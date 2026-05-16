Lauren James Named Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season for Second Time After Stunning Second Half of Campaign

Lauren James has been voted Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season for 2025/26 by Blues supporters, claiming more than 30 per cent of the fan vote to secure the award for the second time in her career at the club.

Lauren James has been voted Chelsea Player of the Season by supporters! 🏆



It’s the second time in her career that LJ has won the award. 👏 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 15, 2026

The England international will receive the trophy ahead of Chelsea’s final WSL fixture against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, a fitting stage for a player who has delivered some of the most memorable moments of the season.

LAUREN JAMES STRAIGHT FROM A FREE-KICK pic.twitter.com/LxglxlDX3L — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 3, 2026

A Season That Started Late but Finished Brilliantly

James missed the early part of the campaign through injury, having helped England retain the European Championship over the summer. She made her return in a UEFA Women’s Champions League win over St Polten, forcing an own goal on her comeback, and never looked back from there.

‼️ Lauren James has been voted #CFCW Player of the Season after receiving more than 30% of the fan vote.



She will be presented with the award before kick-off against against United tomorrow at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/ESn4HNHbGK — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 15, 2026

Across 17 matches in the second half of the season she contributed 10 goals and three assists, a return that underlines just how decisive she became once fully fit. She also surpassed 100 appearances for Chelsea in January.

Stina Blackstenius has the most goals per 90 in the WSL this season ⚽️



🥇1.12 Stina Blackstenius 🔫

🥈0.98 Chloe Kelly 🔫

🥉0.97 Kerolin 🌊

0.92 Bunny Shaw 🌊

0.91 Sam Kerr 🔵

0.68 Kirsty Hanson 🟣

0.64 Lauren James 🔵

0.62 Viv Miedema 🌊

(270+ mins)#BarclaysWSL #AWFC pic.twitter.com/CxJngmXlYS — Sam Biccarino (@stattorino) May 15, 2026

The Moments That Defined Her Season

There were several standout contributions. James was named player of the match in the League Cup final after helping Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0. She scored a stunning long-range left-footed effort against Arsenal in the Champions League.

🏆Lauren James has been voted Chelsea Women's Player of the Season.

This is her second time winning the award.

She joins Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby as the only players who have won the award twice. #CFCW pic.twitter.com/4tMOEfGczu — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) May 15, 2026

She also contributed a goal and assist in a win over Aston Villa, and struck twice at Leicester City to help secure European football for next season.

Making History at Chelsea

By winning the award for a second time, James joins an elite group. Only Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert have previously claimed the Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season on more than one occasion.

🚨 Lauren James has been named Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season for 2025/26.



Fully deserved, LJ. 💙



(@ChelseaFCW)#CFCW pic.twitter.com/0FGIX6k9Bm — ChelseaReport (@chelsreport_) May 15, 2026

Having signed a new four-year contract in March, James is clearly at the centre of everything Chelsea are building heading into 2026/27.

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