Lauren James Signs New Chelsea Contract: Duration and Other Details

Chelsea is delighted to announce that Lauren James has signed a new contract until 2030. The news comes on the same day her brother and men’s team captain Reece agreed to a new long term contract with the club, which is absolutely brilliant for the Blues.

Chelsea secure the James Siblings 💙



Both Lauren (until 2030) and Reece James (until 2032) have signed a new contract with Chelsea on the same day 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AZlPvN9uks — W Golazo (@WGolazo) March 13, 2026

Having trained in the Chelsea Academy from Under 10 to Under 14 level, Lauren later signed for the Blues as a professional at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. She has since made 105 appearances and scored 31 goals for the club, winning the Women’s Super League title in each of her four full seasons.

Her club. Her future. – 💙 Lauren James signs a new contract with the Blues until 2030. This is her story… https://t.co/pamjlaFMrc — CFC News ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCnews) March 13, 2026

Really Happy and Over the Moon

Lauren said, “I’m really happy and over the moon to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. It’s been my club since I was young, so I’m really pleased to have extended my stay here. I can’t wait to make more memories, hopefully have more success, and win more trophies with this amazing club.”

Signature secured. ✍️



Lauren James extended a her contract with @ChelseaFCW until 2030.



📸 Jermaine Addo-Yeboah pic.twitter.com/ulpuqRY5SV — Since 71 (@Since71Blog) March 14, 2026

Chelsea Women’s CEO Aki Mandhar said, “We are delighted that Lauren is extending her contract. Lauren is one of the most technically gifted players this country has produced, and Chelsea through and through. Everyone connected to the club is extremely proud of everything she has achieved in blue.”

Established Herself as One of Best Players

Returning to Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Lauren’s Chelsea debut came that November in a UEFA Women’s Champions League game against Swiss side Servette. Her first goal was scored in a 9-0 win over Leicester City later that season.

Chelsea starlet Lauren James has signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030… the same day as her brother Reece signs his new deal until 2032 😅



A good day for the James family 🫶 pic.twitter.com/0DFwakKuBm — الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (@alhjaj_abw10188) March 13, 2026

The 2023-24 campaign saw our talented forward establish herself as one of the best players in the women’s game. She scored 16 goals in 23 starts, including a first ever hat trick against Liverpool as the Blues once again secured the WSL title.

Also read: Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker

