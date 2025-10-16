Argentina
Leandro Paredes Wife Camila Galante Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Camila Galante is famous for being the wife of Argentine star Leandro Paredes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Camila was born and brought up in Argentina. She and Paredes have known each other since childhood. She has been supporting the footballer through his thick and thin. They are from the same locality and that’s why finding the love of life wasn’t difficult for them. Paredes has become a star at Argentina after he helped the national team win the Copa America 2020 title. He has also been giving top-notch performances for PSG over the years. However, today we are keeping his profile aside and concentrating more on the interesting life of his wife. We have gathered many intriguing facts about the Argentinian beauty. So follow along to know more about the wife of Leandro Paredes.
Camila Galante Childhood and Family
Camila was born on June 19, 1992. She is the kind of person who remains busy with her work and doesn’t make a lot of public appearances. Camila doesn’t like to show off. She likes to keep her private life out of the public eye, and that’s why she doesn’t share much information in the media to her followers. She hasn’t disclosed anything about her father and mother yet. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are searching for the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of John Stones.
Camila Galante Education
Camila spent most of his childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. So she must have completed her education from local institutions. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she enrolled on a university programme. A report states Camila Galante studied at a top university and proceeded to do modelling.
Camila Galante career
Camila hasn’t shared much information about her professional life. She moved with Paredes when she was very young. We believe she has been performing the role of a fierce supporter and a caring mother in these years. Well, she could be the biggest supporter of the Argentinian star. On the other hand, taking care of the kids and doing house chores is not an easy task, and she has excelled in her role over the last few years.
Recently she announced on her Instagram handle that she is starting her own cosmetics range named Camila Galante cosmetics. She hasn’t disclosed much information on the social media platform yet. But we are continuously searching for more details and will update the article if we find new data.
Camila Galante Net Worth
Camila’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. Even though she is planning to launch her cosmetic range, we are uncertain whether she had any source of income before that.
Camila Galante husband, Leandro Paredes
Leandro Paredes started his senior team journey with Boca Juniors. After getting early success in Argentina, he was tracked down by the Italian team AS Roma. However, it took him several years to adapt to Serie A. He spent some loan spells in Italy before moving to France. He moved to Zenit S-Pb in 2017. After scoring ten goals and providing 17 assists for the French team, he moved to PSG in 2019. He has been an integral part of the French team’s squad. But he is yet to reach the expected heights. He has achieved impressive feats with the national team and is currently one of the most crucial players for Boca Juniors.
Camila Galante and Leandro Paredes relationship
Leandro Paredes met with his girlfriend at a very young age. From the moment he laid eyes on her, he knew that she was the one. They started dating and have been together. At only the age of 15, Paredes knew he had found the partner of his life. After almost ten years of dating, the duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2017.
Camila Galante and Leandro Paredes Children
Camila and Paredes are proud parents of two children. Their first daughter, Victoria Paredes, was born in 2013. The couple welcomed their second child in November 2016, and this time it was a boy that they named Giovanni Paredes.
Camila Galante Social media
Camila has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She currently has a large fanbase of 330k followers. She mostly posts pictures with her husband and children. Her Instagram activities show that she likes to travel to beaches where she flaunts her bikini body. She and her husband explore new places, go out for dinner, and spend quality time on non-match days .
Read More:
Argentina
Laura Bracalenti and Ines Bielsa – Marcelo Bielsa wife and daughter, Net Worth and Career
Here is all you need to know about Laura Bracalenti and Ines Bielsa, the wife and daughter of Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa is one of the best managers in world football. Even though he is famously known around the world, Bielsa still remains an enigma figure. Not much has been written about his personal life. He was born in 1955 in Rosario and got married to Laura Bracalenti in 1990.
Hence, if you are looking to know somethings about Marcelo Bielsa’a wife and daughter you are at the right place.
Laura Bracalenti: Marcelo Biesla wife
Laura Bracalenti is the wife of Marcelo Bielsa. Bracalenti is an architect. As per reports, she was born in Rosario Argentina. However, not much further is known or told about her.
Information regarding her age, early life, siblings and education is also not available. Some online reports claim that she studied at the National University of Rosario. Nevertheless, it still remains unconfirmed.
She also has absolutely no social media presence. There are many Instagram accounts with her name. However, it is unconfirmed whether she handles it.
Laura Bracalenti career
As mentioned above, she is an architect. She works in the field at University of Rosario. However, she has not settled in just one field. Laura Bracalenti also works as a professor and the practical work head for the university. Adding to that she is an active member of Urban Agriculture Program’s Technical Support Team.
Laura Bracalenti Net Worth
While not many things are known about Laura Bracalenti. We do know she primarily works as an architect. She has an estimated net worth of approx $1 million in 2021. It adds to the $5 million net worth of her husband Marcelo Bielsa.
