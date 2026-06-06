Lauren James Wins Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season After Stunning Strike Against Arsenal in Champions League Quarter-Final

Lauren James has been voted Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season for 2025/26, claiming supporter recognition for a moment of genuine quality against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final.

Your @ConstantContact Goal of the Season winner: Lauren James. 🏆



LJ has won the award with her long-range strike vs Arsenal. 👏 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 5, 2026

The 24-year-old collected a half-cleared corner in the first leg, shifted onto her left foot and struck a 25-yard effort into the top corner with Chelsea trailing. It was the kind of goal that separates good finishers from great ones.

Rocking up in Reece’s shirt. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AcbxgLtdqB — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 4, 2026

James recovered well from an early-season injury sustained while helping England retain the European Championship. Once fit, she produced consistently impressive performances that culminated in her being voted Player of the Season by supporters. Now the Goal of the Season award adds another accolade to a campaign that underlined her importance to Chelsea’s attacking structure.

Lauren James, Alyssa Thompson and Veerle Buurman have all been nominated ahead of the 2026 PFA Awards. 👏 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 5, 2026

She joins an exclusive group of Chelsea players to win Player of the Season twice. Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert are the only others to achieve the feat. That is genuine company, players who have defined eras at Stamford Bridge through their consistency and quality.

A Goal That Mattered

This was not just a spectacular finish. It came in a crucial European tie when Chelsea needed inspiration. James delivered exactly that. The technique required to shift the ball onto her weaker foot and strike cleanly from that distance is elite level.

Which goal gets your vote? 🎯



Vote for your @ConstantContact Goal of the Season on the Chelsea App now! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 31, 2026

Competitive Voting

Sam Kerr’s final goal for Chelsea, a volley against Manchester United, finished as runner-up. Ellie Carpenter’s solo strike against Barcelona rounded out the top three. The supporters had genuine options, which made James’ third of the vote even more impressive.

LJ ready for some international action. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/CIoNOa3U46 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 5, 2026

James is becoming exactly what Chelsea need. Reliable, talented, and capable of producing moments that change games when it matters most.

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