Latest Video of Riccardo Calafiori Shows Positive Update Over Injury Concerns

The footage Arsenal fans desperately needed to see after weekend’s injury scare

Arsenal supporters can finally breathe easy. Fresh video footage from Singapore has delivered the Riccardo Calafiori update everyone was waiting for – and it’s exactly what Mikel Arteta needed to hear ahead of Thursday’s Tottenham clash.

The Riccardo Calafiori Injury Scare That Had Arsenal Fans Sweating

Weekend’s friendly against Newcastle turned ugly fast when Calafiori hobbled off early, clutching his knee and grimacing. Arteta’s post-match admission that his defender “felt something” only amplified the panic among Arsenal fans already traumatized by the Italian’s injury-plagued debut season.

Fan footage showing Calafiori with heavy strapping around his left knee sent alarm bells ringing. Six separate injury absences in 29 appearances last season meant any knock was going to trigger nightmares.

Tuesday’s Training Ground Relief

But Tuesday morning delivered the perfect antidote. Video clips captured Calafiori strolling into Singapore training looking completely normal – no limp, no support, no visible discomfort. Most importantly, zero bandaging around that troublesome knee.

The contrast couldn’t be starker. From weekend warrior wrapped in medical tape to Tuesday’s picture of health, walking freely alongside teammates as they prepared for their Hong Kong departure.

Here are some reactions from fans:

Calafiori’s fitness isn’t just about one player – it’s about Arsenal’s entire defensive structure. With the Italian’s injury history reading like a medical textbook, every tweak becomes a potential crisis.

Myles Lewis-Skelly proved capable cover last season, but Arsenal’s title ambitions demand Calafiori’s unique skill set consistently available.

The Road Ahead

Thursday’s North London Derby in Hong Kong will provide the real test. If Calafiori features against Spurs without incident, Arsenal can officially close the book on this injury scare.

Tuesday’s footage suggests that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

