Burnley FC
Leah Galton Joins Burnley Women on Free Transfer as Manchester United Legend Pursues Championship Opportunity in Women’s Super League 2
Leah Galton has concluded her eight-year Manchester United tenure through her Burnley Women free-agent appointment, establishing elite attacking talent pursuing second-tier competitive engagement during her 32-year-old career phase.
The former United winger’s 111 Women’s Super League appearances combined with her 35-goal championship contribution establishes credible elite pedigree suggesting meaningful institutional value extending beyond merely mentorship provision, validating Burnley’s confidence in her competitive contribution capability despite their second-tier positioning.
Galton’s explicit recognition that “I wasn’t too sure what was going to happen, but Burnley have come in for me and I absolutely said yes” establishes appropriate institutional gratitude suggesting genuine enthusiasm regarding her Burnley commencement rather than merely convenient opportunity acceptance. Her acknowledgement that she requires “a little bit of work to do before I’m fully ready to be back on the pitch” suggests honest fitness assessment regarding pre-season absence impact, validating realistic integration timeline transcending purely immediate competitive expectations.
Elite Manchester United Legacy Validates Championship Credentials
Galton’s 2018 Manchester United inaugural squad participation combined with her 2023-24 Women’s FA Cup championship achievement establishes genuine elite-level career arc suggesting sustained championship-winning mentality.
Her 35-goal Women’s Super League contribution alongside her European competition engagement demonstrates credible attacking excellence validating her meaningful competitive contribution potential supporting Burnley’s championship objectives despite their second-tier positioning.
Experience-Based Mentorship Supports Squad Development
Galton’s explicit pre-season fitness work combined with her gradual competitive reintegration establishment suggests appropriate professional approach prioritising sustainable engagement rather than premature excessive demands.
Jackie Bachteler’s squad development philosophy aligned with Galton’s institutional integration suggests purposeful mentorship structure supporting their competitive establishment alongside her personal fitness restoration.
Wolverhampton Engagement Represents Realistic Debut Opportunity
Galton’s potential Wolverhampton Friday introduction combined with her number 44 squad assignment suggests pragmatic competitive readiness assessment enabling near-term playing opportunity.
That realistic debut timeline combined with her championship-winning mentality positions Galton favorably for meaningful Burnley contribution supporting their Women’s Super League 2 championship campaign throughout her anticipated tenure.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Praises Lauren James Tactical Flexibility and Lexi Potter Emergence as Chelsea Dominate Manchester United 5-0
Burnley FC
Wolves Women Sign Jasmine Matthews From Burnley as First Professional Era Recruit
Wolverhampton Wanderers Women have completed the signing of defender Jasmine Matthews from Burnley, marking their first summer addition ahead of their debut season in the Women’s Super League 2. The Cornwall-born defender joins on a two year deal from 1 July, bolstering Dan McNamara’s defensive options as the club prepares for professional football.
Matthews brings over 150 Women’s Super League appearances and a wealth of experience across the top tier. The defender previously played for Bristol City and Liverpool, where she enjoyed two spells and helped the Reds secure promotion from the Championship in 2022. She has also featured in UEFA Women’s Champions League competition with both clubs, demonstrating her ability to perform at elite level.
McNamara Identifies Proven Quality
McNamara praised Matthews’ attributes, highlighting her reputation for consistency, leadership and defensive reliability. The Wolves manager revealed that Matthews was identified as a target following their opening fixture against Burnley last season, with her quality evident from that first professional encounter.
The signing sends a clear message about Wolves’ ambitions during their inaugural professional campaign. Rather than focusing solely on young talent, the club are targeting experienced players capable of elevating standards and establishing winning mentality within the squad.
England Youth International Provides Leadership
Matthews represented England at under-17, under-19 and under-23 levels during her youth career, demonstrating her progression through the elite development pathway. Her appointment should provide crucial leadership and defensive solidity as Wolves navigate their first season in the second tier.
McNamara expressed confidence that Matthews will become a fan favourite while raising collective standards across the defensive unit.
