the products of the company on his social media account. As a part of the deal, he wears the X Ghosted boots by Adidas in every match he plays.
Kostas Tsimikas Cars and Tattoos
Like many footballers, Kostas has been a fan of tattoos and hasn’t felt shy about sharing them with the fans. He has an image of the Greek philosopher Aristotle on his calf and a tattooed Greek god of thunder and lightning Zeus on his lower chest and both hands.
He has some good taste which has been evident in the collections of cars. One of them includes an expensive black-coloured Bentley.
Bundesliga
Randal Kolo Muani – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Randal Kolo Muani is a French professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, on loan from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, and also for the French national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Randal Kolo Muani joined the German professional club Eintracht Frankfurt from Ligue 1 club Nantes in 2021. He is a young player and has shown a lot of confidence and has a long way to go in his career.
He was included in the French squad for the 202 FIFA World Cup and played an important role in the team’s campaign. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Randal Kolo Muani’s Net Worth and Salary
Randal is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $3.5 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €40.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of €1,500,000 per year playing for the club Tottenham Hotspur. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. As a youngster, he has many years and he will look to cash in on all the opportunities.
Randal Kolo Muani Club Career
Kolo Muani began footballing at Villepinte FC’s academy in 2005. Later he moved to Tremblay FC in 2010 and stayed there for a year before moving to Torcy. He left the club to join Nantes in 2015. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2018 after getting promoted to the senior squad.
He made his senior debut for the team on 30 November 2018 against Saint-Etienne which ended in a 3-0 loss. He was loaned out to Boulogne in 2019 for a season. He made 14 league appearances for the club on loan scoring 3 goals.
He was sold to the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 and he signed a long-term deal with the club. He scored his first Champions League goal against Marseille on 26 October 2022 which ended in a 2-1 victory. He scored the winning goal against Sporting CP which made the team qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League and it was the first time in their history to reach knockouts.
Randal Kolo Muani International Career
Kolo Muani played for the U21 team of the France football team before playing for the senior team. He was included in the France squad for the World Cup replacing Christopher Nkunku after he was ruled out due to injury. He scored his first goal for the country against Morocco in the semifinals of the World Cup after netting the ball from a shot by Kylian Mbappe which was deflected to him.
Randal Kolo Muani Family
Kolo Muani was born on the 5th of December 1998 in Bondy, a commune in Paris, France. His parents were of Congolese descent. However, the names of his parents are not readily available on the internet. He is also believed to have an older brother. He had a tough upbringing, but his family was very supportive of his football career. They struggled a lot to get him into professional football. Other details about the family are not yet known.
Randal Kolo Muani’s Girlfriend
The footballer was single for years, but he is now dating a model. Randal Kolo Muani’s partner is Didistone Olomide and shw is the daughter of the Congolese musician, Papa Wemba. They have been dating more than a year and will get married soon.
Randal Kolo Muani Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Randal Kolo Muani Cars and Tattoos
Randal Kolo Muani has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Bondy. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
Dane Scarlett – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dane Pharrell Scarlett is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for EPL club Tottenham Hotspur and in this page we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dane Pharrell Scarlett is an English professional footballer renowned for his skills as a forward. He currently plays for EFL League One club Portsmouth, where he is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Scarlett has shown tremendous promise from a young age, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts and scouts alike. Recognized for his prowess as a forward, Scarlett possesses the skills to create goal-scoring opportunities and has displayed a keen eye for finding the back of the net.
Currently, on loan at Portsmouth, Scarlett aims to gain valuable playing time and experience in a competitive environment, further honing his skills and developing as a professional footballer. With his determination, dedication, and natural talent, Scarlett has the potential to make a significant impact on the field and carve out a successful career.
Dane Scarlett Net Worth and Salary
Dane Scarlett, a talented football player who currently represents Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, has achieved significant financial success with a reported net worth of £3 million. His weekly earnings amount to an impressive £12,000, which translates to an annual income of over $700,000 USD. His financial prosperity is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and remarkable talent in the field. As Dane continues to develop and make strides in his career, his net worth is poised to grow further. With his skills and potential, he has the potential to achieve even greater financial success in the future.
Dane Scarlett Club Career
Dane Scarlett was a valuable member of the Tottenham Hotspur Under-18s team during the 2019-20 season, but his season was cut short due to a knee injury. During the 2020-21 season, he displayed his immense capabilities, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just eight games. He made his debut for Tottenham in the Europa League match against Ludogorets Razgrad on 26 November, replacing Lucas Moura as a substitute.
At the age of 16 years and 247 days, Scarlett became the youngest player to appear in a senior competitive match for Tottenham, surpassing the previous record held by John Bostock. On 12 January 2021, Scarlett scored five goals for the Under-18 team in a 6-2 victory against Newport County in the FA Youth Cup. Dane Scarlett made his Premier League debut as a late substitute against West Bromwich Albion on 7 February 2021.
He signed his first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur on 28 March 2021 and made his first start for the club on 19 August 2021 in the UEFA Europa Conference League against F.C. Paços de Ferreira. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Scarlett extended his contract with Tottenham, committing to the club until 2026.
On 27 July 2022, Scarlett embarked on a loan move to League One side Portsmouth for the 2022-23 season. He made his debut for the club on 5 August 2022 and scored his first professional goal in a 1-0 win over Port Vale on 27 August. Scarlett’s journey in football has been characterized by impressive performances, records, and promising prospects.
