Kyra Cooney-Cross Returns to Arsenal Action Following Five Month Compassionate Leave After Mother’s Passing

Newcastle United have been linked with a late move for Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri as the Magpies look to strengthen their midfield before the summer transfer window closes.

However, the latest information suggests Arsenal’s preference is for Nwaneri to leave on loan rather than be sold permanently. BBC reporter Sami Mokbel has reported that the Gunners want to protect their long-term investment in the 19-year-old while ensuring he gets regular first-team football.

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The Premier League transfer window does not close for another few days. Clubs in England have until 11 pm BST on September 1 to complete their summer business.

Arsenal Want Regular Football for Ethan Nwaneri

Nwaneri spent the second half of the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Marseille after finding opportunities at Arsenal limited. He made nine Ligue 1 appearances and scored twice during his spell in France.

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Arsenal remain keen to see the academy product develop through regular senior football. Recent reports indicate that the club are therefore prioritising another loan opportunity rather than sanctioning a permanent departure.

That distinction is important given the latest speculation around Newcastle.

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While the Magpies have been tipped to make a late approach, any proposal would have to fit Arsenal’s preference for Nwaneri’s next step.

Mikel Arteta has also indicated that Nwaneri’s future remains one of the decisions Arsenal must make before the window closes. The teenager’s situation is therefore still open, but there is no indication that Arsenal simply want to cut ties with him.

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Newcastle Could Offer a Route to More Minutes

Newcastle’s interest comes after a major midfield change at St James’ Park. Bruno Guimarães, who captained the club, completed a £75 million move to Arsenal earlier this month.

The Magpies have also lost Sandro Tonali this summer, leaving their midfield in a period of transition ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Newcastle are now operating under new head coach Matthias Jaissle and have placed greater emphasis on younger players as they reshape the squad.

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That could make Nwaneri an attractive option if Newcastle decide to pursue him. A loan would potentially give the midfielder an opportunity to play regularly at Premier League level while allowing Arsenal to retain control of his long-term future.

For now, though, Newcastle’s reported interest should not be treated as a completed deal or even a confirmed bid. The latest reports point to a possible late approach, while Arsenal’s clearest position is that a loan is preferable to a permanent sale.

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With the deadline still approaching, Nwaneri’s next move is one of the Arsenal transfer situations worth watching.

Also read: Arsenal Continue Pre-Season Momentum With Manchester City Victory as Blackstenius and Summer Signings Demonstrate Championship Readiness