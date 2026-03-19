Chelsea Dragon
Why the League Cup Win Is A Big Boost for Chelsea Going Into Next Block According to Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor says that the club’s Subway Women’s League Cup final success will give them a big boost going into the next block of matches. The Blues retained the trophy after beating Manchester United 2-0 in the final at Ashton Gate in Bristol.
Chelsea now turn their attention towards a Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday. Bompastor says the result at the weekend has given her side a massive lift, which is absolutely spot on from the French boss.
Always Big Confidence Boost When You Win Trophy
“When you win a trophy, it’s always a big confidence boost, and when the players are playing with confidence, that’s when they’re at their best level,” Bompastor said when speaking in the pre match press conference. “From that point of view, I think it’s really positive.”
She continued, “We know the quality that we have in the squad, and we know that when we perform at our best level, we can beat every team. We are going to keep the same mentality, working hard, making sure we come into every game as best prepared as possible and we perform at our best level.”
Brighton Will Be Really Motivated
Opponents Brighton and Hove Albion also go into the game with a positive mindset. Head coach Dario Vidosic has returned to work before the international break following a period of compassionate leave. Bompastor says her side will have to perform well to get the win, which is frankly the right attitude.
She said, “They haven’t played much football in recent weeks. It’ll be great for them to play games again so they will be really motivated. Brighton are a team that play really good football, and having their manager back will give them a boost in terms of confidence.”
Want to Finish as High as Possible
Chelsea faces six more games in this block before the next international break. Bompastor is keen to take things one game at a time. “We know that we still have a few games left in this block, and we want to take it game by game, one by one. We are really focusing on the game tomorrow. We know every game will be important, and we want to finish as high as possible in the table. Every game is three points,” she said.
Chelsea’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion takes place at Kingsmeadow at 7 pm on Wednesday. The Blues sit third in the table, a point behind second placed Manchester United.
Also read: Former Lincoln City Midfielder Neil Redfearn Takes Over Relegation Haunted Durham Women as 60 Year Old Returns to Management for Final Six Matches of WSL2 Season
Chelsea
26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days
Catarina Macario is expected to leave Chelsea F.C. Women and complete a move to San Diego Wave FC with the transfer window nearing its final days. Reports suggest the NWSL side is working quickly to finalize the deal, which could be worth roughly $8 million in total contract value.
The proposed transfer fee is believed to be around $300,000, which is frankly a favorable outcome for Chelsea given that Macario’s contract expires this summer. Without a sale now, the American international could have left the club as a free agent at the end of the season, which would have been disastrous business.
San Diego Using High Impact Player Rule
San Diego Wave are planning to sign the forward using the NWSL’s High Impact Player rule, a mechanism that allows clubs to pay certain star players up to $1 million outside the league’s salary cap. To qualify, players must meet specific performance or profile criteria, which Macario certainly does.
The current NWSL salary cap stands at $3.7 million, making the rule an important tool for attracting top international talent. This represents a significant investment from San Diego, who are absolutely serious about building a championship winning squad.
Has Not Featured Regularly for Chelsea
Macario has not featured regularly for Chelsea in recent weeks, partly due to injury concerns and the uncertainty surrounding her future. Despite her absence, Chelsea recently secured their first trophy of the season by defeating Manchester United Women in the Women’s League Cup final.
The London club remain active on multiple fronts, still competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and preparing for the quarter final stage of the Women’s FA Cup.
Chelsea Sit Third in WSL
However, Chelsea’s domestic league campaign has been more challenging. For the first time in five seasons, they are no longer clear favorites for the Women’s Super League title under manager Sonia Bompastor.
Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Brighton
Chelsea Women vs Brighton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea hosts Brighton in Women’s Super League action at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday evening, with the Blues hoping to continue their good recent form. The match was rescheduled from the weekend just gone to allow Chelsea to compete in the League Cup final at Ashton Gate on Sunday.
Sonia Bompastor’s side picked up their first piece of silverware of the season courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, with Lauren James and Aggie Beever Jones netting to ensure the Blues retained the trophy. Chelsea sits third in the table, a point behind second placed Manchester United and a point ahead of Arsenal, who have played a game fewer.
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Venue: Kingsmeadow, London
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, WSL YouTube
Blues Missing Key Defenders Through Injury
Chelsea will be without several key defenders for this encounter. Millie Bright is likely to miss the match following an injury, while Naomi Girma picked up a small calf injury that ruled her out of the League Cup final. Nathalie Bjorn suffered an injury during the final after only managing five minutes, and it does not look good according to Bompastor.
Kadeisha Buchanan made her return from an ACL injury in the final, which is brilliant news for the Blues. However, Bompastor will be cautious about overusing the Canadian defender, who has been out since November 2024.
Brighton Struggling for Form Recently
Brighton have lost three of their four WSL fixtures since Chelsea beat them 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium in December. The Seagulls were most recently beaten 3-2 by West Ham on February 8, which continued their poor run of results.
This will be Brighton’s first WSL game since February 8, a gap of 38 days, which is absolutely massive. Such a long wait between top flight matches could work against Dario Vidosic’s side, who may lack match sharpness.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Lawrence, Buchanan, Bjorn, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Nusken; Reiten, James, Ramirez; Beever-Jones
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Walsh; Bance, Pattinson, Kullberg, Pecho; Bergsvand, Losada; Bremer, Terland, Olme; Belloumou
Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
Chelsea Dragon
USWNT Watch: Alyssa Thompson Wins League Cup With Chelsea While Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes Lift French Cup With Lyon as Silverware Galore
It has been a busy few weeks for members of the United States women’s national team who returned to major club competitions shortly after winning the SheBelieves Cup for the eighth time. Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes, teammates for both club and country, helped OL Lyonnes capture the French Cup title, defeating Paris Saint Germain 1-0.
Chelsea faced Manchester United in the League Cup final on Sunday, with USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson dressing for the Blues. Naomi Girma was ruled out with an injury, while Cat Macario was not included in the squad. Chelsea defeated Manchester United and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis Joyce 2-0 thanks to goals from Lauren James and Aggie Beaver Jones.
No Girma No Problem as Chelsea Find Way
Chelsea were without several key players in Sunday’s League Cup final, including USWNT center back Naomi Girma, who did not dress because of a calf injury. The Blues faced a difficult task against Manchester United without Girma, Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, and Ellie Carpenter, among others.
Still, Chelsea found a way despite the absences. “Hopefully it’s not too bad and she can be available for the next game,” Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor told the BBC when asked about Girma. The Blues return to action on Wednesday against Brighton.
Yohannes Shines as Super Sub for Lyon
While Yohannes was not involved in OL Lyonnes’ goal against PSG, she played an important role after entering in the second half, ensuring there was no drop off in the team’s rhythm. Subbing into midfield and maintaining the same level of play is a job well done, and Yohannes often delivers when asked to do just that.
Heaps All Over Pitch in Cup Victory
Lindsey Heaps was all over the pitch in OL Lyonnes’ victory over PSG. She was involved in several attacking runs, quick combinations, and one two moments throughout the match. Heaps’ dummy on a cross set up Melchie Dumornay for the go ahead goal, which proved decisive.
Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
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