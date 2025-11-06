Arsenal Face Barcelona Competition for 15-Year-Old French Wonderkid Laciné Megnan-Pavé

Arsenal‘s pursuit of Montpellier’s 15-year-old striker Laciné Megnan-Pavé has intensified, with Barcelona joining the race for one of French football’s most promising teenagers. Both European giants have monitored the forward extensively over the past 18 months.

Montpellier’s Fight to Retain Their Gem

L’Équipe and Sport confirm that Montpellier recognize they possess a “gem” in their academy ranks. The French club plans to offer Megnan-Pavé a three-year professional contract when he turns 16 in March, hoping loyalty overcomes temptation from bigger clubs.

Megnan-Pavé’s statistics justify the attention. He scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 24 matches for Montpellier’s U17s last season before promotion to U19 level despite being four years younger than teammates. Standing 1.87 meters tall and weighing 77 kilograms, he captains France’s U16 national team.

His performances have attracted multiple European clubs beyond Arsenal and Barcelona. However, both clubs lead the pursuit, with Sport reporting they are “actively monitoring” the teenager’s explosive potential.

Megnan-Pavé’s own words reveal grounded ambition. “Montpellier is my club. Since I was little I’ve gone to the matches at the Stade de la Mosson. I would love to play on that pitch and in the Champions League with them,” he told French media.

Montpellier’s financial difficulties complicate retention efforts. Their relegation to Ligue 2 last season forced sales of three promising youngsters for under £1.8 million combined to Watford, Marseille, and Udinese. The club desperately wants avoiding repeating these mistakes with their most valuable academy product.

Declan Rice and Max Dowman (via BBC)

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy emphasizes identifying generational talents early. The Gunners already secured Max Dowman, another 15-year-old considered among Europe’s best prospects. Barcelona counters with La Masia’s proven track record developing world-class forwards, potentially offering advantage in convincing Megnan-Pavé’s camp to choose Spain over England.

