Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard’s future has been thrown into doubt following a series of events that suggest the Belgian international could be heading for an Emirates exit this summer. The versatile attacker, who has been a valuable squad player for Mikel Arteta, is reportedly attracting serious interest from Saudi Pro League clubs willing to offer the 30-year-old a lucrative final payday.

Sources close to Arsenal indicate that at least two Saudi clubs have made initial approaches for Trossard, with figures being discussed potentially tripling his current wage packet. While neither Arsenal nor Trossard’s representatives have officially commented on the speculation, the rumour mill went into overdrive following Arsenal’s final home game of the season against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The most telling development came after the match when Trossard’s wife shared what many fans are interpreting as a farewell message on her Instagram stories. The image showed Trossard applauding the Emirates crowd with the caption “Memories that last forever” alongside a heart emoji and the Emirates Stadium geotagged. The post, which remained visible for just 24 hours, has been widely screenshotted and shared among Arsenal supporters online.

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023 for a fee of around £27 million and has proven to be an astute acquisition, providing crucial goals and versatility across the forward line. This season, he’s contributed 9 goals and 7 assists in all competitions despite limited starting opportunities.

The Belgian’s contract runs until 2026, putting Arsenal in a strong negotiating position should they wish to sell. Industry insiders suggest the Gunners would demand upwards of £30 million for the player, recognising both his consistent output and Premier League experience.

What Can Happen?

The timing of these rumours aligns with Arsenal’s reported interest in younger attacking talent.

For the player himself, a Saudi move would represent a substantial financial opportunity at a stage when footballers traditionally begin planning for post-career life. At 30, this could be Trossard’s final chance to secure a transformative contract.

Should Trossard depart, he would follow an increasing trend of established European players making the move to the resource-rich Saudi Pro League, which continues its aggressive recruitment drive to establish itself as a global football power.

The coming weeks will likely bring clarity to the situation, but Arsenal fans may need to prepare for the possibility that they’ve seen Trossard’s final home appearance in an Arsenal shirt.

Conclusion

Trossard’s situation comes amid Arsenal’s ambitious transfer plans, with the club reportedly pursuing Sporting CP’s prolific striker Viktor Gyökeres (Checkout Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal move’s Scout report) and Real Sociedad’s midfield anchor Martin Zubimendi (Checkout Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal move’s tactical explanation). Should Arsenal convince Trossard to remain while securing these high-profile targets, Arteta would possess perhaps the deepest squad in the Premier League.

The Belgian’s versatility across the front line provides tactical flexibility that few others in the squad offer, allowing Gyökeres to focus on his natural striking role without compromising attacking depth. Similarly, Zubimendi’s potential arrival would strengthen Arsenal’s midfield core without necessitating departures.

As the Gunners prepare for another title challenge alongside Champions League commitments, retaining experienced performers like Trossard while adding specialized quality would represent ideal business.

Arteta has consistently emphasized the importance of competition within the squad, and keeping Trossard, would demonstrate both the player’s commitment and the club’s growing pull as a destination where elite talent chooses sporting ambition over financial incentives. The coming weeks will prove pivotal as Arsenal look to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season.

