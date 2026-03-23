Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why

Arsenal will be without Leah Williamson for Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium. The England captain has failed to recover from a hamstring problem in time for the crucial European tie, which is a major setback for Renee Slegers.

Leah Williamson out ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League tie against Chelsea 👇 https://t.co/CY4Ynrh67L — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 23, 2026

Williamson missed Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United and was absent from Monday’s training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre. The 28 year old central defender has been managing the issue for over a week, but the quick turnaround has prevented her involvement.

Not Big Issue Says Slegers

Slegers addressed the media on Monday, confirming Williamson’s absence. “Leah Williamson is not going to make it. She’s progressing well, but it’s too early for this one,” the Dutch coach explained at her pre match press conference.

"There is some bad news"



Olivia Smith and Leah Williamson were not seen in training for Arsenal ahead of their UEFA Women's Champions League clash with Chelsea 🔴 pic.twitter.com/rWGOOggN5a — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 23, 2026

Arsenal will likely deploy Laia Codina alongside Lotte Wubben Moy in central defence. The pair have developed a solid understanding in recent matches, but will face their toughest test against Chelsea’s attacking threats, led by Lauren James and Mayra Ramirez.

Target Return for North London Derby

The positive news is that Williamson’s hamstring issue does not appear serious. Arsenal host Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday before travelling to Stamford Bridge for the second leg next week.

Renee Slegers confirms that Leah Williamson will miss tomorrow’s UWCL game against Chelsea through injury 🤕



Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooley-Cross won’t be in the squad either as they only returned from Australia this morning 🇦🇺❌



🗞️ Tim Stillman, Izzy Gilligan pic.twitter.com/KpgqAMFYgk — girlactico (@girlactico) March 23, 2026

Slegers expressed optimism about having her captain available soon. “I hope so. That’s the plan. It’s not a big issue. We just have to be smart,” she said, which suggests Arsenal are taking a cautious approach rather than risking further damage.

Matildas Contingent Land Monday Morning

Arsenal face additional selection dilemmas beyond Williamson’s absence. Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooney Cross only arrived back in London on Monday following Australia’s Asian Cup final defeat to Japan, which means they face late fitness tests for Tuesday.

Through to the final 🇦🇺



The Matildas have secured their spot, with Caitlin on the scoresheet against China 💫



Read more in our latest Women’s Asian Cup round-up 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 17, 2026

The trio travelled halfway around the world after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss in Sydney. Slegers must assess whether they have recovered sufficiently from both the physical exertion and jet lag. Catley, in particular, has been crucial at left centre back this season, making her potential unavailability another significant concern for the Gunners, who already face an uphill battle without their captain.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐡 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞́𝐞 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬



The head coach previewed the Gunners’ clash with West Ham, and provided an update on injuries in the squad. #BarclaysWSL #AWFC https://t.co/ReWn3A73pV — The Halfway Line (@TheHalfway_Line) March 21, 2026

The trio endured a grueling tournament culminating in Sunday’s final in Sydney. Slegers must decide whether to risk players who have limited preparation time or stick with fresher options. Frida Maanum could return after missing the West Ham match through illness, which would provide a boost to the midfield options. Chelsea arrive with a League Cup trophy already secured and momentum on their side, which makes this an even tougher challenge for Arsenal.

Also read: Renee Slegers Praises ‘This’ 21-Year-Old for Taking Arsenal to Next Level as Boss Hails Canadian’s Brilliant Impact Since £1 Million Summer Move From Liverpool



