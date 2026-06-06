Manchester City Women (WFC)
Laura Blindkilde Brown Named on PFA Young Player of the Year Shortlist After Breakthrough Season with Manchester City
Laura Blindkilde Brown has made the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year shortlist after enjoying her most important season yet with Manchester City.
The England international is competing against Chelsea duo Veerle Buurman and Alyssa Thompson, London City Lionesses’ Freya Godfrey, Tottenham’s Toko Koga and Arsenal’s Olivia Smith for an award voted on by fellow professionals.
Blindkilde Brown’s development under Andrée Jeglertz has been genuine to watch. Operating in a midfield two predominantly alongside Yui Hasegawa, she has excelled in a deeper role that allows her to use her defensive strengths while still showcasing the composure and creativity required at elite level. Only Bunny Shaw featured more for City across the entire campaign, which tells you about her importance to the team’s structure and success.
Her impact was not just about regular appearances. She won the September Etihad Player of the Month award and added goals to her contribution, including a strike in City’s 4-1 demolition of London City Lionesses. But the real value lies in what she does off the ball.
Her anticipation and energy in defensive situations have been consistently strong, and that work has freed Hasegawa to get forward more effectively than in previous seasons.
The Defensive Foundation
Young midfielders who excel defensively often get overlooked when individual awards are distributed. Blindkilde Brown should not be. She is building the right habits early.
Crucial in Big Moments
Her form towards the end of the season was particularly important as City edged towards the WSL title and FA Cup glory. She showed up when it mattered most.
The PFA awards ceremony is June 25 August. Blindkilde Brown has earned her place on this list through genuine football.
Also read: Hannah Cain Departs Leicester City After Six Years Following Foxes’ Relegation to WSL2
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Leila Ouahabi to Leave Manchester City After Four Years at Etihad as Spanish Defender Ends Trophy-Winning Spell
Leila Ouahabi’s time at Manchester City will come to an end when her contract expires next month, bringing closure to a four-year chapter that saw the Spanish full-back establish herself as a genuine fans’ favourite and key contributor to this season’s historic WSL title win.
The 33-year-old arrived from Barcelona in summer 2022 and has made 105 appearances across all competitions for City. She was part of the squad that ended the club’s decade-long wait for a league title, a contribution that underlines exactly what she has brought to the project. Ouahabi was not a star arrival that everyone was talking about. She became invaluable through consistency, experience and professionalism.
A Graceful Exit
Ouahabi was reflective in her statement about the departure. She acknowledged it was not an easy decision but felt the timing was right to move on and think about herself.
That is honest football. Players at her age and with her experience know their bodies better than anyone, and they deserve the space to make decisions that prioritize their own wellbeing and development. Manchester City clearly respected that.
One Last Chance at Glory
There is poetic timing to all of this. Ouahabi gets one final opportunity to collect a medal as a Manchester City player this weekend. City face Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, and if they win, she walks away with a domestic double from her last season. That would be a perfect way to end it.
What She Leaves Behind
Ouahabi called Manchester City her home, and that kind of language matters. She was not someone who arrived, collected a paycheck and left. She integrated into the club properly and became the kind of player that changes a dressing room. City will miss her, but they have given her the respect she deserves by letting her go on her own terms.
Also read: Khadija Shaw Signs Four Year Manchester City Deal as WSL Golden Boot Winner Ends Transfer Speculation
FA Cup
Andree Jeglertz Urges Manchester City to Finish Season on Highest Level in FA Cup Final as Dario Vidosic Prepares for Wembley Tribute to Late Father
Manchester City head into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley looking to cap off one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history. Having won the WSL title and secured Champions League qualification, manager Andree Jeglertz wants his squad to finish with another trophy and maintain the standards they have set across the entire campaign.
Jeglertz has been clear about his ambitions. The celebrations from the league title are done. Now he wants his team to produce a performance worthy of a Wembley final. That is not easy when you have already achieved the biggest prize available, but it is exactly what separates good managers from great ones. They do not let their squads get complacent once one objective is reached.
Shaw’s New Deal Sends Important Message
The manager also highlighted the importance of Khadija Shaw’s four-year contract extension this week. Shaw has been instrumental to City’s success this season and the fact she has committed her future sends a clear message about the club’s ambitions.
Jeglertz described her as both a great person and a great footballer, and those kinds of endorsements matter when you are trying to build a genuine project.
Vidosic Carries His Father Into the Final
Brighton’s Dario Vidosic will be thinking of his father Rado throughout Sunday’s match. The former Brighton women’s and girls’ head of coaching died aged 64 earlier this year.
Rado was a massive influence on his son’s career, both as a player and then as a coach. Dario followed his father into the game and now has the chance to honour his memory at Wembley. That is a story far bigger than football, but football provides the stage for it.
A Final Worth Fighting For
This is a genuinely interesting final. Manchester City are heavy favourites but Brighton have already shown this season they can produce magical moments. Sunday should be worth watching.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Arsenal
BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL
The BBC Football Awards 2026 were announced on May 28 with Declan Rice claiming Premier League Player of the Season, Khadija Shaw winning WSL Player of the Season with over 80 per cent of votes, and Mikel Arteta taking Manager of the Season ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League final against PSG on Saturday.
The full awards span four divisions across men’s and women’s football voted by BBC Sport’s expert panel including Fara Williams, Ellen White and Chris Sutton.
Premier League Dominated by Arsenal
Rice beat Bruno Fernandes and Igor Thiago to claim the top individual prize after driving Arsenal’s first title in 22 years. His set-piece expertise and midfield leadership were irreplaceable. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly won Breakthrough Player ahead of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Arsenal’s Max Dowman.
Fulham’s Harrison Reed claimed Goal of the Season for a thunderous 25-yard swerving effort against Liverpool that earned an equaliser from a losing position. Granit Xhaka’s £17 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland won Signing of the Season. Tottenham’s relegation battle won Shock of the Season. Brutal but accurate.
Khadija Shaw and Jeglertz Sweep the WSL
Shaw’s 21 goals in 22 games made her vote-winning automatic. Nobody came close. Andree Jeglertz won WSL Manager of the Season receiving every vote except one after breaking Chelsea’s stranglehold on the title. Veerle Buurman claimed WSL Breakthrough Player.
The FA Cup Final against Brighton on Sunday could add further personal recognition.
Scottish and EFL Recognition
Hearts’ Derek McInnes won Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season by a single vote over Motherwell’s Berthel Askou despite Celtic’s Martin O’Neill winning the title. Lincoln’s Michael Skubala won League One Manager unanimously. Bromley’s Andy Woodman claimed League Two Manager after back-to-back promotions from the National League.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
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