Laura Rudiger: Antonio Rudiger wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Laura Rudiger is a housemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger. Let us see everything about the lovely couple in our article.
Rudiger comes from Germany, and she is known for being the long-time partner of UEFA Champions League winner Antonio Rudiger. Her partner has represented the German national football team and played 81 matches.
Laura Rudiger and Antonio Rudiger Families
Laura Rudiger was born in 1993 in Germany. Unfortunately, anything more about her family is not known as she has disclosed any information regarding this. The young model doesn’t like to speak about her family.
On March 3, 1993, Antonio Rudiger was born in Berlin, Germany, to his father Matthias and his mother, Lily. He also has a half-brother of Sahr Senesie.
Laura Rudiger husband Antonio Rudiger
Antonio began his professional football career with VfB Stuttgart II. On January 29, 2012, Rudiger made his debut for the first team of VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
During 2015-2017 he was signed by Roma for $9 million, and then the turning point of his career was when Chelsea signed him for a whopping $28 million in 2017, where he won the FA Cup in his first season.
He went on to win the UEFA Europa Cup in the second season and the UEFA Champions League in 2021. Rudiger played international football for Germany, made his debut in March 2014 and was also a part of the squad that won the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.
During his time at Chelsea, Antonio Rüdiger made a memorable 100th club appearance against Leicester City in February 2020, scoring two headers in the process. In May 2021, he and Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League for the first time. His first Champions League goal came against Real Madrid in April 2022, but Chelsea was ultimately eliminated.
In May, Rüdiger informed Chelsea of his impending departure. He later agreed to a four-year contract with Real Madrid in June 2022. In August and September, respectively, he made his club debut and scored his first goal. In October, Rüdiger was involved in an incident that resulted in a facial injury, which also made headlines. He took part in the Euro 2020 tournament, where Germany lost in the round of 16, and the FIFA World Cup 2022, where Germany lost in the group stage.
Laura Rudiger and Antonio Rudiger Kids
Antonio and Laura tied the knot in 2019 after dating for some years in a private wedding ceremony attended by only close friends and family members. They have two children together, Djamal Sahr Rudiger, born in February 2020 and Aliyah Trophy Rudiger in June 2021.
Laura Rudiger Profession, Career, Net Worth
Laura is one of the most mysterious WAGs in the footballing world. She is a very private person who is away from all the spotlight. She graduated from a university in Germany.
She hasn’t disclosed anything about her occupation, and nothing is known about her net worth as well. But Rudiger has a net worth of over $30 million. She is not on social media and this is a surprising thing. There is also no information about her profession. Some say she is a model and some say she is a TikTok user.
Real Sociedad vs PSG preview, team news, tickets and prediction
Real Sociedad returns to the midst of Europe’s elite clubs in the UEFA Champions League after a ten-year absence from the competition while Paris Saint-Germain continues their quest for what has been an elusive Champions League trophy, coming close to glory in 2020 but ended up second best to Bayern Munich in the final.
The 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage draw set Real Sociedad up against the likes of Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, and Liga Portugal champions Benfica in group D while Paris Saint-Germain found themselves in a tough group with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United.
Real Sociedad were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Milan in their first group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League. Real Sociedad went into the lead early on with just four minutes played as Brais Mendez won the ball back from Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni high up the pitch before slotting a cool finish past Yann Sommer in goal.
Inter Milan found a late equalizer in the 87th minute through captain Lautaro Martinez after he powered home Davide Frattesi’s low cross to the back post. Real Sociedad put the disappointment of conceding a late equalizer against Inter Milan when they faced RB Salzburg in their second group stage game, emerging comfortable 2-0 winners.
Real Sociedad captain, Mikel Oryabazal put his team in front just seven minutes into the game, dribbling his way into the box before picking out the bottom corner with a brilliant effort. A swift counterattack saw Real Sociedad double their lead in the 27th minute as Brais Mendez picked up the ball in his half before charging deep into Salzburg territory, getting into the penalty area, and rifling his shot into the back of the net.
La Real followed up their win over RB Salzburg with a 1-0 win over Portuguese giants Benfica, despite being the better team for over an hour in the game, Real Sociedad had to wait till the 63rd minute to get their opener with Brais Mendez powering home from inside the box after receiving a cut-back from teammate Ander Barrenetxea. Another 3-1 victory over Benfica all but confirmed Real Sociedad a place in the knockout rounds.
A fantastic first-half display saw La Real coast to a three-goal lead within the first twenty-one minutes courtesy of goals from Mikel Merino, Mikel Oryabazal, and Ander Barrenetxea. Rafa Silva pulled one back for Benfica in the second half but the damage had already been done. The subsequent goalless draw against RB Salzburg and Inter Milan respectively were enough to see Real Sociedad finish top of group D.
