Arsenal
Leandro Trossard’s Wife Drops Major Exit Hint After Final Emirates Game
Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard’s future has been thrown into doubt following a series of events that suggest the Belgian international could be heading for an Emirates exit this summer. The versatile attacker, who has been a valuable squad player for Mikel Arteta, is reportedly attracting serious interest from Saudi Pro League clubs willing to offer the 30-year-old a lucrative final payday.
Sources close to Arsenal indicate that at least two Saudi clubs have made initial approaches for Trossard, with figures being discussed potentially tripling his current wage packet. While neither Arsenal nor Trossard’s representatives have officially commented on the speculation, the rumour mill went into overdrive following Arsenal’s final home game of the season against Newcastle United on Saturday.
The most telling development came after the match when Trossard’s wife shared what many fans are interpreting as a farewell message on her Instagram stories. The image showed Trossard applauding the Emirates crowd with the caption “Memories that last forever” alongside a heart emoji and the Emirates Stadium geotagged. The post, which remained visible for just 24 hours, has been widely screenshotted and shared among Arsenal supporters online.
Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023 for a fee of around £27 million and has proven to be an astute acquisition, providing crucial goals and versatility across the forward line. This season, he’s contributed 9 goals and 7 assists in all competitions despite limited starting opportunities.
The Belgian’s contract runs until 2026, putting Arsenal in a strong negotiating position should they wish to sell. Industry insiders suggest the Gunners would demand upwards of £30 million for the player, recognising both his consistent output and Premier League experience.
What Can Happen?
The timing of these rumours aligns with Arsenal’s reported interest in younger attacking talent.
For the player himself, a Saudi move would represent a substantial financial opportunity at a stage when footballers traditionally begin planning for post-career life. At 30, this could be Trossard’s final chance to secure a transformative contract.
Should Trossard depart, he would follow an increasing trend of established European players making the move to the resource-rich Saudi Pro League, which continues its aggressive recruitment drive to establish itself as a global football power.
The coming weeks will likely bring clarity to the situation, but Arsenal fans may need to prepare for the possibility that they’ve seen Trossard’s final home appearance in an Arsenal shirt.
Conclusion
Trossard’s situation comes amid Arsenal’s ambitious transfer plans, with the club reportedly pursuing Sporting CP’s prolific striker Viktor Gyökeres (Checkout Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal move’s Scout report) and Real Sociedad’s midfield anchor Martin Zubimendi (Checkout Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal move’s tactical explanation). Should Arsenal convince Trossard to remain while securing these high-profile targets, Arteta would possess perhaps the deepest squad in the Premier League.
The Belgian’s versatility across the front line provides tactical flexibility that few others in the squad offer, allowing Gyökeres to focus on his natural striking role without compromising attacking depth. Similarly, Zubimendi’s potential arrival would strengthen Arsenal’s midfield core without necessitating departures.
As the Gunners prepare for another title challenge alongside Champions League commitments, retaining experienced performers like Trossard while adding specialized quality would represent ideal business.
Arteta has consistently emphasized the importance of competition within the squad, and keeping Trossard, would demonstrate both the player’s commitment and the club’s growing pull as a destination where elite talent chooses sporting ambition over financial incentives. The coming weeks will prove pivotal as Arsenal look to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season.
Arsenal
Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
The Slovenian Striker Who Could Transform Arteta’s Attack
Arsenal’s pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko represents more than just adding firepower – it’s about evolving their tactical identity. The 21-year-old Slovenian has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers, and his profile suggests he could be the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s attacking puzzle.
Gabriel Jesus continues to struggle for fitness, while Kai Havertz remains the only attacking option up front. Sesko’s combination of physicality, technical ability, and tactical intelligence makes him an intriguing prospect for a club looking to challenge on multiple fronts. Reports from Germany suggest that Arsenal are in ‘concrete talks’ with RB Leipzig over a possible summer move.
Scout Report: The Complete Modern Striker
Sesko’s development at RB Leipzig has been remarkable since his move from Red Bull Salzburg. Standing at 6’5″, he possesses the physical attributes to dominate Premier League defences while maintaining the technical skills that modern football demands.
His movement in the box consistently finds space between centre-backs, utilising his height advantage during set-pieces effectively. The ability to drop deep, link play, and make perfectly timed runs into the box would complement Arsenal’s patient build-up play perfectly.
What sets Sesko apart from traditional target men is his pressing intensity. Leipzig’s high-energy system demands constant movement and pressure from the front, qualities that align perfectly with Arteta’s tactical philosophy. This suggests he wouldn’t disrupt Arsenal’s coordinated press.
Technically, Sesko offers versatility similar to what Jesus provides but with added physicality. His hold-up play has developed significantly, using his frame to shield the ball while teammates advance into supporting positions.
Arsenal’s Alternative: Viktor Gyökeres Consideration
While Sesko is an option, Arsenal have also monitored Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative option and various reports suggest that the Gunners are close to signing him. The Swedish striker offers a different profile – more proven goalscoring record but potentially higher cost and less long-term value given his age. Gyokeres’ physicality and pressing ability make him tactically suitable, but Sesko’s age advantage and potential for development align better with Arsenal’s transfer strategy under Arteta and Edu.
->READ MORE – Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal Scout report + SWOT Analysis)
SWOT Analysis: Sesko’s Arsenal Fit
Strengths
Sesko’s physical presence immediately addresses Arsenal’s aerial deficiency in attack. Arsenal have struggled to capitalise on excellent delivery from wide areas, with current strikers lacking the height to consistently threaten from crosses. His aerial ability would transform Arsenal’s attacking threat from set-pieces.
His pressing credentials complement Arsenal’s system perfectly. The Gunners rely heavily on winning the ball high up the pitch, and Sesko’s work rate off the ball would suit the intensity that Arteta demands. Unlike traditional target men who might disrupt defensive shape, Sesko understands his role in coordinated pressing.
At 21, Sesko offers immediate impact while providing long-term security for Arsenal’s attacking plans. His resale value would remain high even if the transfer doesn’t work perfectly – increasingly important in modern recruitment strategies.
Weaknesses
Sesko’s consistency remains questionable, particularly in high-pressure situations. The Premier League’s intensity and physical demands represent a significant step up from the Bundesliga, where he’s still adapting to consistent starting responsibilities.
His link-up play, while developing, isn’t yet at the level of Arsenal’s intricate passing combinations. Jesus excels at quick, short passes that maintain Arsenal’s rhythm – something Sesko is still refining. This could potentially slow down Arsenal’s build-up play against low-block defences.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s creative infrastructure could unlock Sesko’s full potential. Playing alongside Odegaard’s through balls, Saka’s crosses, and Martinelli’s pace would provide service that could elevate his game significantly. The Premier League’s physical style might suit his attributes better than the Bundesliga’s more technical approach.
Arteta’s track record with developing young players suggests he could maximise Sesko’s potential. The Spanish coach’s ability to improve players tactically – seen with various squad members – could address the Slovenian’s current limitations while enhancing his natural strengths.
The opportunity to establish himself as Arsenal’s undisputed first-choice striker represents massive appeal. Arsenal would offer Sesko the platform to become their focal point, potentially accelerating his development toward world-class status.
Threats
Adaptation risks cannot be ignored. The Premier League’s physicality and pace represent unknown quantities for Sesko, and several highly-rated strikers have struggled with this transition. Arsenal cannot afford another expensive striker signing to falter.
Competition from other elite clubs threatens Arsenal’s pursuit. Multiple European giants monitor Sesko’s situation, potentially driving up his price or convincing him to choose a more established destination.
The striker’s current contract situation and Leipzig’s willingness to sell remain unclear, particularly given their European ambitions and need to retain key players.
-> READ MORE: Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal move’s tactical explanation
Verdict: The Right Striker at the Right Time
Sesko represents Arsenal’s best opportunity to solve their striker problem while maintaining their tactical identity. His physical presence would add a new dimension to their attack without compromising the pressing intensity that defines Arteta’s system.
The key lies in Arsenal’s willingness to invest significantly in potential rather than proven Premier League quality. If Arteta can develop Sesko’s link-up play while maximising his physical advantages, this transfer could define Arsenal’s attacking identity for years to come. With Gyökeres as a credible alternative, Arsenal have options – but Sesko’s age and upside make him the more compelling long-term investment.
Arsenal
Arsenal Transfer Targets 2025: 3 Pacey Wingers Arteta Could Sign to Fight Liverpool and City for the title
Arsenal’s title bid has stalled because they lack genuine pace in wide areas, with Mikel Arteta’s side desperately needing direct wingers who can stretch defences and break down stubborn low blocks.