Also read: England Goalkeeper Khiara Keating Turns Down Manchester City Contract as Playing Time Dries Up
Burnley FC
Lola Ogunbote Departs Burnley Women After Five Years Overseeing Historic WSL2 Promotion
Lola Ogunbote has left her position as head of women’s football at Burnley to pursue a new challenge, departing the club at the end of June. Ogunbote departs after five years overseeing the Clarets’ remarkable rise through the divisions, culminating in promotion to Women’s Super League 2 for the first time in the club’s history last season.
During her tenure, Ogunbote managed recruitment, player development, performance structures and overall football operations across the women’s department. Her most significant achievement came when Burnley won the Women’s National League without losing a game, a crowning moment that reflected the collective effort of everyone involved in the project.
Historic Achievement Overshadowed by Turbulence
While last season’s promotion represented a milestone achievement, the campaign proved turbulent off the pitch. Burnley cycled through four different managers during the season, creating instability within the coaching structure. The club also faced tragedy when former manager Matt Beard tragically took his own life a month after being placed on gardening leave.
Ogunbote’s leadership during these challenging circumstances demonstrated resilience and commitment to the project. Ross Wallace finished the season as interim manager, guiding the Clarets over the promotion line before being linked with an academy coaching role elsewhere.
Lasting Legacy at Turf Moor
Owner Alan Pace paid tribute to Ogunbote’s contribution, acknowledging her instrumental role in driving the women’s football vision forward and establishing a legacy that will benefit Burnley for years to come. Ogunbote expressed gratitude for the board’s unwavering support and the togetherness that enabled the women’s side to achieve historic success.
The club must now identify a successor to continue building on the foundations Ogunbote established during her transformative tenure.
Also read: Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season
Burnley FC
Patrick Bamford – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Patrick Bamford is an English professional football player who plays as a striker for the English Premier League club Leeds United and for the English national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Patrick James Bamford famously called Patrick Bamford joined the Premier League club Leeds United from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has been playing at a serious level for a long time now.
He has played for England’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the striker’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Patrick Bamford Net Worth and Salary
Bamford is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be 20 million euros as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £2,080,000 per year playing for the Premier League club Leeds United. He is currently one of the highest earners in the club. His value has grown over the years.
Patrick Bamford Club Career
Bamford began footballing at Nottingham Forest’s academy in 2001 and got promoted to the senior team in 2011. He made his senior debut against Cardiff City in a 1-0 defeat in December 2011. He moved to Chelsea in January 2012 on a long-term deal for a reported transfer fee of 1.5 million pounds.
He made his debut against Gillingham in a friendly match that ended in a 5-4 victory. He extended his contract with the club in July 2015 and that allowed him to stay with the club till 2018. He joined Milton Keynes Dons on a loan for 2 seasons and made 37 league appearances scoring 18 goals.
He was loaned out to Crystal Palace in July 2015 and remained there until January. He made his debut against Arsenal in a 2-1 home defeat. He joined Norwich City in January 2016 on loan until the end of the season.
He joined Middlesbrough in 2017 on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 5.5 million pounds. He made 47 appearances in his year time and scored 12 goals before leaving for Leeds United in 2018. He joined Leeds United in July 2018 on a four-year deal for a reported fee of 7 million pounds plus add-ons. He made his debut against Bolton Wanderers in an EFL Cup match and the match ended in a 2-1 win. In 2017, he moved to Leeds United. He played 192 matches for the club scoring 52 goals. He moved to the Sheffield United club for the 2025 season.
Patrick Bamford International Career
Bamford is eligible to represent Ireland and England teams internationally. He made his U18 debut for Ireland in 2010 and then switched to play for England’s U18 team in the same year and appeared in 2 matches. He also represented the U19 and U21 levels of England’s national team. He made his debut against Andorra in September 2021 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory.
Patrick Bamford Family
Bamford was born on 5 September 1993 in Grantham, England. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Patrick Bamford Girlfriend
Bamford is living a happy life with his girlfriend Michaela Ireland. He stunned his girlfriend when he proposed to her while they were abroad for a trip. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced on their social media accounts that they were blessed with a girl child together.
Patrick Bamford Sponsors and Endorsements
Bamford has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Bamford earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Patrick Bamford Cars and Tattoos
Bamford has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He has been only focusing on his game at the moment. The youngster aspires to achieve big for his country and club.
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