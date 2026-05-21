Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Midfielder Linked With San Diego Wave Move in Transfer That Would Reunite Her With Jonas Eidevall
Arsenal Women are preparing for one of the most significant summer rebuilds in their recent history, and the situation around Laila Harbert is one of the more intriguing subplots.
The young midfielder has been linked with a move to San Diego Wave FC, with the American club understood to be leading the race ahead of other interested WSL and NWSL sides.
What makes this particularly compelling is the Jonas Eidevall factor. The former Arsenal head coach recently took charge at San Diego Wave, and a reunion with a player he knows well from his time in north London gives the move a logic that goes beyond pure football. Harbert would be walking into an environment with a familiar face in charge, which matters enormously for a young player still finding her footing at senior level.
Arsenal Protecting Their Investment
Arsenal are reportedly willing to sanction the transfer but have insisted on including a buy-back clause. That detail tells you everything. The Gunners are not washing their hands of Harbert. They are giving her the space to develop while retaining the right to bring her back if she fulfils the potential the club clearly still believes she has.
It is smart business from a club that has clearly learned lessons from losing young talent without recourse.
A Loan Career That Has Taught Her Plenty
Harbert spent time with Portland Thorns in the NWSL before a loan spell at Everton in the second half of this season. Minutes were limited at both clubs, but the experience of training and competing in different environments at a young age is rarely wasted.
Arsenal’s Bigger Picture This Summer
The wider rebuild is substantial. McCabe, Pelova and others are out. Targets including Ona Batlle, Georgia Stanway, Geraldine Reuteler and Elina Cerci are all in the conversation.
This summer at Arsenal Women is going to be something worth watching closely.
Also read: Six Arsenal Women Called Up to England Squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Against Spain and Ukraine
Arsenal Dragon
Daphne van Domselaar Wins WSL Save of the Season Award for Stunning Acrobatic Stop Against Brighton
Daphne van Domselaar has claimed the Barclays Women’s Super League Save of the Season award after producing one of the most eye-catching moments of the entire 2025/26 campaign, an acrobatic full-stretch stop to deny Carla Camacho’s header and help Arsenal to a crucial three points against Brighton.
It is the kind of save that changes a season. Arsenal finished second in the WSL and were the division’s best defensive side, conceding fewer goals than anyone else. Van Domselaar was central to that, and this award is fitting recognition for a goalkeeper who delivered when her team needed her most.
The Save That Won the Award
The stop against Brighton was not just technically brilliant, it was vital. Camacho’s header was destined for the net until van Domselaar somehow got across to claw it away at full stretch.
Renee Slegers was effusive in her praise afterwards, pointing to the goalkeeper’s importance in the biggest moments of games and her quality on the ball as two qualities that make her so valuable to this Arsenal side.
Van Domselaar Was Not the Only Arsenal Nominee
The quality of Arsenal’s goalkeeping options this season is underlined by the fact that van Domselaar had a second save nominated for the same award, a spectacular stop to deny Bethany England in the north London derby.
Anneke Borbe was also in contention for her save against Manchester United. Having two of your goalkeepers nominated for the same award is not something that happens at many clubs.
The Best Defensive Unit in the WSL
The numbers back up the award. Arsenal kept the meanest defence in the league this season and van Domselaar’s consistency between the posts was a huge reason why.
Other nominees included Ayaka Yamashita, Janina Leitzi, and Elena Lete, but van Domselaar’s save was simply in a different category.
Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign
Arsenal Dragon
Six Arsenal Women Called Up to England Squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Against Spain and Ukraine
Arsenal Women have six players heading into international duty this summer, with Chloe Kelly, Taylor Hinds, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy all named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
The Lionesses face Spain on June 5 before hosting Ukraine on June 9 at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, two fixtures that could effectively seal England’s place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil without the need for a play-off. Wiegman’s side sit top of Group C with maximum points from their first four games, and two more wins would confirm automatic qualification.
England are well on course and these six Arsenal players will want to be part of the moment it becomes official.
The Arsenal Contingent in the Squad
Six representatives from a single club is a statement about the quality Arsenal have built under Renee Slegers this season. Russo and Mead lead the attacking options from north London, while Williamson and Wubben-Moy offer experience and leadership in defence.
Hinds provides attacking width from full back and Kelly brings the kind of directness and unpredictability that international defences hate dealing with. A strong group.
What the Qualifiers Mean for England
Wiegman has this squad exactly where she wants them heading into the summer.
Top of the group, unbeaten, and with the destiny of automatic qualification entirely in their own hands. Winning both of these games would be the perfect preparation ahead of Brazil 2027, and there is no reason to think England cannot do exactly that.
Arsenal’s Season Ends on a High
The international call-ups round off what has been a genuinely positive campaign for Arsenal Women. A second-place WSL finish, a Champions Cup triumph and now six players in the England squad. Slegers is building something real at this club.
Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Confirm 10 Under-21 Departures This Summer as Gunners Prepare for Major Squad Overhaul
Arsenal Women have confirmed that 10 players from their under-21 setup will leave the club this summer, with the names revealed in the matchday programme for Wednesday night’s final home WSL fixture of the season against Everton, which the Gunners won courtesy of a last-gasp Stina Blackstenius goal to move into second place in the table.
The departures form part of a wider summer of change at the club, with senior exits including Beth Mead, Victoria Pelova and Laia Codina already confirmed.
The 10 Players Leaving Arsenal This Summer
The full list of departing under-21 players is as follows. Niamh Peacock, 18, England youth international defender. Gaby Dimmock, 19, England youth midfielder. Lauren Bowe, 18, central midfielder and forward. Eva Gray, 18, England youth international defender. Marcie O’Meara, 18, central midfielder.
Teagan Scarlett, 18, Welsh midfielder. Sophia Leonard, 17, Irish defender. Hope McSheffrey, 17, England youth goalkeeper. Poppy Brown, 18, midfielder. Saskia Heard, 18, defender.
A Successful Season for the Under-21s Despite the Exits
The departures come despite a genuinely impressive campaign from Arsenal’s under-21 side. They won their league title by eight points from Chelsea, finishing the season on 37 points, losing just two games, scoring 35 goals and conceding only 13. It is a strong platform, but the club has made the decision to move on from these 10 players regardless.
Senior Situation Also in Flux
Beyond the academy exits, Arsenal are navigating a significant period of transition at senior level too. Katie McCabe, who had appeared set to leave on a free transfer, is now the subject of a potential contract reversal with the club reportedly reconsidering their position. Leah Williamson returned to the squad for the Everton fixture alongside McCabe, offering some encouraging news heading into the final game of the season.
Also read: Arsenal Women Season Ticket Prices Set to Rise for 2026/27 as Emirates Stadium Confirmed for All 13 Home WSL Games
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