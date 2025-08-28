You Won’t Believe What Happened When Arsenal Last Met Port Vale – Blast From The Past Ahead Of Carabao Cup Clash

Twenty-seven years. That’s how long it’s been since Arsenal faced Port Vale, and the story of their last encounter on January 14, 1998, remains one of the most dramatic David vs. Goliath tales in FA Cup history.

Arsene Wenger lifting the FA Barclaycard Premiership trophy during Arsenal’s open top bus parade of the AXA FA Cup and the FA Barclaycard Premiership trophy to their fans held on May 12, 2002 at the Islington Town Hall in London, England. (Photo by: Craig Prentis/Getty Images)

Picture this: Arsène Wenger’s Arsenal, already building the foundation for their legendary Double-winning season, traveled to Vale Park for an FA Cup third round replay. The League Two minnows had somehow held the Gunners to a goalless draw at Highbury just days earlier, earning this dream second bite at the cherry. What followed was 120 minutes of pure FA Cup magic that nearly broke Arsenal hearts.

Read More: (Photo) Eberechi Eze’s Photoshoot has One Striking Similarity with A Tottenham Player Who Moved to Arsenal

The Night Port Vale Almost Shocked the World

Over 210 minutes across both matches, Port Vale held Arsenal, refusing to buckle under the pressure of facing players destined for Double glory. The replay finished 1-1 after extra time, setting up the most nerve-wracking penalty shootout in Vale’s history.

Arsenal eventually won 4-3 on penalties, but only after Allen Tankard‘s decisive miss broke Vale hearts and sent Wenger’s men through to face Middlesbrough. The cruel lottery of spot-kicks denied Port Vale one of the greatest upsets in FA Cup folklore.

Read More: Why This Key Stat Pressures Arsenal to Win the Title

The Context Makes It Even More Remarkable

This wasn’t just any Arsenal side that Vale pushed to the brink. Wenger’s team went on to win the Double that season, conquering both the Premier League and FA Cup with a swagger that defined late-90s football. Yet for 210 agonizing minutes, they couldn’t break down a Port Vale defense that played like their lives depended on it.

The fact that Arsenal needed both a replay and a penalty shootout to progress speaks volumes about Vale’s resilience and the magic that makes the FA Cup football’s greatest leveler.

Twenty-seven years later, they meet again – and Port Vale will remember exactly how close they came to glory.

Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?