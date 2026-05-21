Arsenal Midfielder Linked With San Diego Wave Move in Transfer That Would Reunite Her With Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal Women are preparing for one of the most significant summer rebuilds in their recent history, and the situation around Laila Harbert is one of the more intriguing subplots.

The young midfielder has been linked with a move to San Diego Wave FC, with the American club understood to be leading the race ahead of other interested WSL and NWSL sides.

🚨 MERCADO DE TRANSFERÊNCIAS



Laila Harbert deixará o Arsenal e deve se juntar ao San Diego Wave. O clube adicionou uma cláusula de recompra.



🗞 Telegraph (@KathrynBatte) pic.twitter.com/rkjg8gJlaU — Arsenal Women Brasil (@ArsenalWBrasil) May 18, 2026

What makes this particularly compelling is the Jonas Eidevall factor. The former Arsenal head coach recently took charge at San Diego Wave, and a reunion with a player he knows well from his time in north London gives the move a logic that goes beyond pure football. Harbert would be walking into an environment with a familiar face in charge, which matters enormously for a young player still finding her footing at senior level.

According to @KathrynBatte ,

🔵🔄English midfielder 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Laila Harbert is on the verge of joining 🇺🇸San Diego Wave after Arsenal accepted a bid from the US club.#SanDiegoWaveFC #ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/Oti3kZbD58 — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) May 18, 2026

Arsenal Protecting Their Investment

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sanction the transfer but have insisted on including a buy-back clause. That detail tells you everything. The Gunners are not washing their hands of Harbert. They are giving her the space to develop while retaining the right to bring her back if she fulfils the potential the club clearly still believes she has.

Laila Harbert & Erica Parkinson have recently been linked to moves to San Diego Wave and North Carolina Courage in the NWSL 👀🔥



So many Lionesses have made the move to America in the past few years 🇺🇸



📰 Kathryn Batte (The Telegraph) & Flo Lloyd-Hughes (The Cutback) pic.twitter.com/P1fqTMJyzz — girlactico (@girlactico) May 18, 2026

It is smart business from a club that has clearly learned lessons from losing young talent without recourse.

A Loan Career That Has Taught Her Plenty

Harbert spent time with Portland Thorns in the NWSL before a loan spell at Everton in the second half of this season. Minutes were limited at both clubs, but the experience of training and competing in different environments at a young age is rarely wasted.

🇺🇸San Diego Wave FC are set to sign Laila Harbert after Arsenal Women accepted a bid for the midfielder.

The youngster is expected to reunite with former Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall in San Diego.✍️



–– Via @KathrynBatte pic.twitter.com/fanDaZMahA — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 18, 2026

Arsenal’s Bigger Picture This Summer

The wider rebuild is substantial. McCabe, Pelova and others are out. Targets including Ona Batlle, Georgia Stanway, Geraldine Reuteler and Elina Cerci are all in the conversation.

🤝🏻 𝗚𝗘𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗪𝗔𝗬 jugará en el 𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗪𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡 el próximo curso



📝 La centrocampista inglesa tiene un preacuerdo con las gunners y se unirá cuando acabe contrato con el Bayern Múnich



🏥 Solo queda superar el reconocimiento médico



ℹ️ @TomJGarry pic.twitter.com/fMAefBuwm3 — Gol de Oro (@_goldeoro_es) May 18, 2026

This summer at Arsenal Women is going to be something worth watching closely.

Also read: Six Arsenal Women Called Up to England Squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Against Spain and Ukraine