Ines Bielsa: Marcelo Bielsa Daughter
Ines Bielsa is the daughter of Marcelo Bielsa and Laura Bracalenti. She was born in 1989. Like Bielsa she is heavily invested in sports. However, Football is not her cup of team. Ines is a professional Hockey player . She has loved the sport ever since she was a child and began her career with Gimnasia Y Esgrima (a sports club in Argentina, Rosaria).
It is said that her parents are very supportive of her career and Ines is one of the best players on her team. Despite Marcelo Bielsa’s busy schedule, he manages to take time out to watch his daughter play.
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa is given the utmost respect by the football world. Even the top football managers like Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have credited Bielsa for their success. Despite his heavy success outside of hometown he has never forgotten his roots. The respect is shared as Bielsa holds many paintings and honours in his home town.
He is currently managing Uruguay national team. The former Leeds coach has become somewhat of a messiah for the people of Leeds. He was responsible for bringing top level football back to the club are a 16 year wait. As of 2025, he is the manager of Uruguay and fans hope he can bring the success to the team.
The following year, not only did he manage the club to stay in the Premier League, Leeds went toe to toe with the big dogs of England. Bielsa implemented a style of play labelled as “murder ball”, which allowed them to compete with big teams.
More SoccerSouls Content
Argentina
The Butterfly Effect Behind Lionel Messi’s World Cup Win that Nobody is Talking about
If someone wanted an explanation for the Butterfly Effect, there is nothing right but Neal Maupay being responsible for Lionel Messi winning the world cup in 2022
Never would have one imagined a random Arsenal fixture in the English Premier League would result in Lionel Messi taking a clear lead or in fact, even beat Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. Back in 2020, football had just opened up amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Crowds were barred, fake pre-recorded noises, kicking of balls in top leagues heard clear as day for the first time on TV, extra substitutions, drinks break, and whatnot, the phase had it all.
The 2019-20 EPL season resumed in June 2020, and Arsenal were set to take on Brighton (after a rather heavy defeat to Manchester City in the first game of the restart). An out-of-form Arsenal had only a few players to rely on barring their clinical striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and one among them was their then-goalkeeper Bernd Leno. In the 40th minute of the match, Brighton attacker Neal Maupay (often known for riling up opponents, often hilariously but at the expense of their rivals’ composure), charged at Leno who was attempting to catch an incoming ball.
Brighton’s Neal Maupay started it all
Just as the German caught it, Maupay gave a rather hard nudge that caused Leno’s knee to pop. Writhing in pain, Leno was soon stretchered off, with the German angrily pointing fingers at Maupay while on his way back. In came Emiliano Martinez, Arsenal’s long-standing keeper, who had gone on multiple loan spells but managed to stay at the club since turning pro in 2012.
Arsenal would go on to lose the match, and Maupay became the target of Arsenal fans, with popular AFTV member TY, even labeling him a “Cheat.” However, the butterfly effect for a certain country in South America had just begun. Martinez, then took to between the sticks like duck to water, and was soon instrumental in the team’s win in the 2019-20 FA Cup. In the beginning of the next season, he impressed yet again, as Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift the 2020/21 Community Shield.
The North London club would then not be able to provide guarantee to Martinez’s spot as the main GK despite all his heroics. Leno was back, and it meant that Martinez will be reduced to the bench once again. That’s when Aston Villa saw the opportunity, paying the club 17 million EURO. The Argetinian began strong as expected at Aston Villa right away, and his performances soon began attracting eyeballs internationally.
Emiliano Martinez’s meteoric rise was wild
Although Martinez was in a couple of Argentinian squads during the years 2011, 2019, he never started for them. However, in June 2021, Martinez made his debut in WC qualification match against Chile. This has a backstory as well. Back then it was Franco Armani who was the starting GK, and he allegedly had repeated bouts of COVID, leading to Martinez to take his place. Had it not been for Armani taking ill, Martinez might have still sat in the bench.
Martinez was impressive for Argentina as well, and only began going from strength to strength. He helped Argentina end their 28-year trophy, as the South American team clinched the Copa America after beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. In the semi-finals, it was Martinez’s heroics in the penalty shootout that saw them through. Martinez won the Golden Glove as well.
This was only the start of things to come. By 2022, Martinez had cemented his place as Argentina’s number 1 GK. It was time for the 2022 World Cup (in Winter in Qatar). Martinez was at his usual best, and his performance was at the forefront after he helped his team beat Netherlands in the quarter-finals on penalties.
Emi Martinez helped Lionel Messi peak
The wild Argentina vs. France final had it all, but nothing could match what happened in the dying moments of the injury time of extra time. After Kylian Mbappe had matched Messi’s exploits in the final, the score was 3-3, with just a few seconds left for the final to be decided on penalties. Argentina had failed to clear a lofted ball and substitute Randal Kolo Muani suddenly found himself one-on-one with Martinez with acres of time and space. The Frenchman decided to blast the ball while placing it a bit away from Martinez’s body.