Arsenal’s possession-heavy approach has become predictable. Teams know exactly how to defend against them – sit deep, stay compact, and force them into intricate passing moves that rarely create clear-cut chances. The Gunners need wingers who can beat their man and create something from nothing.
Three names should be at the top of Arsenal’s summer wishlist: Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon. Each offers the pace and directness that could turn Arsenal from nearly men into champions.
Nico Williams: Spain’s Electric Left-Winger
Williams has been Athletic Bilbao’s standout performer this season. The 22-year-old Spanish international combines raw pace with smart decision-making – exactly what Arsenal lack on the left flank.
His Euro 2024 performances showed he can perform on the biggest stage. Williams consistently beat defenders one-on-one and created chances that his teammates should have buried. That kind of direct threat would be perfect alongside Bukayo Saka’s creativity on the opposite wing.
What makes Williams ideal for Arteta’s system is his tactical intelligence. He doesn’t just hug the touchline like old-school wingers – he drifts inside when space opens up, creating overloads in dangerous areas. This versatility would give Arsenal multiple attacking patterns instead of their current one-dimensional approach.
Williams also tracks back and presses aggressively, matching Arteta’s work-rate demands. His age profile fits Arsenal’s long-term planning, and La Liga experience means he won’t be fazed by Premier League intensity.
The Spanish winger represents good value in today’s market. His release clause and contract situation make him a realistic target, unlike some pie-in-the-sky alternatives that Arsenal have been linked with recently.
Rodrygo: Madrid Class Available for Transfer
Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid has become complicated with their attacking depth. The Brazilian might be available this summer if Madrid prioritize other targets, and Arsenal should be first in line.
The 24-year-old brings Champions League pedigree and big-game experience that Arsenal currently lack. His performances in El Clasico and knockout matches show he can handle pressure – something that could prove crucial during title run-ins.
Rodrygo’s versatility across the front three gives Arteta tactical flexibility. He can play left wing, right wing, or centrally without losing effectiveness. His pace would stretch defenses while his technical ability fits Arsenal’s possession game perfectly.
Madrid’s summer plans could push Rodrygo down the pecking order. If they land another attacking star, the Brazilian becomes expendable despite his quality. Arsenal should be monitoring this situation closely.
The Brazilian has the physicality for Premier League football and experience playing for one of world football’s biggest clubs. The step up to Arsenal wouldn’t intimidate him like it might other targets.
-> READ MORE: Scout report and SWOT analysis of Gyokores’ move to Arsenal here
Anthony Gordon: Premier League Ready and Hungry
Gordon represents the most realistic signing of the three. The Newcastle winger has developed into one of the Premier League’s most consistent wide players, improving his end product while maintaining his pace and work rate.
His performances against top-six opposition prove he can handle big matches. Gordon doesn’t go missing when the pressure increases – he often steps up and creates Arsenal’s biggest problems when they face Newcastle.
What makes Gordon attractive is his Premier League experience. Foreign signings need adaptation time, but Gordon would slot straight into Arsenal’s starting eleven without missing a beat.
Newcastle’s financial situation could force their hand this summer. If they need to sell players to balance their books, Gordon would be one of their most valuable assets. Arsenal should be ready to pounce.
The 26-year-old wants Champions League football and major trophies. His move from Everton to Newcastle showed ambition, and Arsenal represents the next logical step in his career progression.
Gordon’s versatility to play either flank adds tactical value. Arteta could rotate him with other wide players without disrupting team shape or losing pace in the final third.
-> READ MORE: Scout Report of Arsenal youngster Max Dowman who is set for First-Team role
Arsenal Must Choose Pace Over Patience
Arsenal’s title challenge collapsed this season because they couldn’t break down teams that defended deep. Adding genuine pace and directness is non-negotiable if they want to compete with Manchester City next season.
Williams offers the best combination of talent and value. Rodrygo brings elite experience but might be harder to secure. Gordon provides Premier League readiness and genuine hunger for success.
Arsenal cannot afford another summer of missed opportunities. These three targets address their biggest weakness, and Arteta must convince the board to back him with serious investment.
The difference between winning the title and finishing second often comes down to having players who can create something when nothing seems possible. All three wingers offer that X-factor Arsenal desperately need.