Paris Saint-Germain got their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign off to a great start, securing a much-needed 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their opening game. After being frustrated throughout the first half, it took just four minutes into the second half for PSG to get their breakthrough as Niklas Sule was penalized for a handball inside the box before Kylian Mbappe stepped up to convert from the penalty spot.
Achraf Hakimi doubled PSG’s lead nine minutes later as his lovely interchange of passes with Vitinha exposed the Dortmund backline before the full-back wrapped the move up with a cool and composed finish. PSG failed to follow up their win over Dortmund with another win as they suffered a rather embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their second group-stage match.
Paris Saint-Germain dominated possession from the onset but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Magpies from taking the lead in the 17th minute after Marquinhos’ loose pass saw Alexander Isak force Donnarumma into a save before Almiron pounced on the rebound, curling a left-footed finish into the bottom corner of the net. Dan Burn doubled Newcastle’s lead with a header at the back post before halftime. Second-half strikes from Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar on either side of Lucas Hernandez’s consolation goal helped the Magpies put the game to bed.
PSG bounced back from their defeat to Newcastle with a comfortable 3-0 victory over AC Milan. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Kolo Muani, and Kang-In Lee ensured victory for Paris Saint-Germain. However, PSG fell short in the reverse fixture as they suffered a 2-1 defeat despite taking the lead in the 9th minute through Milan Skriniar. Goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud respectively helped AC Milan complete a comeback. Consecutive 1-1 draws against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund respectively were enough for PSG to secure a spot in the round of 16.
Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain will be locking horns for the first time in history hence there are no head-to-head statistics available at the time of writing.
Match tickets
This intriguing encounter at the Reale Arena in Spain is set to kick off on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 20:00 GMT.
The 40,000-capacity stadium is set to host this thrilling encounter.
Getting tickets for the Real Sociedad vs PSG tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.
Team news
Line-ups
Real Sociedad like to play out from the back, playing short, risky passes around their 18-yard box in a bid to lure the opposition in. Injury worries include Umar Sadiq (thigh), Takefusa Kubo (muscle), and Martin Merquelanz (knee)
Real Sociedad XI: Remiro, Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney, Mendez, Merino, Zubimendi, Barrenetxea, Silva, Oryabazal
Paris Saint-Germain look to dominate possession of the ball through short passes enabling them to control the game for long periods, especially in the opposition half. Injury worries include Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles tendon), Milan Skriniar (ankle), Fabian Ruiz (dislocated shoulder)
PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Lee, Barcola, Mbappe, Dembele
Prediction
Real Sociedad will come into this game hoping they will have enough to contain the likes of Mbappe and Dembele in the PSG attack. PSG will be looking to progress and continue their quest for European glory. Paris Saint-Germain should have enough in them to emerge victorious.
Real Sociedad 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Who is Annie Kilner? Learn all about Kyle Walker’s ex-fiancee
Annie Kilner is a model and a reality TV star, and she is known for being the ex-fiancee of Manchester City star Kyle Walker.
Annie comes from England, and she is known for being the long-time partner of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.
Annie Kilner Facts
|Birth Place
|England, United Kingdom
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth (2021)
|$100 K
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|30
|Date of Birth
|1992
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|British
|Ex-Fiance
|Kyle Walker
|Children
|3 children
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Annie Kilner and Kyle Walker Families
Annie was born on August 10 1992, in England. As she is a very private person, nothing much is known about her personal life, but she has one sibling named Sian Kilner, who is very close to her.
Kyle Andrew Walker was born on May 28 1990, in Sheffield, England. He is of Jamaican descent. He was born to his mother, Tracey Walker, and father, Michael Walker. Walker grew up in the Sharrow area of the city.
Annie Kilner’s ex-fiance Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker is one of the stars for Manchester City and also for England. He started his journey at his boyhood club Sheffield United and was promoted to the full team at 18 years old.
Walker’s performances at Sheffield United earned him a move to the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Still, they were again loaned back to Rangers and Aston Villa, but after some good performances, he cemented his place at the Tottenham Hotspur team.
Kyle Walker joined Manchester City in 2019 and later marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester City with a goal against Sheffield United but didn’t celebrate due to his allegiance to his former club. In the 2020-21 season, he scored in the FA Cup but was later knocked out by Chelsea.
Walker won the Premier League in 2021 and reached the Champions League final but lost to Chelsea. In 2021-22, he scored his first Champions League goal. In the 2022-23 season, he faced a tactical shift but impressed in the Champions League against Real Madrid. Manchester City won the Premier League and FA Cup in 2023, with Walker playing a key role. He became vice-captain and led the team to a UEFA Super Cup victory.
Walker played international football for England and was a part of the England side at UEFA 2016 and 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was part of the England squad for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, where he performed well and scored his first international goal in 2023.
Annie Kilner and Kyle Walker Kids
These two have really seen some ups and downs in their relationships and have been the most controversial relationships. Walker and Kilner started dating in their teens and have been through a lot.
