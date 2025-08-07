Move Over Lamine Yamal: This Premier League Star Is the Only Player to Beat Him on the Comparison Matrix

A Premier League star has emerged as the only player capable of outperforming Lamine Yamal across multiple statistical categories, with the winger proving to be superior in five key metrics on the comparison matrix.

The Statistical Breakdown

The player in question is Bukayo Saka. The comparison matrix reveals Saka’s dominance in crucial attacking areas. The England international registers 0.4 goals per game compared to Yamal’s 0.3, while also edging the Barcelona prodigy in assists (0.6 vs 0.5) and chances created (3 vs 2).

Saka’s superiority extends to advanced metrics, with 9.4 touches in the opposition box compared to Yamal’s 8.1, demonstrating his greater penetration into dangerous areas. The Arsenal star also wins more fouls (2.1 vs 1.9), highlighting his ability to draw defenders and create opportunities for his team.

Most significantly, Saka’s through-ball production stands at 0.3 compared to Yamal’s impressive 1.1, though this reflects different tactical roles within their respective systems.

The Areas Where Lamine Yamal Excels

The Barcelona teenager dominates in dribbling statistics, completing 5.1 take-ons compared to Saka’s 2.2, with a success rate of 55.71% versus Saka’s 52.56%. His superior dribbling ability aligns with Barcelona’s possession-based system that encourages individual flair.

Yamal also leads in shots on target (1.5 vs 1.2), indicating greater shooting accuracy despite his lower goal output.

Context Behind the Numbers

Both players operate in different tactical environments that influence their statistical output. Yamal recorded 18 goals and 21 assists in the 2024/25 campaign under Hansi Flick, while Saka has contributed 12 goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season.

Lamine Yamal (via TransferMarkt)

The comparison matrix demonstrates that while Yamal excels in individual technical skills, Saka’s all-around contribution in goals, assists, and final-third involvement makes him the more complete attacking threat.

The Arsenal winger’s ability to consistently influence games across multiple metrics explains why he emerged as the only player to surpass the Barcelona sensation in this comprehensive statistical analysis.

