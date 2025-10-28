Kostas Tsimikas is a Greek professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Serie A Club Roma and in this blog, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Konstantinos Tsimikas popularly called Kostas Tsimikas joined Liverpool in 2020 from Olympiacos and was a backup full-back under German boss Jurgen Klopp. The youngster has now moved to Roma and will play at the Series A league for a season. He is working really hard and is ready to fight for the spot. We will see more about the player in the coming paragraphs.

Kostas Tsimikas plays for Liverpool. (Credits: Instagram)

Kostas Tsimikas Net Worth and Salary

Kostas has been playing professional football for several years now and footballing has been his primary source of income. The net worth of the player in 2026 is reported to be around 18 Million Pounds. The market value of Kostas is valued by Transfermarkt at 25 Million Pounds.

The full-back is at one of the richest clubs in Europe and currently has a salary of 4 Million Euros per year. His weekly wages are huge and reports indicate he earns 80k euros per week. If the importance of the player in the squad gets increased by his consistent performances, it is certain that he will get more lucrative contract offers.

Kostas Tsimikas Club Career

Kostas began playing football at his village’s local team and then moved to the club AS Neapoli Thessaloniki when he was 14 years old. He then joined Panserraikos in 2013 and scored 5 goals in the 2013–14 season in Gamma Ethniki.

After spending a year there, he left the club in 2014 and joined Olympiacos Club’s youth academy. After a season with the youths, he was included in the senior team and debuted against AEL Kalloni on 19 December 2015 in the Super League.

Kostas was loaned out to Willem II in December 2016 for a half-season and he made 9 appearances for the club. He was loaned out for the 2017/18 season to Esbjerg and spent a year with the squad appearing 33 times in all competitions and scoring 3 goals.

Kostas Tsimikas in action for Greece national team. (Credits: Instagram)

He returned back to Olympiacos after two loan spells and stayed for the 2018/19 season. In August 2020, Tsimikas was sold to Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of £11.75 million. He debuted for the club in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City in a 7–2 win. He became the second Greece player who has played for Liverpool.

His two assists in the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Benfica helped the Reds to secure their place in the semis. He scored the decisive penalty goal in the penalty shootout against Chelsea to win the FA Cup final at Wembley in May 2022. In 2025, he moved to the Series A club roma on a one year deal.

Kostas Tsimikas International Career

Kostas has represented Greece from the U19 level to the senior level. In 2014, he made his national debut for the U19 side and went on to appear for 12 more matches. He got his first senior call-up in October 2018 to represent the national team in the 2018–19 UEFA Nations League matches against Hungary and Finland.

Kostas Tsimikas has a net worth of 10 Million Pound. (Credits: Instagram)

Kostas Tsimikas Family and Girlfriend

Kostas was born on 12 May 1996 in Thessaloniki – the village of Lefkonas, Greece. He prefers to keep his personal life private and never has revealed anything about his early life. The parental details of the player are not available as of now.

Kostas Tsimikas with his dog. (Credits: Instagram)

The Greek footballer is currently single and there are no reports of him dating a woman. The full-back has definitely kept every news of him under control so might be dating someone secretly.

Kostas Tsimikas Sponsorship and Endorsements

Kostas has signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas recently and has been seen endorsing the products of the company on his social media account. As a part of the deal, he wears the X Ghosted boots by Adidas in every match he plays.

Kostas Tsimikas Cars and Tattoos

Like many footballers, Kostas has been a fan of tattoos and hasn’t felt shy about sharing them with the fans. He has an image of the Greek philosopher Aristotle on his calf and a tattooed Greek god of thunder and lightning Zeus on his lower chest and both hands.

Kostas Tsimikas tattooed his arms and chest. (Credits: Instagram)

He has some good taste which has been evident in the collections of cars. One of them includes an expensive black-coloured Bentley.

