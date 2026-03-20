Leah Williamson Will Miss Arsenal Match Against West Ham United – Here’s Why

Leah Williamson will sit out Arsenal‘s Women’s Super League fixture against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. The England captain has been managing a hamstring problem and will not be risked ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

Renee Slegers has confirmed that Leah Williamson is unlikely to play against West Ham tomorrow as she's dealing with a hamstring injury, Frida Maanum will also miss out due to illness 🤒



With the Gunners also missing their Aussie trio, there are some big absences this weekend 😬 pic.twitter.com/r3PcNOS10F — girlactico (@girlactico) March 20, 2026

Renee Slegers confirmed the news in her pre match press conference on Friday. The Dutch coach also revealed that Frida Maanum is unavailable due to illness. Arsenal face a hectic period with four consecutive London derbies, including two legs against the Blues in Europe.

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Our matchday show kicks off at 11:55am (UK) tomorrow! — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 20, 2026

Managing Problems With Her Hamstring

Slegers provided an update on her squad ahead of the lunchtime kickoff. “Leah has been managing some problems with her hamstring, so don’t expect her to be ready for tomorrow,” the Arsenal boss explained. This is frankly the sensible call given the magnitude of the Chelsea tie just three days later.

Renee Slegers:



– Frida Maanum has been ill in the week

– Leah Williamson has been managing hamstring problems

– Both players not expected to feature tomorrow

– Australian trio land back from the Asian Cup on Monday pic.twitter.com/j0Ua8CCGQY — Freddie Cardy (@CardyFreddie) March 20, 2026

Williamson’s absence means Lotte Wubben Moy will likely partner Laia Codina in central defence. The backline has coped well without the captain in recent weeks. Steph Catley remains unavailable following Australia’s run to the Asian Cup final.

Maanum Ruled Out Through Illness

Frida Maanum has been ill this week, which rules the Norwegian midfielder out of contention. “We don’t expect her to be able to play tomorrow,” Slegers confirmed. The midfield will need reshuffling, with Kim Little and Victoria Pelova expected to start.

Renee Slegers says Frida Maanum (illness) is out tomorrow. Leah Williamson 'has been managing an issue with her hamstring' and is unlikely to feature. — Tim Stillman ⭐️⭐️ (@timstillman_) March 20, 2026

Arsenal sits fourth with two games in hand on third placed Manchester United. Slegers remains focused on finishing the season strongly. “The games we have left in the league, they’re so important. It starts tomorrow with West Ham,” she said, which demonstrates the right priorities despite the Champions League distraction looming large.

Also read: Chelsea Double Injury Blow Revealed Following Sunday Triumph



