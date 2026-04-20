Arsenal Dragon
Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Arsenal captain Leah Williamson made her return from injury for England as the Lionesses beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night. The defender started the match after recovering from the hamstring problem that has kept her sidelined since last month, though she was substituted at halftime as a precautionary measure.
Williamson’s last appearance for Arsenal came against London City Lionesses before the injury forced her to miss several crucial matches including the FA Cup quarter final defeat to Brighton. Sarina Wiegman carefully managed her comeback, replacing her with Arsenal teammate Lotte Wubben Moy at the interval.
Russo Celebrates England 500th International With Goal
Alessia Russo scored the only goal of the game to settle England’s 500th international match, finishing clinically in the 21st minute. The Arsenal striker made a difficult finish look simple after Lauren Hemp drove through the middle and released her to slot low into the bottom corner.
Beth Mead also featured for the Lionesses, coming on as a substitute for Lauren James after 64 minutes to give Arsenal three representatives on the pitch during the second half.
Wiegman Explains Williamson Substitution Decision
After the match, England manager Wiegman clarified why Williamson was withdrawn at halftime despite appearing in good condition. “As we’ve said throughout the campaign, we want to be careful with it,” Wiegman explained. “She was in very good shape. If it was absolutely necessary, she could play more.”
The cautious approach suggests Williamson could be available for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, though Renee Slegers will likely manage her minutes carefully as the Gunners chase second place in the WSL and defend their Champions League crown.
Also read: Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why
Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Beats Fellow England and Arsenal Star to Women’s Super League Player of the Month Award as Lionesses Striker Named March Winner Alongside Boss Renee Slegers
Alessia Russo has been named the Women’s Super League Player of the Month for March after a rampant run that saw the striker bag four goals and one assist in just three outings for Arsenal.
Russo had plenty of competition for the award, including from England and Gunners teammate Lotte Wubben Moy as well as Golden Boot frontrunner Khadija Shaw.
Arsenal scooped up two of the league’s three monthly accolades with Renee Slegers also winning Manager of the Month. March was an excellent month for Russo in several competitions with the striker on target for England and in the Champions League as the Gunners knocked out Chelsea.
Hat Trick in North London Derby
In the WSL Russo started March with an assist as Arsenal beat London City Lionesses 2-0. She followed it up with a strike in victory over West Ham before scoring a hat trick in the north London derby win over Tottenham which is absolutely brilliant.
Shaw was nominated after also netting a hat trick against Spurs for table topping Manchester City. Aston Villa winger Kirsty Hanson scored three goals in her three games to put her hat in the ring alongside several other strong candidates.
First Time Slegers Won Prize
Slegers was given the Manager of the Month accolade for the first time this season after guiding Arsenal to three wins out of three in March. Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor, Manchester City’s Andree Jeglertz and Liverpool manager Gareth Taylor were also up for the award.
The wins have kept Arsenal in contention with them now 11 points off the pacesetters but with two games in hand. Finishing second would ensure automatic qualification for the Champions League league phase which is frankly the realistic target now given City’s dominance at the top of the table this campaign.
Also read: Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament
Arsenal Dragon
Katie McCabe’s Screamer Fires Ireland to Victory as Arsenal Stars Shine in World Cup Qualifying
Katie McCabe delivered when it mattered most on Tuesday, volleying a stunning effort into the bottom right corner to hand Republic of Ireland a crucial 3-2 victory away to Poland in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
The Arsenal skipper was involved from start to finish, completing the full 90 minutes as Ireland climbed to third place in Group B with their maiden qualifying win of the campaign.
McCabe took to Instagram postgame with a clear focus: “All about the three points tonight. Big one Saturday, see you at the Aviva.”
Lionesses Dominate Spain at Wembley
Over at Wembley, England made it three wins from three in Group C with a 1-0 result against Spain. Alessia Russo produced a clever assist for Lauren Hemp’s opener in just the third minute, scooping the ball forward while off balance.
Lotte Wubben-Moy also went the full 90 minutes for the Lionesses, who now sit three points clear of Spain at the summit. Chloe Kelly came on late in proceedings, while Beth Mead and Taylor Hinds were unused substitutes.
Leah Williamson was absent from the matchday squad entirely.
Dutch Delight and More Qualifying Drama
Netherlands edged France 2-1 at home to move to the top of Group B, with Daphne van Domselaar playing the full match and Victoria Pelova contributing 71 minutes.
Norway cruised to a 5-0 win over Slovenia in Group D, with Frida Maanum on the pitch for 68 minutes. Sweden suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Denmark, leaving them third in Group A.
In the FIFA Series, Olivia Smith played 60 minutes as Canada beat Korea Republic 3-1, building on their earlier 4-0 win over Zambia in which she set up Annabelle Chukwu’s goal.
Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month
Arsenal Women have appointed Scottish coach and former Gunners player Pauline MacDonald as Player Pathway Manager after James Honeyman left the role last month.
The 47-year-old will report directly to Technical Director Jodie Taylor as player pathways fall under her wider responsibilities at the club.
MacDonald will be responsible for overseeing development pathways for players making the transition from academy football to senior level. The Scot brings extensive experience both as a player and coach, having represented Arsenal 72 times between 1999 and 2003 while earning 66 Scotland caps during her playing career.
Extensive Coaching Background in Player Development
As a coach, MacDonald spent seven years with the Scottish FA where she coached the Scotland Under 17s and also served as their performance programme manager. During her time with the Scottish FA, she worked closely alongside former Arsenal Head Coach Shelley Kerr, building valuable experience in youth development.
MacDonald has also held the Head Coach position with Dallas Trinity in the United States, though her primary expertise lies in player development rather than first team management. This background makes her well suited for the pathway role at Arsenal.
Latest Former Player Appointed to Senior Position
The appointment continues Arsenal’s trend of bringing former players into senior positions within the club hierarchy. Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley, Head Coach Renee Slegers, assistant coach Kelly Smith and Technical Director Jodie Taylor all previously played for the Gunners before taking up their current roles.
This strategy ensures institutional knowledge and understanding of Arsenal’s culture remains embedded throughout the women’s football structure. MacDonald’s appointment strengthens the pathway between academy and first team football.
Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long-Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
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