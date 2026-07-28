Newcastle United Sign Republic of Ireland Forward Leanne Kiernan From Liverpool on Permanent Deal

Newcastle United have secured Republic of Ireland international forward Leanne Kiernan from Liverpool on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee, completing significant attacking recruitment.

We’re delighted to announce the signing of Ireland international forward Leanne Kiernan on a permanent deal from Liverpool! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/z3Lhs7CC2r — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 28, 2026

The 27-year-old striker departs Merseyside following five seasons establishing herself as prolific goalscorer, accumulating 76 appearances whilst scoring 23 goals for Liverpool, finishing as the club’s second-highest scorer during the Women’s Super League era.

Leanne’s first day on Tyneside 🎬 pic.twitter.com/1jjHFJNQeA — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 28, 2026

Kiernan brings proven elite-level goalscoring pedigree combined with genuine international recognition through her Republic of Ireland caps, establishing foundation for her anticipated Newcastle contribution during their championship campaign. Her consistent performance across multiple seasons at Liverpool demonstrates reliable quality capable of immediate elite-level contribution whilst her established experience provides leadership within squad structures.

Home away from home 🏡



Leanne Kiernan talks reuniting with some familiar faces in her first interview as a Newcastle United player! 👇 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 28, 2026

Prolific Goalscorer Seeks Fresh Championship Challenge

Kiernan’s departure from Liverpool after five seasons suggests genuine desire for fresh competitive environment rather than forced exit, indicating she pursues new opportunity at optimal career stage. Her decision to join Newcastle rather than alternative elite clubs suggests genuine confidence in their competitive trajectory whilst indicating belief that the club provides ideal environment for her continued goalscoring development.

Getting to know Leanne Kiernan 👋 pic.twitter.com/uQuWOmq4cV — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 28, 2026

The striker’s extensive Liverpool experience combined with demonstrated consistency across multiple seasons establishes her as established performer capable of immediate impact within championship-level competition.

Newcastle Add Proven Attacking Quality Through Liverpool Exit

Kiernan becomes Newcastle’s significant attacking addition, providing genuine goalscoring quality capable of delivering immediate competitive contribution during their championship pursuit. Her prolific Liverpool record combined with proven Women’s Super League experience suggests seamless integration capability whilst offering established quality alongside potential development opportunities.

Behind the scenes with Leanne 📸 pic.twitter.com/MQmCsV3Zyk — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 28, 2026

This signing feels strategically important for Newcastle’s attacking construction. Rather than relying exclusively upon emerging talent, they invest in established performer with proven elite-level capability and consistent goalscoring record.

Leanne’s new colours 🆕 pic.twitter.com/BKudf0Ngax — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 28, 2026

Kiernan’s willingness to commit to Newcastle following her Liverpool success validates the club’s competitive ambitions whilst suggesting genuine confidence regarding their championship aspirations moving forward.

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