The Aston Villa GK using all his might stretched his leg to the fullest in a fraction of a second to deny the Frenchman, and sink France hearts. The game would go on to the penalties, and it was Martinez’s antics every time a Frenchman walked up to take the penalty that was unsettling. Aurelien Tchouameni’s rhythm was seemingly affected after he shot the ball wide, prior to which Martinez had thrown the ball away instead of handing it to Tchouameni himself. It remained the only miss in the shootout and Argentina, Lionel Messi and co. lifted the world cup. This also went on to nearly end the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.
Argentina
Argentina vs Colombia: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More
Argentina will be aiming for a record-breaking 16th Copa America title when they take on Colombia
The Copa America 2024 is set for an electrifying conclusion as defending champions Argentina face off against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday. This highly anticipated final marks the first-ever Copa America final meeting between these two footballing powerhouses. Argentina aim to secure a record-breaking 16th title, making them the most successful side in the competition’s history.
Argentina’s road to the final has been marked by grit and determination. They navigated a nerve-wracking penalty shootout against Ecuador in the quarter-finals before securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Canada in the semi-finals. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring, followed by a historic goal from Lionel Messi, who now stands as the second-highest male goalscorer in international football with 109 goals.
Argentina’s unbeaten streak now extends to 10 matches, and they remain unbeaten in major tournament knockout games on American soil since the 1994 World Cup. It is no understatement that they go into the clash as favourites.
Colombia are no pushovers, however. They have been in exceptional form. Since their 1-0 loss to Argentina in World Cup qualifying in February 2022, they have embarked on a record-breaking unbeaten run of 28 matches.
Jefferson Lerma’s header gave Colombia the lead before Daniel Munoz’s red card put them at a numerical disadvantage against Uruguay. Despite this setback, Colombia’s resilience shone through as they held on to secure their place in the final. The victory over Uruguay was marred by a brawl involving Uruguayan players and Colombian supporters, but Colombia’s focus remained unwavering. This final represents a chance for Colombia to end a long wait since their first Copa America triumph in 2001.
Team News and Predicted XI
Argentina
For the final, Argentina face no injury or suspension issues. Head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to maintain an unchanged lineup. The defence will feature a solid back four with Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, and Nicolas Tagliafico, with Emiliano Martinez as the goalkeeper.
In the midfield, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul are anticipated to keep their places, even though Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios are pushing for a start. Angel Di Maria is poised for his international farewell on the right wing. Alexis Mac Allister, who has been impressive on the international stage, will play a crucial role, linking up with Messi from the midfield.
Lionel Messi, who overcame a leg injury to play the full match against Canada, will lead the attack alongside Julian Alvarez. Lautaro Martinez, the tournament’s top scorer, is expected to begin on the bench and should be brought on in the second half.
Predicted Playing XI (4-4-2): Emi. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lis. Martinez, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, E. Fernandez, De Paul, Di Maria; Messi, Alvarez
Colombia
With Daniel Munoz suspended, Santiago Arias is set to start at right-back, joining Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, and Johan Mojica in a solid four-man backline. Camilo Vargas will likely be the goalkeeper.
In midfield, Jefferson Lerma and Richard Ríos are expected to form the double pivot, providing protection for the defence and allowing the attacking players to push forward.
Captain James Rodriguez, who has recorded a tournament-high six assists, will continue in the number 10 role. He will be supported by Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Fluminense’s Jhon Arias on the flanks.
Jhon Cordoba, who has contributed with two goals and two assists, is expected to lead the attack, with Jhon Duran and Rafael Santos Borre available as options.
Predicted Playing XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Santiago Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Jhon Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba
Key Stats
- Victory will see Argentina win their 16th Copa America title, making them the most successful side in the competition’s illustrious history.
- Colombia are unbeaten in their last 28 international games.
- Argentina have won 26 of their 43 meetings against Colombia in all competitions.
- A win for Colombia will see them win just their second Copa America title, their first since 2001.
Match Deciding Duel
Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) vs James Rodriguez (Colombia)
Argentina have been solid in defence and penetrating their backline has proven to be a challenge for most sides in the competition. Colombia have a rather dynamic attack but will depend on the veteran James Rodriguez to act as the playmaker.
With the likes of Luis Diaz able to make the most of opportunities, the onus will be on Enzo Fernandez to ensure Rodriguez does not have space to manoeuvre in. The duel between the two players could certainly set the tone for which way the cookie crumbles on the night.
Prediction
Argentina 2-1 Colombia
The clash is likely to be an entertaining one with the midfield battle expected to set the tone for the result. Argentina. however, have more strength in depth and the ability to bring a player of Lautaro Martinez’s calibre off the bench in the second half is akin to a cheat code. The Inter Milan star is expected to lead the defending champions to a close 2-1 win on the night.
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”