-> READ MORE: Why Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal Makes Perfect Sense
Check all our Scout Reports here
Arsenal
Forget It Arteta: Arsenal fans won’t like this £59m mistake
Arsenal’s pursuit of Brighton’s Joao Pedro has intensified, with reports suggesting the Gunners are ready to meet the £59m asking price. Despite the Brazilian’s talent, this transfer would be a strategic error that could derail Mikel Arteta’s project.
Wrong profile at the wrong time
Arsenal under Arteta runs on tactical discipline and smart recruitment. Their attack thrives on positional play where technique, awareness, and decision-making matter most. Pedro, though explosive, lacks the tactical intelligence that defines Arsenal’s forward line.
His Brighton performances show instinctive brilliance but persistent inconsistency. With just 10 goals in 27 league appearances, his output doesn’t justify the £59m price tag. Gabriel Jesus, despite criticism of his finishing, has delivered 7 goals and 2 assists in fewer minutes while contributing far more to Arsenal’s build-up play.
Tactical incompatibility
Arteta’s system demands forwards who participate in complex rotations and create positional superiority. Kai Havertz excels centrally by dropping deep, creating overloads, and exploiting half-spaces. Pedro plays more directly, often detached from buildup.
Opta data shows Pedro ranks in the bottom quartile for progressive passes and passes into the final third this season. This disconnection would disrupt an Arsenal side that’s spent years perfecting their attacking patterns.
Disciplinary concerns
The reported training ground bust-up between Pedro and Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler in April raises serious red flags. According to the Express, Pedro was dropped from Brighton’s matchday squad following a heated exchange regarding tactical instructions. The Brazilian reportedly refused to adapt his positioning during training exercises, leading to a confrontation that required intervention from teammates.
This incident aligns with whispers from Brighton insiders that Pedro has struggled with the tactical demands placed on him. Arsenal’s success under Arteta has been built on non-negotiable standards of discipline and tactical obedience – qualities that appear to be potential weaknesses in Pedro’s professional profile.
Financial implications
The £59m asking price represents a staggering outlay for a player who has yet to demonstrate consistent elite-level performance. For perspective, this figure would make Pedro Arsenal’s 4th most expensive signing ever, behind the likes of Rice, Havertz and horribly wrong investment made on Nicolas Pépé – a cautionary tale of expensive recruitment gone wrong.
With Arsenal needing reinforcements in multiple positions – particularly a dominant central midfielder and depth at fullback – allocating such a significant portion of their summer budget to Pedro would limit their ability to address more pressing squad requirements.
Better alternatives exist
The market offers more suitable options at lower prices. Jonathan David of Lille, available for around £40m with one year left on his contract, provides superior link-up play and pressing. Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting has demonstrated exceptional finishing with 25 goals this season while thriving in a tactically sophisticated system and with the noise that Gyokores’ move to Arsenal is all but confirmed, Pedro’s move doesn’t make sense.
Both Gyokores and David would fit in Arteta’s system better. David ranks in the 89th percentile for progressive passes received among forwards, showcasing his ability to connect with midfielders – crucial in Arsenal’s setup.
The development bottleneck
The club’s successful integration of academy products into the first team has been a cornerstone of their recent resurgence. Breaking this successful model for a player who doesn’t clearly elevate the starting XI would represent a philosophical departure from the principles that have carried Arsenal back to contender status.
Conclusion: A step sideways, not forward
Arsenal’s project under Arteta has reached a critical juncture. After pushing Manchester City to the final day in successive title races, their next recruitment decisions must elevate the team to championship level.
Joao Pedro, despite his undeniable talent, represents a sideways step at an exorbitant price. His tactical limitations, questionable disciplinary record, and financial implications make this potential transfer a mistake Arsenal cannot afford to make.
As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal would be wise to pursue options that better complement their tactical identity (You can checkout our Scout report and SWOT analysis of Gyokores’ move to Arsenal here) and represent more efficient use of their resources. The pursuit of Pedro indicates admirable ambition, but successful recruitment requires more than targeting players with impressive highlight reels. It demands finding the right pieces to complete an already impressive puzzle.
Pedro isn’t that piece and at £59m, Arsenal’s championship aspirations demand a smarter approach.
Check all our Scout Reports here
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines12 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines12 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”