Dane Scarlett International Career
Dane Scarlett, born in England, has had the opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage. In August 2019, he made his sole appearance for the England national under-16 football team, making a memorable impact by scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory against Denmark. In September 2021, he earned his debut for the England U19s and scored twice in a group-stage match against Italy.
On 17 June 2022, he received a call-up to the squad for the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. On 21 September 2022, he made his debut for the England U20 team as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over Chile. On 10 May 2023, he was included in the England squad for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. His international career is marked by notable achievements and significant contributions to the England youth teams. His involvement in international football serves as a testament to his talent and the bright future that lies ahead.
Dane Scarlett Family
Dane Scarlett has managed to keep his personal life and family matters private, despite his growing prominence as a professional footballer. This has left a gap in our understanding of his familial background, as personal details about his parents remain undisclosed to the public.
Dane Scarlett Girlfriend
Dane Scarlett has chosen to keep his personal life private and prioritizes his football career over romantic relationships. He is committed to honing his skills and achieving success in his chosen field, placing relationships on the back burner for the time being.
Dane Scarlett Sponsors and Endorsements
Dane Scarlett does not currently have any known sponsorship agreements or public endorsements. It can be assumed that his professional career does not involve significant sponsorships or endorsements, but further updates or announcements may provide more insight into potential partnerships.
Dane Scarlett Cars and Tattoos
Dane Scarlett’s car collection and tattoo presence remain uncertain, and it is best to rely on official announcements or direct statements from the player himself for accurate information. There is no evidence of Dane having any tattoos, and there is no public information or statements regarding his inked body art.
Read More:
Who Is Mendy Tielemans? Meet The Wife Of Youri Tielemans
Mendy Tielemans is majorly known as the wife of football star Youri Tielemans. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Due to the incredible achievements Youri has achieved in the last few seasons, the Leicester City star has attracted huge media attention. He was the hero of the Foxes’ FA Cup triumph in 2020/21 and scored a goal in the final against Chelsea in the final. So, it is clear that the 26-year-old star isn’t short of admirers.
However, her love life is a complete mystery to most fans. That’s because the couple has maintained a low profile over the years. We have taken the responsibility to bring many interesting facts about the exciting life of Mendy Tielemans – wife of Youri Tielemans.
Mendy Tielemans Childhood and Family
Mandy is the type of person who has an excellent value for her privacy. The beautiful Belgian lady was born in 1997. However, we don’t know anything about her father or mother. We are still investigating to retrieve the exact date of her birth, information about her early life and whether she has any siblings. So don’t forget to come back to the article if we update any new information.
Mendy Tielemans Education
Mandy completed her high school education at a local institution and went to university for further studies. However, due to the lack of information, we couldn’t get the exact names of her enrolled institutions. We have no idea if Mendy Tielemans completed a graduation in computer science, fashion, or biotechnology.
Mendy Tielemans career
Mandy’s career is currently under review. As we said earlier, she likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her job. From the information we have, there is a high possibility that the Belgian beauty is a housewife. From the appearances she has made during Leicester’s games, it is evident that she is a caring mother and a fierce supporter. Stay tuned to get more details on her career!
Mendy Tielemans Net Worth
As we could not track Mandy’s job, we are currently uncertain about her net worth. We don’t have any information about her earnings either. In contrast, Youri’s salary data is clearly available on the public medium. His current salary in Leicester is believed to be around €2 Million per year, and his net worth is over €12.5 Million. Even if Mandy doesn’t earn any salary, Youri’s earnings are enough for the family to live a luxurious life.
Mendy Tielemans and Youri Tielemans’ relationship
Youri Tielemans and his wife Mandy have been together since the Leicester star was still playing for Anderlecht. It was before the time Youri became famous and a superstar footballer. From the information we have, the pair tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended by only some of their close friends and family.
Their love history could be unknown; however, the extent of their love and their commitment to the relationship is pretty clear. Mendy often comes to the stadium with their children to support Youri, and the camera has spotted several times the beautiful smile on the Belgian beauty’s face when Youri scores.
Mendy Tielemans Husband Youri Tielemans’ Career
Tielemans began his football journey at Anderlecht, where he had a successful stint, making 185 appearances and scoring 35 goals in four seasons. During this time, he won the league title twice and earned the title of Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year in 2017. Notably, he became the youngest Belgian player to participate in the UEFA Champions League at the age of 16 years and 148 days.
Tielemans signed a five-year contract and went to Monaco in Ligue 1 in 2017. He arrived for Leicester City later in the year, first on loan, and eventually agreed to a permanent contract with the team for an estimated sum of £32 million. In the FA Cup Final of 2021, while playing for Leicester City, he scored the game-winning goal, giving Leicester its first-ever FA Cup victory.
Before making his senior national team debut in November 2016, Tielemans had previously represented Belgium at several junior levels internationally. In addition to playing in the UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, he was a member of the team that finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In June 2023, Aston Villa announced that they had reached an agreement to sign Tielemans on a free transfer once his Leicester City contract expires on July 1, 2023.
Mendy Tielemans and Youri Tielemans Children
Their family has become bigger in the last couple of years. Their first daughter Melina was born In March 2017, and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Leana, in October 2019. They also have a son and there is no information about their third kid.
Mendy Tielemans Social media
Mendy doesn’t have an account on the major social media platforms. As we already know, she likes her privacy and tries to avoid as much media attention as possible; it is not very surprising that she has chosen not to share her personal photos on public media. However, this is very rare among the famous WAGs of football stars. She might open an account on the future, but Mendy Tielemans doesn’t have an account on Instagram right now. It is surprising that a young girl like her not having an account.
Read More:
