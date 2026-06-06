Laura Blindkilde Brown Named on PFA Young Player of the Year Shortlist After Breakthrough Season with Manchester City

Laura Blindkilde Brown has made the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year shortlist after enjoying her most important season yet with Manchester City.

BREAKING: : The six nominees for the Women's PFA Young Player of the Year have been revealed 🚨



The nominees include: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Veerle Buurman, Freya Godfrey, Toko Koga, Olivia Smith, Alyssa Thompson 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ezZSicvlfr — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 5, 2026

The England international is competing against Chelsea duo Veerle Buurman and Alyssa Thompson, London City Lionesses’ Freya Godfrey, Tottenham’s Toko Koga and Arsenal’s Olivia Smith for an award voted on by fellow professionals.

Laura Blindkilde Brown 🩵



The Cityzen’s midfield starlet makes her way into the Top Six for PFA Young Player of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/z6kjMv4DDt — PFA (@PFA) June 5, 2026

Blindkilde Brown’s development under Andrée Jeglertz has been genuine to watch. Operating in a midfield two predominantly alongside Yui Hasegawa, she has excelled in a deeper role that allows her to use her defensive strengths while still showcasing the composure and creativity required at elite level. Only Bunny Shaw featured more for City across the entire campaign, which tells you about her importance to the team’s structure and success.

The nominees for the @PFA Women's Young Player of the Year – Laura Blindkilde Brown, Veerle Buurman, Freya Godfrey, Tōko Koga, Olivia Smith, Alyssa Thompson pic.twitter.com/HCPDJMIMaz — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) June 5, 2026

Her impact was not just about regular appearances. She won the September Etihad Player of the Month award and added goals to her contribution, including a strike in City’s 4-1 demolition of London City Lionesses. But the real value lies in what she does off the ball.

Laura Blindkilde Brown has been shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/2AbzeRHn3A — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) June 5, 2026

Her anticipation and energy in defensive situations have been consistently strong, and that work has freed Hasegawa to get forward more effectively than in previous seasons.

The Defensive Foundation

Young midfielders who excel defensively often get overlooked when individual awards are distributed. Blindkilde Brown should not be. She is building the right habits early.

Crucial in Big Moments

Her form towards the end of the season was particularly important as City edged towards the WSL title and FA Cup glory. She showed up when it mattered most.

The PFA awards ceremony is June 25 August. Blindkilde Brown has earned her place on this list through genuine football.

Alyssa Thompson and Veerle Buurman have both been shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year in their debut season. pic.twitter.com/cBBJhZGWwI — blueboy🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Blueboydd2) June 5, 2026

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