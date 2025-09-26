Sports
Leaked conversation between Lamine Yamal and 30-year old influencer Fati Vázquez
Lamine Yamal, the Spanish football player’s professional life is great. The youngster has already won the UEFA European Championship and he is on the verge of becoming the next superstar. Yamal idolizes Neymar Jr. and plays for the La Liga club, Barcelona. Lamine Yamal has created a legacy and has millions of fans. He has enchanted everyone with his talent and looks. Yamal’s relationships are no mystery and his leaked conversation with the social media influencer Fati Vazquez turned heads. Lamine Yamal was dating many girls in the past and Fati Vázquez is one among them.
As of 2025, Lamine Yamal is in a relationship with the Argentinian Singer, Nicki Nicole. In the past, he dated Alex Padilla and Fati Vazquez. When Yamal was 17, he went on a date with Fati Vazquez in Sicily which didn’t turn out well. Fati Vazquez accused Lamine of dating multiple girls and she even said he has a calendar of girls.
Leaked Conversation Between Lamine Yamal and Fati Vázquez
Lamine Yamal and Fati Vazquez’s date didn’t go well as the 30-year-old influencer has criticized the footballer’s behavior in a leaked conversation. Fati Vazquez revealed Yamal was not humble and he was not guided by the right people. She also revealed Yamal was with 10 girls at a party in a boat in Ibiza. In the leaked conversation, Vazquez further revealed the 17-year-old footballer was on a date with another girl a day before their trip. She said “I realized it from some photos I posted & this girl called me and said, ‘Were you with Lamine? I left a day before you arrived‘.
Fati Vázquez said she didn’t open up about her vacation to her friends, but was shocked to see the leaked photos of them. The 30-year old influencer said her intention was to spend time with the youngster and know more about him. She added, “I wasn’t going to marry him or thought of becoming the next Georgina Rodríguez. Not at all. I said, “Let’s see what happens, I’ll have fun, and God will decide.”
It all began when Lamine Yamal replied to Fati Vazquez’s Instagram story, in which he called her out for a date to a private island in Italy for two days. Fati Vazquez confirmed it was the youngster who picked her from her place on the island and she didn’t have any intention of marrying him.
In an interview in June 2025, Fati Vazquez revealed the trip between her and Lamine Yamal was harmless and good, but she was unhappy with the way people were reacting to their pictures. Both Fati Vazquez and Yamal were dejected, and she revealed her family received threats after the leaked pictures surfaced on the internet. Fati Vazquez vowed to take legal action against netizens who defamed and harassed her. On the other hand, Fati Vazquez’s latest revelations have sparked doubts. Here is what she said,
Tennis
Rafael Nadal retires: Cristiano Ronaldo and 4 other football stars who wished ‘The King of Clay’ on his retirement
Rafael Nadal retires, a look into Cristiano Ronaldo and other football stars who wished the legendary Spaniard on his retirement
Rafael Nadal has called time on his legendary career on the 10th of October, 2024. ‘The King of Clay’ had been a mere shadow of himself over the last couple of years due to recurrent injuries.
The Spaniard tried his best to push himself to participate in major tournaments throughout 2024, but hardly got to feature on the court. While many felt that Nadal would call it quits after the 2024 Laver Cup, his withdrawal from the much-anticipated tournament in which his long-time rival and off-court friend Roger Federer retired, came as a shock to many.
While the 22-time Grand Slam winner never really announced his retirement plans after his withdrawal from the Laver Cup, he has now finally retired. Taking to Instagram, Nadal posted an emotional video addressing the tennis community.
“Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially I don’t think I’ve been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make,” Nadal said in the video.
No sooner did Nadal post the video, than a boatload of comments and wishes from stars flooded his comments section. Among them were top football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and several others.
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese football ace wasted no time in dropping a comment on Rafael Nadal’s post. “Rafa, what an incredible race you’ve had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world. It has been an honor to witness your journey and to be able to call you a friend. Congrats on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote (translated from Spanish).
Cristiano Ronaldo and Nadal have been friends since time immemorial. Being a massive Real Madrid fan and a Nike athlete, Nadal has collaborated with the footballing great on many occasions.
David de Gea
Another close athlete friend of Rafael Nadal, the former Manchester United shot-stopper kept his words short but made his message and well-wish clear. “You made me love tennis,” David de Gea wrote.
Before spending a very long career in England, De Gea was at Atletico Madrid during his formative years. Although, Atletico are rivals to the club Nadal supports, the Spanish tennis legend was once seen sporting the jersey of the club, earning the wrath of Real Madrid fans.
Marcelo
Yet another Real Madrid great. The immaculate LB posted a rather descriptive comment expressing his gratitude towards the legendary Spaniard. Thank you for so much!!! You are an example of talent and excellence. It has been an honor to watch you shine and inspire so many people!!! Congratulations on your giant career, Marcelo wrote.
The Brazilian spent almost 16 years at Real Madrid, from 2007-2022, exactly during Rafael Nadal’s prime years, before moving to Olympiacos. He now plays for Fluminese.
Andres Iniesta
Andres Iniesta, another Spanish magician who recently retired. Nadal’s retirement comes just a couple of days after the Barcelona great hung up his boots. “Congratulations on your spectacular career and the legacy you leave,” Iniesta wrote.
Iniesta last played for Emirates Club of the UAE league before hanging up his boots. His last game in Europe came against Real Sociedad in May 2018, for Barcelona.
Miralem Pjanic
Forgotten midfield maestro kept it short with a couple of emojis. Once among the greatest midfielders in the world, Pjanic now plays for CSKA Moscow. Check out his comment below.
Although, Nadal would have looked to extend his career for quite a while, he has surely enjoyed a boatload of years at the top. He will hopefully shine in his post-retirement endeavors as well.
Players Wife, Girlfriends
Top 10 Hottest Female Sports Reporters
Female reporters have dominated the hosting field due to their alluring looks and charming personality over the years. Read on to learn more about the top 10 hottest female sports reporters.
Apart from live audiences in stadiums, many people watch their favourite teams through TV or Digital medium from the comfort of their homes. However, the show wouldn’t be successful without a good presenter because it wouldn’t be engaging enough. So who are these women that determine the success of the show? Let’s find out!
10. Charlie Webster
Charlie Webster is an English campaigner and television presenter from Sheffield, South Yorkshire. She has worked with several big British media houses, including BBC, Channel 4, Setanta Sports, Star Sports, ESPN, Sky Sports, and ITV4.
She has hosted events in different sports fields like motorsports, football, boxing, World’s Strongest Man etc. Apart from hosting, she has tried her luck in lingerie modelling for FHM magazine and has worked as a magician’s assistant as well. Charlie’s incredibly fit figure and her striking face put her in the top 10 hottest female sports reporters.
9. Charlotte Jackson
Charlotte is a British television presenter currently working with Sky Sports. She has hosted mainly football events, but her knowledge about the sport is vast. She hosts Champion League nights, Premier League broadcasts and other significant events.
She was the presenter for the 2009 FIFA World Player of the Year Awards Ceremony. Charlotte has blonde hair and brown eyes. The gorgeous lady did some photoshoots in her initial career days, but she didn’t advance into the fashion industry further.
8. Kristy Gallacher
English broadcaster Kristy Gallacher has been working with Sky Sports since 1998. She has hosted famous events like ’90 Minutes’, ‘Soccer Extra’, ‘Kirsty and Phil’ (on BBC Radio 5 Live), ‘Soccer AM’, ‘Kirsty’s Home Videos’, ‘Simply the Best’, ‘Gladiators’.
With dark eyes and dark hair, the mesmerising English beauty has attracted a lot of attraction. Hence, we have placed her in the 8th position of the top 10 hottest female sports reporters.
7. Kristine Leahy
Kristine Leahy started her broadcasting journey by covering Boston University’s Campus Sports. After earning popularity among her viewers, the American beauty got involved with NBC’s American Ninja Warrior TV show.
Currently, she is working with the Fox Sports network, where she hosts several sports shows. She has been very hardworking and resourceful in her area of expertise. With Blonde hair and Blue eyes, Kristine Leahy has been ranked in the 7th spot on our list.
6. Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews is an American broadcaster who is currently working with FOX Sports. She began her journey with ESPN in 2004 and rapidly gathered fame due to her fantastic charisma. After joining FOX in 2012, she developed herself into a top NFL presenter.
She has interviewed several high profile stars, but she never felt overwhelmed and stood her ground when discussing controversial topics. Apart from NFL shows, she has hosted ESPN College GameDay, Good Morning America, Dancing with the Stars, and CMT Music Awards. The American beauty has Blonde hair and dark eyes.
5. Charissa Thompson
American sports presenter Charrisa Thompson is a FOX Network presenter. Previously she has worked with ESPN, Versus, GSN and the Big Ten Network. She has worked as an NFL presenter throughout her career and currently hosts the Fox NFL Kickoff. The Blonde beauty with Blue eyes has taken up the 5th spot in the top 10 hottest female sports reporters.
4. Jimena Sanchez
Jimena Sanchez is a Mexican sports broadcaster currently working with FOX Sports Mexico. She has presented chiefly WWE events, including Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown. She has covered live events all around Mexico and remains one of the most beautiful sports presenters globally.
Jimena has done modelling and acting as well in her career. It is tough to take your eyes off the Dark-haired beauty when she is presenting on Television. As it stands, Jimena Sanchez is 4th on our list.
3. Katherine Webb
Katherine is an American beauty model who covered Inside Edition’s Super Bowl XLVII. After winning the Miss Alabama USA in 2012, Katherine decided to enter the broadcasting world. Once, Katherine appeared in the BCS National Championship Game to support his boyfriend, Alabama quarterback A. J. McCarron.
When the cameramen spotted the beautiful lady, commentator Brent Musburger described her as a ‘lovely lady’ and beautiful. The brown-haired beauty Pageant contestant and broadcaster has secured the 3rd spot in our top 10 hottest female sports reporters list.
2. Marisol González
Marisol González is a Mexican TV presenter, actress and a former beauty pageant winner. Working with Mexican TV house Televisa Deportes, she has been covering the Super Bowl regularly for quite some time. Marisol won the title of Nuestra Belleza México 2002 and participated in the Miss Universe 2003 pageant contest.
1. Sara Carbonero
Sara Carbonero is a Spanish sports broadcaster who has covered several high-profile football events. She started her journey as a Radio Marca intern, but it wasn’t long until her managers understood that she was capable of taking the prominent role. Sara joined Telecinco in 2009 as a sports presenter and editor and continued her work until 2015, when she moved to Porto with her husband.
Sara has covered events at the 2010 World Cup, La Liga and several other high profile Spanish football leagues. Sara was given the title of “The Sexiest Reporter in the World” by FHM America in 2009. She remains one of the most beautiful sports presenters and no.1 in our list of the 10 hottest female sports reporters.
Tennis
Having a flutter: is football the most bet on sport in the UK?
To offer up some kind of context on just how popular sports betting in the UK is, approximately £2bn is wagered by punters online every year on these shores. This figure doesn’t even take into consideration betting shop and racecourse revenue.
It goes to show that Brits still love a bet…but is football still the king when it comes to betting? It’s hard to deny that the beautiful game is the most popular in the UK, with TV viewing figures confirming this, while sites like Scoop Six remain popular as fans track down the latest news and transfer rumours.
However, horse racing is a sport designed for betting, so could the gee-gees have usurped football at the top of the betting spending charts?
1 – Football
It’s true that horse racing used to be the most bet-upon sport in the UK, but the advent of online betting has led to football jumping into top spot.
In Great Britain alone, approximately £1bn is wagered on this game each season, with a decent chunk of that being wagered in-play — another modern innovation that has fuelled the appetite for football betting.
The most watched and the most played sport in the UK, it almost stands to reason that football is the most bet on too.
2 – Horse racing
If this rundown had been written 20 years ago, then horse racing would have been the clear winner.
The most popular sport to wager on in betting shops, there is also a decent turnover of bets placed live at racecourses too via the on-track bookmakers. Before online and mobile betting became so readily available, this was the ‘go to’ for having a flutter.
However, the goalposts have moved, if you’ll pardon the pun. While the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National remain popular with punters — the 2021 edition of the Aintree showpiece set an online record for bets taken, the sport as a whole has slipped behind football in the reckoning.
3 – Tennis
With a number of different global tours taking place and with matches played every day, it’s little wonder that there is a strong appetite for betting on tennis.
The countries of the UK are not exactly known for their tennis prowess, but Scotland’s Andy Murray has been a key figure on the ATP Tour for a number of years, and the emergence of Emma Raducanu might just help to attract a whole new audience.
As far as tennis betting is concerned, roughly 6% of all bets placed in the UK are on tennis matches!
4 – American sports
When we combine the betting appeal of American football and basketball, together they take the sports that are so popular stateside into fourth place in the UK too.
With NBA games shown live on Sky Sports, and the NFL’s International Series game at Wembley Stadium attended by more than 80,000 people, there is a clear appetite for these pursuits and that is being increasingly reflected in the amounts wagered on them by Brit bettors.
