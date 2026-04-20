Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime

Arsenal captain Leah Williamson made her return from injury for England as the Lionesses beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night. The defender started the match after recovering from the hamstring problem that has kept her sidelined since last month, though she was substituted at halftime as a precautionary measure.

Leah Williamson revisits the moments that shaped her #Lionesses journey 🦁

From first cap to European glory 🏆 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 19, 2026

Williamson’s last appearance for Arsenal came against London City Lionesses before the injury forced her to miss several crucial matches including the FA Cup quarter final defeat to Brighton. Sarina Wiegman carefully managed her comeback, replacing her with Arsenal teammate Lotte Wubben Moy at the interval.

Russo Celebrates England 500th International With Goal

Alessia Russo scored the only goal of the game to settle England’s 500th international match, finishing clinically in the 21st minute. The Arsenal striker made a difficult finish look simple after Lauren Hemp drove through the middle and released her to slot low into the bottom corner.

📸 | leah williamson after iceland v england, with alex greenwood pic.twitter.com/5cMhP75M7f — leah williamson source (@lw6source) April 18, 2026

Beth Mead also featured for the Lionesses, coming on as a substitute for Lauren James after 64 minutes to give Arsenal three representatives on the pitch during the second half.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alessia Russo played the full 90 minutes and grabbed a goal in England’s win away at Iceland. ⚽️✅



Leah Williamson played the first half, Lotte Wubben-Moy played the second. Beth Mead played 26 minutes, while Taylor Hinds and Chloe Kelly remained unused substitutes. https://t.co/56FraArufJ — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) April 18, 2026

Wiegman Explains Williamson Substitution Decision

After the match, England manager Wiegman clarified why Williamson was withdrawn at halftime despite appearing in good condition. “As we’ve said throughout the campaign, we want to be careful with it,” Wiegman explained. “She was in very good shape. If it was absolutely necessary, she could play more.”

The cautious approach suggests Williamson could be available for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, though Renee Slegers will likely manage her minutes carefully as the Gunners chase second place in the WSL and defend their Champions League crown.

📸 | leah williamson ahead of iceland v england pic.twitter.com/Y5UAi4s7WN — leah williamson source (@lw6source) April 18, 2026

Also read: Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why