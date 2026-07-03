Manchester United Secure Layla Drury on First Professional Contract as Academy Star Breaks Records

Manchester United have secured young forward Layla Drury on her first professional contract, making the 17 year old the youngest player to sign professional terms with the club. The academy graduate broke into the first team last season following an impressive development pathway through United’s youth structures.

🚨 BREAKING: Layla Drury Signs First Professional Contract with Manchester United



Manchester United's youngest-ever women's player, Layla Drury, has signed her first professional contract with the club.



The 17-year-old made history earlier this year by becoming United Women's… pic.twitter.com/Wu8ebCcBmy — Sportful (@sportful) July 2, 2026

Drury made her debut in January’s 5-0 FA Cup victory over Burnley at Progress With Unity Stadium, scoring in the fixture to become United’s youngest women’s goalscorer. The forward featured in seven games across all competitions last season including five WSL appearances as a substitute, demonstrating genuine first team readiness despite her tender age.

📝 CONTRACT ALERT:



Layla Drury is set to sign her first pro contract with #mufc.



👉 The 17-year-old became #MUwomen's youngest player and scorer in January, aged 16 at the time, and is set to be with the first-team squad next term.#MUFC#MUwomen



[@TomJGarry] pic.twitter.com/922Eaut7fC — MightOfUnited 🔴 (@MightOfUnited) July 2, 2026

Academy Development Delivers Tangible First Team Impact

Drury’s progression represents genuine success story for United’s youth development philosophy. Rather than simply accumulating academy graduates, she transitioned into meaningful first team contribution within weeks of debut. Her record-breaking goalscoring feat at such young age suggests exceptional talent combined with mental maturity required for elite level football.

Layla Drury and Millie Turner Interview after beating Burnley 5-0: pic.twitter.com/ZUmuuAELVw — James (@James_Newhill) January 18, 2026

The forward switched international allegiance from Wales to England in February, indicating her trajectory toward senior England consideration. That progression timeline feels realistic given her accelerated development pathway through United’s systems.

Squad Overhaul Continues With Defensive Changes

United completed the Andrea Medina signing while confirming departures of Hannah Blundell and Leah Galton. Blundell departs after 95 appearances and Players’ Player of the Year recognition in 2022-23. Galton leaves after eight years as second highest goalscorer in club history.

Finding out what Andrea's trademark celebration means 😅🎶 pic.twitter.com/BOf5TcnvuB — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 2, 2026

Drury’s emergence feels genuinely transformative for United’s attacking future. Rather than relying on established names, they’ve identified exceptional youth talent capable of immediate impact. That strategic focus on development should deliver sustainable competitive advantage moving forward.

Also read: Manchester United Sign Spanish Defender Andrea Medina From Atletico Madrid on Three Year Deal