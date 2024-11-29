Despite just 1 win in 21 years, the last time Manchester City beat Liverpool at Anfield wasn’t long ago

Here is a look at the last time Manchester City beat Liverpool at Anfield, a ground they have always dreaded to visit, even under Pep Guardiola.

It’s that time of the year again. Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield, and it couldn’t have come at the worst possible time for Pep Guardiola’s men. The Cityzens are coming off a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord at the Etihad, a game which saw the former lead 3-0 until the 75th minute, only to blow it all in the last 15 minutes.

That’s not all, Manchester City are winless since late October after a 1-0 win over Southampton. Since then they have crashed out of the EFL Cup (against Tottenham), lost away to Bournemouth, hammered by Sporting CP 4-1 in the Champions League, lost a game they were leading against Brighton in the EPL, and crushed at their own backyard by Tottenham again.

5 straight defeats and a draw, Guardiola is looking down the barrel, hoping to revive the season. They find themselves 8 points adrift of Liverpool, the leaders. Ahead of their game at the Anfield, here is a look at the last time Manchester City defeated the Reds at this iconic stadium.

Manchester City were cruising to the 2020/21 EPL title

llkay Gundogan for Manchester City (via X)

The match took place in February of the first-full lockdown EPL season, in 2021. City were already cruising to the EPL title, with only a whimper of a challenge from both Manchester United, Liverpool and maybe Chelsea.

The Cityzens went into the game as strong favorites, but history was completely against them. They had not won at the ground since 2003, a staggering 18 years. And Liverpool, hardly lose at their home ground.

The game sparked into life only in the second half

It was all square at the end of the first half, before Manchester City switched on right after the second half begun. Ilkay Gundogan gave the Cityzens the lead, but it was 1-0 only until the 63rd minute before Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool from the spot.

However, a last 20-minute carnage saw Manchester City blow away Liverpool, with a 1-4 away thrashing. Goals from Gundogan (brace), Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden made sure the Cityzens won at the ground for the first time in 18 years in the EPL.

Manchester City’s entire midfield that started that night is still a key part of the club

Rodri of Manchester City, writhing in pain after sustaining his ACL injury, against Arsenal during the 2024-25 season (via Sky Sports)

Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Bernardo Silva started for Manchester City that night, and the trio continue to start for them even today, albeit Rodri is out for the season due to injury.

The few players who started that night and are no longer a part of the club are – Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. While Zinchenko and Sterling are at Arsenal, Cancelo and Mahrez ply their trade in the Saudi League.

Liverpool are a much changed side than the City side of 2021

Jordan Henderson lifts the Champions League Trophy. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk was out of the 2020/21 season due to injury. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were the center-backs that night. Fabinho is currently in the Saudi League, whereas Henderson who was a part of the Saudi League between 2023 and 2024, is now at Ajax.

In attack, both Sadio Mane and Firmino have moved to the middle-east, as is the trend now. Thiago Alcantara is now retired, and Georginio Wijnaldum plays in the Saudi League as well.