They dated for over nine years before separating back in May 2019, but they again got back together almost a year later when Walker proposed a $250,000 engagement ring to Annie.
But here is the catch Walker has some track record with various women and has been accused of cheating many times, mainly for different bedding models. In 2020, just before they got back together with Annie, Walker had a sex party with escort Louise McNamara. They ended their relationship after Walker confessed that he had impregnated another woman (Lauren Goodman), and Annie also had an affair with Joshua Cox for a while.
Annie and Kyle have three sons together Roman, Riaan and Reign. Other than that, Walker had a fourth child with Lauren Goodman in 2020.
Anna Kilner Profession, Career, Net Worth
Annie is a professional model, a reality star and also a social media influencer. She has worked with many famous brands as well.
Not much is known about her education, but she enrolled in a university to pursue her dream as a model. Kilner has outstanding social media popularity with over 19k followers. She has a net worth of $100 K apart from Kyle’s net worth, which is estimated to be around $35 Million.
FAQs about Annie Kilner
|When did Annie Kilner and Kyle Walke get married?
|They are not married
|What is Annie Kilner doing now?
|She is a model, influencer and reality TV star.
|How old is Annie Kilner?
|Annie is 30 years old.
|Nationality of Annie Kilner?
|Annie Kilner is British
|What is Annie’s net worth?
|She has a net worth of around $100 K.
Champions League Quarter Finalists 2023 – Dates & Matchups
2023 Champions League Quarter Final Draw – All The Matchups & Dates
The highly anticipated conclusion of the 2022/2023 Champions League is nearing, and there are only eight teams left in the mix. The list includes two clubs from England – the defending Premier League champion Manchester City and the Blues from London.
The defending Champions League winner managed to win against Liverpool in fashion, but probably the biggest surprise are the three Italian clubs that made it to the Quarter Finals, with the likes of Inter, Milan, and Napoli. The two remaining teams and the Bundesliga contender Bayern Munich and the amazing Benfica.
The Champions League 2023 Quarter Final draw took place on Friday, 17 March, at the House of European Football in Nyon, and it was an open draw – meaning that teams from the same country could play each other.
There were no seedings and country protection – so teams that came up against in the group stage could meet again. Without further ado, let’s get to the matchups, see who will play against who, when the matches will take place, and more.
The Heavyweight Contests
The first legs of the 2023 Champion League quarter finals will take place on the 11th and 12th of April, while the second legs will come just a week later on the 18th and the 19th of April – and you can already find the Best casino bonuses uk and bet on your favorite. The first contest is the matchup in which the defending champions will play against Chelsea.
It’s the third consecutive season in which Real Madrid is playing against Chelsea, with Chelsea winning against the Spanish team in the 20/21 season, but losing in the 21/22 season.
The 14-time winners remain the favorites in the match up, with odds of 1.92 (decimal) for the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu.
According to Product Owner Tony Sloterman, the Blues have improved dramatically over the last few months with their new coach Graham Potter, but are still coming into the matchup as the heavy underdogs against the mighty Madrid side. The first match will be played in Madrid on the 12th of April, while the second leg in London is only 6 days later.
The biggest matchup of the quarter-finals, however, has to be the clash between the two titans – Bayern Munich against Manchester City. The German side blasted through the eighth finals against PSG, and they seem like the team to beat this year.
Nagelsmann’s team hasn’t dropped a point this year, with some majestic victories against Inter, Milan, and Paris. However, don’t think for a second that Pep Guardiola will have it easy with the Munich side.
Joshua Kimmich said that City will probably be the toughest opponent they’ll face this season, but he and his teammates are looking forward to playing against the Premier League champion and their former coach. The whole football world will enjoy the matchup, especially when considering that the two teams are among the favorites to lift the trophy at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 10 June.
The English side has the home advantage for the first leg which will be on April 11, while the second leg will be played in Munich on April 19.
Napoli faces Milan while Inter goes against Benfica for a possible all-Italian semi-final
Inter made it to the quarter-finals of the CL for the first time in 12 years, and they haven’t been very successful in the biggest European club championship since the Jose Mourinho era, when they lifted the trophy in 2010.
Coach Simone Inzaghi said that the team is very proud to be back in the CL quarter-finals, and he believes that the two games against the Portuguese side will be amazing.
Benfica, on the other side, is looking very hot right now. They won their group and breezed past Club Brugge, and are looking very determined to reach the later stages of the competition – the first time since 1990.
The first leg will take place on the 11th of April in Lisbon, while the return leg is scheduled for April 19 in Milan.
The last matchup is the clash between the two Italian sides – Napoli and Milan. With a 20-point difference in the Italian Serie A, Napoli enters the matchup as a favorite, but as you can never underestimate the Rossoneri.
They are seven-time European champions for a reason, and we’re more than certain that they’ll try their best to reach the semis once again.
